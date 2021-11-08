William Bryan Jennings
AFM notification form MAR 19 - managers transactions
NOTE: As of July 3, 2016, the AFM will only accept
digitally completed notification forms!
You can mail the completed notification form to
melden@afm.nl
1.
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
William Bryan Jennings
For natural persons: the first name and the last name(s).
For legal persons: full name including legal form as provided
for in the register where it is incorporated, if applicable.
2.
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/ status
Person discharging managerial responsibilites
For persons discharging managerial responsibilities: the
position occupied within the issuer, emission allowances market
Chief Financial Officer
participant/auction platform/auctioneer/auction monitor should
be indicated, e.g. CEO, CFO.
For persons closely associated,
-An indication that the notification concerns a person
closely associated with a person discharging managerial
responsibilities;
- Name and position of the relevant person discharging
managerial responsibilities.
b)
Initial notification/ correction
Initial notification
Indication that this is an initial notification or a correction to
prior notifications. In case of correction, explain the error that
this notification is correcting.
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction
monitor
a)
Name
NOXXON Pharma N.V.
Full name of the entity
b)
LEI
724500EPNADXWZ58U595
Legal Entity Identifier code in accordance with ISO 17442 LEI
code.
4.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of
transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of
1.
Options to acquire ordinary shares in the share
instrument
capital of NOXXON Pharma N.V. with an
exercise price of € 0.285
Indication as to the nature of the instrument:
- a share, a debt instrument, a derivative or a financial
2.
instrument linked to a share or a debt instrument;
- an emission allowance, an auction product based on an
3.
emission allowance or a derivative relating to an emission
allowance
.
4.
5.
6.
Instrument identification code
(ISIN)
1.
NL0012044762
2.
3.
4.
5.
6.
b)
Nature of the transaction
1.
Receipt (and acceptance) of ESOP award of
(i.e. buy, sell, subscription of exchange,…)
stock options to subscribe for ordinary shares
in the share capital of NOXXON Pharma N.V.
Description of the transaction type using, where applicable, the
with an exercise price of € 0.285 each
type of transaction identified in Article 10 of the Commission
2.
Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/522
(1) adopted under Article
3.
19(14) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 or a specific example set
4.
out in Article 19(7) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014.
5.
6.
Transaction is linked to the exercise of a share option
1.
Yes
programme?
Yes/ No
2.
3.
4.
5.
6.
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price (Prices)
Volume(s)
1
N/A
1,059,074
Where more than one transaction of the same nature
(i.e. buy,
sell, subscription of exchange,…)
on the same financial
instrument or emission allowance are executed on the same day
2
and on the same place of transaction, prices and volumes of
these transactions shall be reported in this field, in a two
columns form as presented above, inserting as many lines as
3
needed.
4
5
6
d)
Aggregated information:
Volume
Price
- Aggregated volume
(aggregated)
(weigthed average price)
1.
1,059,074
N/A
- Price
The volumes of multiple transactions are aggregated when these
2.
transactions:
3.
-relate to the same financial instrument or emission allowance;
- are of the same nature;
4.
-are executed on the same day; and
-are executed on the same place of transaction.
5.
Price information:
6.
-In case of a single transaction, the price of the single
transaction;
-In case the volumes of multiple transactions are aggregated:
the weighted average price of the aggregated transactions.
e)
Date of the transaction
1.
2021-11-01
Date of the particular day of execution of the notified
2.
transaction. Using the ISO 8601 date format: YYYY-MM-DD
3.
4.
5.
6.
f)
Trading venue/ platform (!)of the transaction
1.
XPAR (Euronext Growth Paris)
Name and code to identify the MiFID trading venue, the
2.
systematic internaliser or the organised trading platform outside
of the Union where the transaction was executed as defined
3.
under Commission Delegated Regulation supplementing
Regulation (EU) No 600/2014 of the European Parliament and
4.
of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for
5.
the reporting of transactions to competent authorities adopted
under Article 26 of Regulation (EU) No 600/2014, or if the
6.
transaction was not executed on any of the above mentioned
venues, please mention 'outside a trading venue.
Remarks:
Disclaimer
Noxxon Pharma NV published this content on 08 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 November 2021 17:07:07 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
All news about NOXXON PHARMA N.V.
Sales 2020
0,04 M
0,04 M
0,04 M
Net income 2020
-10,4 M
-12,1 M
-12,1 M
Net cash 2020
10,2 M
11,8 M
11,8 M
P/E ratio 2020
-1,75x
Yield 2020
-
Capitalization
17,1 M
19,8 M
19,8 M
EV / Sales 2019
41,1x
EV / Sales 2020
405x
Nbr of Employees
12
Free-Float
13,5%
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends NOXXON PHARMA N.V.
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Bearish Bearish
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.