Noxopharm : Presents at H.C. Wainwright BioConnect Conference

Noxopharm Limited (ASX:NOX) | ASX Announcement | 10 January 2022
Noxopharm Limited to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 2022 BioConnect Conference
January 10-13, 2022 (Virtual Conference)
Sydney 10 January, 2022: Australian clinical-stage drug development company Noxopharm Limited (ASX:NOX) is pleased to provide anon-confidentialcorporate slide deck to be presented at the H.C. Wainwright BioConnect Conference 2022.
This major U.S. biotechnology conference targets industry and business development executives, institutional investors, private equity firms and venture capitalists. Noxopharm was invited to present.
CEO and Managing Director, Dr Graham Kelly, will provide an overview of the Company's drug development and clinical pipelines.
The presentation reviews the Company's small molecule and oligonucleotide technology platforms and their application across oncology, autoimmune disease, sepsis, and RNA vaccine technology.
A copy of the presentation is attached.
The recorded presentation is expected to be accessible on the Noxopharm website under Presentations & Interviews later this week.
Graham Kelly, CEO and Managing Director of Noxopharm, has approved the release of this document to the market on behalf of the Board of Directors.
About Noxopharm
Noxopharm Limited (ASX:NOX) is an Australian clinical-stage drug development company focused on the treatment of cancer. The wholly-owned subsidiary, Pharmorage Pty Ltd, houses drug development for autoimmune diseases, sepsis (cytokine release syndrome) and RNA vaccine manufacture.
Veyonda® is the Company's first pipe-line drug candidate currently in Phase 2 clinical trialling. Veyonda® has two main drug actions - a moderating effect on the ceramide/sphingosine-1-
phosphate balance and inhibition of STING/TBK1 signalling. Activity against the former target contributes to its dual-acting oncotoxic and immunomodulatory functions designed to enhance the effectiveness and safety of standard oncology treatments, i.e., chemotherapies, radiation therapies and immune checkpoint inhibitors. Activity against the latter target provides an anti-inflammatory effect, as well as contributing to an anti-cancer action, but also potentially blocking septic shock.
Noxopharm is running comprehensive drug discovery programs in both oncology and inflammation, and is the major shareholder of US biotechnology company, Nyrada Inc (ASX:NYR), active in the areas of drug development for cardiovascular and neurological diseases.
This announcement may contain forward-looking statements. You can identify these statements by the fact they use words such as "aim", "anticipate", "assume", "believe", "continue", "could", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "may", "plan", "predict", "project", "plan", "should", "target", "will" or "would" or the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates, projections and assumptions made by Noxopharm about circumstances and events that have not yet taken place. Although Noxopharm believes the forward-looking statements to be reasonable, they are not certain. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that are in some cases beyond the Company's control (including but not limited to the COVID-19 pandemic) that could cause the actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statement.
HC Wainwright
BIOCONNECT Virtual Conference
Jan 10-13 2022
Dr Graham Kelly
CEO and MD
Disclaimer
This presentation has been prepared by Noxopharm Limited (NOX or the Company). It should not be considered as an offer or invitation to subscribe for,
or purchase any shares in NOX, or as an inducement to purchase any shares in NOX. No agreement to subscribe for securities in NOX will be entered into on the basis of this presentation or any information, opinions or conclusions expressed in the course of this presentation.
This presentation is not a prospectus, product disclosure document, or other offering document under Australian law or under the law of any other jurisdiction.
It has been prepared for information purposes only. This presentation contains general summary information and does not take into account the investment objectives, financial situation and particular needs of an individual investor. It is not a financial product advice and the Company is not licenced to, and does not provide, financial advice.
This presentation may contain forward-looking statements which are identified by words such as 'may', 'could', 'believes', 'estimates', 'targets', 'expects', or 'intends' and other similar words that involve risks and uncertainties. These statements are based on an assessment of past and present economic and operating conditions, and on a number of assumptions regarding future events and actions that, as at the date of this presentation, are expected to take place. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors many of which are beyond the control of the Company, its Directors and management.
Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward looking statements included in this presentation are reasonable, none of the
Company, its Directors or officers can give, or gives, any assurance that the results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-
looking statements contained in this document will actually occur or that the assumptions on which those statements are based are exhaustive or will prove to
be correct beyond the date of its making. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Except to the extent required by law, the Company has no intention to update or revise forward- looking statements, or to publish prospective financial information in the future, regardless of whether new information, future events or any other factors affect the information contained in this presentation.
Readers should make their own independent assessment of the information and take their own independent professional advice in relation to the information and any proposed action to be taken on the basis of the information. To the maximum extent permitted by law, the Company and its professional advisors and their related bodies corporate, affiliates and each of their respective directors, officers,
management, employees, advisers and agents and any other person involved in the preparation of this presentation disclaim all liability and responsibility (including without limitation and liability arising from fault or negligence) for any direct or indirect loss or damage which may arise or be suffered through use of or reliance on anything contained in, or omitted from, this presentation. Neither the Company nor its advisors have any responsibility or obligation to update this presentation or inform the reader of any matter arising or coming to their notice after the date of this presentation document which may affect any matter referred to In the presentation.
Veyonda® currently is not approved for use in Australia or any other country.
