Noxopharm : Presents at H.C. Wainwright BioConnect Conference

Noxopharm Limited (ASX:NOX) | ASX Announcement | 10 January 2022

Noxopharm Limited to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 2022 BioConnect Conference

January 10-13, 2022 (Virtual Conference)

Sydney 10 January, 2022: Australian clinical-stage drug development company Noxopharm Limited (ASX:NOX) is pleased to provide a non-confidentialcorporate slide deck to be presented at the H.C. Wainwright BioConnect Conference 2022.

This major U.S. biotechnology conference targets industry and business development executives, institutional investors, private equity firms and venture capitalists. Noxopharm was invited to present.

CEO and Managing Director, Dr Graham Kelly, will provide an overview of the Company's drug development and clinical pipelines.

The presentation reviews the Company's small molecule and oligonucleotide technology platforms and their application across oncology, autoimmune disease, sepsis, and RNA vaccine technology.

A copy of the presentation is attached.

The recorded presentation is expected to be accessible on the Noxopharm website under Presentations & Interviews later this week.

*******

Graham Kelly, CEO and Managing Director of Noxopharm, has approved the release of this document to the market on behalf of the Board of Directors.

About Noxopharm

Noxopharm Limited (ASX:NOX) is an Australian clinical-stage drug development company focused on the treatment of cancer. The wholly-owned subsidiary, Pharmorage Pty Ltd, houses drug development for autoimmune diseases, sepsis (cytokine release syndrome) and RNA vaccine manufacture.

Veyonda® is the Company's first pipe-line drug candidate currently in Phase 2 clinical trialling. Veyonda® has two main drug actions - a moderating effect on the ceramide/sphingosine-1-

