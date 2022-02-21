Noxopharm : Appendix 4D and Half Year 2022 Financial Report

Noxopharm Limited (ASX:NOX) | ASX Announcement | 21 February 2022

Noxopharm Reports Half Year FY 2022 Results

Sydney 21 February 2022: Australian clinical-stage drug development company Noxopharm Limited (ASX:NOX) is pleased to release its Financial Report for the half year ended 31 December 2021 today.

Dr Gisela Mautner, CEO & MD of Noxopharm stated "As incoming CEO, it is pleasing to report that Noxopharm is in a strong cash position with a number of promising programs underway. Our Clinical Portfolio, investigating the combination of Veyonda® with established cancer treatments, is tracking to plan. It is also important to note the relationships we have secured with national and international partners such as Hudson Institute of Medical Research and the US National Cancer Institute, as well as several prestigious clinical study sites in the USA.

Our pre-clinical work looking into molecules with potential applications in aggressive cancers continues, and we are making good progress in work relating to chronic inflammation and RNA technologies. We are well funded to drive these programs and will update the market as milestones are met."

Financial Highlights

Noxopharm is in a strong cash position of A$22.6m due to continued judicious expenditure in the best interest of the Company and its shareholders.

Includes $5.9m R&D tax incentive for FY21 received in January 2022, which is non-dilutive funding for the Company.

There has been increased investment in R&D of $8.3m (1HFY20: $3.0m) to advance the clinical trial programs, drug discovery and preclinical studies.

The corporate and administration cash spend rate remained stable at $2.9M (1HFY 20: $2.9m).

Clinical Programs Focus

It is testament to the work of Noxopharm to date that we have a strong network of world-class collaborators eager to work with us. Our clinical trial sites include some of the leading cancer centres in the world, notably, the US number one cancer hospital, the MD Anderson Cancer Center is participating, as well as the Beverly Hills Cancer Center and the City of Hope Cancer Center. It speaks to the depth of talent and experience in the Noxopharm team that a young company like Noxopharm was able to secure these sites.

