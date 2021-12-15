NOXXON Pharma N : to participate in banking and investor conferences in January and February 2022

NOXXON TO PARTICIPATE IN BANKING AND INVESTOR CONFERENCES IN

JANUARY AND FEBRUARY 2022

Berlin, Germany, December 15, 2021, 08:00 a.m. CET - NOXXON Pharma N.V. (Euronext Growth Paris: ALNOX), a biotechnology company focused on improving cancer treatments by targeting the tumor microenvironment (TME), announces that Aram Mangasarian, CEO of NOXXON, and Bryan Jennings, CFO of NOXXON, will participate and be available for meetings at several banking and investor conferences in early 2022.

LifeSci Partners Corporate Access Event, January 5-7, 2022, digital event

Corporate Access Event organized by LifeSci Partners will feature more than 200 innovative publicly traded and privately held biotechnology, medical technology, pharmaceutical, life sciences, and digital health companies from across the globe. The event will include one-on-one meetings with company senior management teams and panel discussions featuring KOLs, CEOs, specialized investors, and healthcare experts highlighting the most relevant topics impacting the life sciences industry today. The NOXXON team will be available for meetings. Registrationfor the event is required.

H.C. Wainwright BIOCONNECT Virtual Conference, January 10-13, 2022, digital event

BIOCONNECT hosted by H.C. Wainwright aims to connect life sciences companies with a diverse roster of investors. NOXXON's corporate video presentation will be available on demand from January 10 at 7:00 a.m. ET. The team welcomes meetings with the investment community during the conference. Registrationfor the event is required.

BIOMED EVENT 2022, January 26, 2022, Paris, France

The 7th edition of the BIOMED EVENT organized by INVEST SECURITIES, will host numerous European listed biotech/medtech companies and institutional investors. NOXXON's CEO will be available for one-on-one and group meetings throughout the day. Registrationfor the event is required.

LSX World Congress, February 8-9, 2022, London, UK or February 14-25, 2022, digital event

The 8th LSX World Congress will gather the founders and CEOs of innovative start-ups through to big pharma and aims to provide platform for companies to share their cutting-edge research and technology. The Congress offers one-on-one partnering, connecting the biotech, healthtech and medtech industry c-suite with the sector's most active investors, pharma and health technology BD&L teams, R&D leaders, KOLs and top tier service companies who are driving the sector forward. NOXXON's in-person or virtual participation will be driven by the conditions imposed by the pandemic. More information about the event can be found here.

For more information, please contact:

NOXXON Pharma N.V. Aram Mangasarian, Ph.D. Chief Executive Officer Tel. +49 (0) 30 726247 0 amangasarian@noxxon.com