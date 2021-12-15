Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  France
  Euronext Paris
  NOXXON Pharma N.V.
  News
  Summary
    ALNOX   NL0012044762

NOXXON PHARMA N.V.

(ALNOX)
  Report
NOXXON Pharma N : to participate in banking and investor conferences in January and February 2022

12/15/2021 | 01:59am EST
NOXXON TO PARTICIPATE IN BANKING AND INVESTOR CONFERENCES IN

JANUARY AND FEBRUARY 2022

Berlin, Germany, December 15, 2021, 08:00 a.m. CET - NOXXON Pharma N.V. (Euronext Growth Paris: ALNOX), a biotechnology company focused on improving cancer treatments by targeting the tumor microenvironment (TME), announces that Aram Mangasarian, CEO of NOXXON, and Bryan Jennings, CFO of NOXXON, will participate and be available for meetings at several banking and investor conferences in early 2022.

LifeSci Partners Corporate Access Event, January 5-7, 2022, digital event

Corporate Access Event organized by LifeSci Partners will feature more than 200 innovative publicly traded and privately held biotechnology, medical technology, pharmaceutical, life sciences, and digital health companies from across the globe. The event will include one-on-one meetings with company senior management teams and panel discussions featuring KOLs, CEOs, specialized investors, and healthcare experts highlighting the most relevant topics impacting the life sciences industry today. The NOXXON team will be available for meetings. Registrationfor the event is required.

H.C. Wainwright BIOCONNECT Virtual Conference, January 10-13, 2022, digital event

BIOCONNECT hosted by H.C. Wainwright aims to connect life sciences companies with a diverse roster of investors. NOXXON's corporate video presentation will be available on demand from January 10 at 7:00 a.m. ET. The team welcomes meetings with the investment community during the conference. Registrationfor the event is required.

BIOMED EVENT 2022, January 26, 2022, Paris, France

The 7th edition of the BIOMED EVENT organized by INVEST SECURITIES, will host numerous European listed biotech/medtech companies and institutional investors. NOXXON's CEO will be available for one-on-one and group meetings throughout the day. Registrationfor the event is required.

LSX World Congress, February 8-9, 2022, London, UK or February 14-25, 2022, digital event

The 8th LSX World Congress will gather the founders and CEOs of innovative start-ups through to big pharma and aims to provide platform for companies to share their cutting-edge research and technology. The Congress offers one-on-one partnering, connecting the biotech, healthtech and medtech industry c-suite with the sector's most active investors, pharma and health technology BD&L teams, R&D leaders, KOLs and top tier service companies who are driving the sector forward. NOXXON's in-person or virtual participation will be driven by the conditions imposed by the pandemic. More information about the event can be found here.

For more information, please contact:

NOXXON Pharma N.V. Aram Mangasarian, Ph.D. Chief Executive Officer Tel. +49 (0) 30 726247 0 amangasarian@noxxon.com

Investor and Media Relations:

LifeSci Advisors

Guillaume van Renterghem Tel. +41 (0) 76 735 01 31 gvanrenterghem@lifesciadvisors.com

NewCap Arthur Rouillé

Tel. +33 (0) 1 44 71 00 15 arouille@newcap.fr

About NOXXON

NOXXON's oncology-focused pipeline acts on the tumor microenvironment (TME) and the cancer immunity cycle by breaking the tumor protection barrier and blocking tumor repair. By neutralizing chemokines in the TME, NOXXON's approach works in combination with other forms of treatment to weaken tumor defenses against the immune system and enable greater therapeutic impact. NOXXON's lead program NOX-A12 has delivered final top-line data from a Keytruda® combination trial in metastatic colorectal and pancreatic cancer patients published at the ESMO conference in September 2020 and in July 2021 the company announced its Phase 2 study, OPTIMUS, to further evaluate safety and efficacy of NOX-A12 in combination with Merck's Keytruda® and two different chemotherapy regimens as second- line therapy in patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer. NOXXON is also studying NOX-A12 in brain cancer in combination with radiotherapy which has been granted orphan drug status in the US and EU for the treatment of certain brain cancers. GLORIA, a trial of NOX-A12 in combination with radiotherapy in newly diagnosed brain cancer patients who will not benefit clinically from standard chemotherapy has delivered interim data from the first two cohorts showing consistent tumor reductions and objective tumor responses. The company's second clinical-stage asset NOX-E36 is a Phase 2 TME asset targeting the innate immune system. NOXXON plans to test NOX-E36 in patients with solid tumors. Further information can be found at: www.noxxon.com.

Keytruda® is a registered trademark of Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp.

Visit NOXXON on LinkedInand Twitter.

About the GLORIA Study

GLORIA (NCT04121455) is NOXXON's dose-escalation, phase 1/2 study of NOX-A12 in combination with irradiation in first-line glioblastoma (brain cancer) patients with unmethylated MGMT promoter (resistant to standard chemotherapy).

About the OPTIMUS Study

OPTIMUS (NCT04901741) is NOXXON's open-labeltwo-arm phase 2 study of NOX-A12 combined with pembrolizumab and nanoliposomal irinotecan/5-FU/leucovorin or gemcitabine/nab-paclitaxel in microsatellite-stable metastatic pancreatic cancer patients.

Disclaimer

Certain statements in this communication contain formulations or terms referring to the future or future developments, as well as negations of such formulations or terms, or similar terminology. These are described as forward-looking statements. In addition, all information in this communication regarding planned or future results of business segments, financial indicators, developments of the financial situation or other financial or statistical data contains such forward-looking statements. The company cautions prospective investors not to rely on such forward-looking statements as certain prognoses of actual future events and developments. The company is neither responsible nor liable for updating such information, which only represents the state of affairs on the day of publication.

Noxxon Pharma NV published this content on 15 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 December 2021 06:58:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
