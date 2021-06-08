CORRECTED PRESS RELEASE: NOXXON announces positive results from second cohort in Phase 1/2 NOX-A12 brain cancer trial

CORRECTED PRESS RELEASE1: NOXXON ANNOUNCES POSITIVE RESULTS FROM

SECOND COHORT IN PHASE 1/2 NOX-A12 BRAIN CANCER TRIAL

This press release corrects a prior version published on June 1, 2021 and is updated to include maximal tumor reductions from baseline in the 2nd cohort. The corrected press release reads:

Berlin, Germany, June 8, 2021, 08:00 a.m. CEST - NOXXON Pharma N.V. (Euronext Growth Paris: ALNOX), a biotechnology company focused on improving cancer treatments by targeting the tumor microenvironment (TME), announced today positive results from the second cohort in its Phase 1/2 study of NOX-A12in combination with radiotherapy in patients with brain cancer (Glioblastoma Multiforme). Data show that NOX-A12at 400mg/week continues to be safe and well tolerated with apparent signals of reduction of tumor size.

The study investigates three dose regimens of NOX-A12 (200, 400 and 600 mg/week), each combined with external-beam radiotherapy in newly diagnosed brain cancer patients. The six patients in the first two cohorts (3 patients receiving 200 mg/week and 3 patients receiving 400 mg/week) have now completed NOX-A12 therapy, with over 83% of these patients showing reductions in tumor size during or after NOX-A12 treatment with maximal reductions from baseline ranging from 2% to 62%2 for patients treated at 200 mg/week (1st cohort), and 28% and 71%1,2 for two patients treated at 400 mg/week (2nd cohort). These patients tolerated combined radiotherapy and NOX-A12 therapy well without any signs of dose-limiting toxicities.

Two patients, one in each of the first two cohorts, achieved objective responses with tumor reductions greater than 50%, one of which occurred after cessation of NOX-A12 therapy. In three of the six patients, smaller satellite lesions that were present before therapy around the primary tumor completely disappeared. In cohort 1 (200mg/week), two of three patients have survived past the expected average survival of 10 months. Further analysis of survival in each cohort is still pending follow-up.

"These exciting clinical data show a substantial impact on tumor size following treatment with NOX-A12, which continues to be safe and well tolerated in this challenging patient population. We are looking forward to continuing this study and generating further data on the potential of NOX-A12 to make a significant difference to patients in urgent need of effective and safe treatment. Enrolment of patients in the third cohort has been completed and we expect results from the last cohort in Q4 2021," commented Aram Mangasarian, CEO of NOXXON.

NOX-A12 targets CXCL12 (C-X-C Chemokine Ligand 12), a key chemokine protein that communicates between tumor cells and their environment, and is designed to 1) block repair of destroyed blood vessels and 2) break tumor protection against the immune system, enabling anti-cancer immune cells, such as killer T-cells, to enter tumor tissue and attack the cancer cells.