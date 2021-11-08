Log in
    ALNOX   NL0012044762

NOXXON PHARMA N.V.

(ALNOX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

William Bryan Jennings

11/08/2021 | 12:08pm EST
AFM notification form MAR 19 - managers transactions

NOTE: As of July 3, 2016, the AFM will only accept digitally completed notification forms!

You can mail the completed notification form to melden@afm.nl

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

William Bryan Jennings

For natural persons: the first name and the last name(s).

For legal persons: full name including legal form as provided

for in the register where it is incorporated, if applicable.

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/ status

Person discharging managerial responsibilites

For persons discharging managerial responsibilities: the

position occupied within the issuer, emission allowances market

Chief Financial Officer

participant/auction platform/auctioneer/auction monitor should

be indicated, e.g. CEO, CFO.

For persons closely associated,

-An indication that the notification concerns a person

closely associated with a person discharging managerial

responsibilities;

- Name and position of the relevant person discharging

managerial responsibilities.

b)

Initial notification/ correction

Initial notification

Indication that this is an initial notification or a correction to

prior notifications. In case of correction, explain the error that

this notification is correcting.

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction

monitor

a)

Name

NOXXON Pharma N.V.

Full name of the entity

b)

LEI

724500EPNADXWZ58U595

Legal Entity Identifier code in accordance with ISO 17442 LEI

code.

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of

transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of

1.

Options to acquire ordinary shares in the share

instrument

capital of NOXXON Pharma N.V. with an

exercise price of € 0.285

Indication as to the nature of the instrument:

- a share, a debt instrument, a derivative or a financial

2.

instrument linked to a share or a debt instrument;

- an emission allowance, an auction product based on an

3.

emission allowance or a derivative relating to an emission

allowance.

4.

5.

6.

Instrument identification code (ISIN)

1.

NL0012044762

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

b)

Nature of the transaction

1.

Receipt (and acceptance) of ESOP award of

(i.e. buy, sell, subscription of exchange,…)

stock options to subscribe for ordinary shares

in the share capital of NOXXON Pharma N.V.

Description of the transaction type using, where applicable, the

with an exercise price of € 0.285 each

type of transaction identified in Article 10 of the Commission

2.

Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/522(1) adopted under Article

3.

19(14) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 or a specific example set

4.

out in Article 19(7) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014.

5.

6.

Transaction is linked to the exercise of a share option

1.

Yes

programme? Yes/ No

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price (Prices)

Volume(s)

1

N/A

1,059,074

Where more than one transaction of the same nature (i.e. buy,

sell, subscription of exchange,…) on the same financial

instrument or emission allowance are executed on the same day

2

and on the same place of transaction, prices and volumes of

these transactions shall be reported in this field, in a two

columns form as presented above, inserting as many lines as

3

needed.

4

5

6

d)

Aggregated information:

Volume

Price

- Aggregated volume

(aggregated)

(weigthed average price)

1.

1,059,074

N/A

- Price

The volumes of multiple transactions are aggregated when these

2.

transactions:

3.

-relate to the same financial instrument or emission allowance;

- are of the same nature;

4.

-are executed on the same day; and

-are executed on the same place of transaction.

5.

Price information:

6.

-In case of a single transaction, the price of the single

transaction;

-In case the volumes of multiple transactions are aggregated:

the weighted average price of the aggregated transactions.

e)

Date of the transaction

1.

2021-11-01

Date of the particular day of execution of the notified

2.

transaction. Using the ISO 8601 date format: YYYY-MM-DD

3.

4.

5.

6.

f)

Trading venue/ platform (!)of the transaction

1.

XPAR (Euronext Growth Paris)

Name and code to identify the MiFID trading venue, the

2.

systematic internaliser or the organised trading platform outside

of the Union where the transaction was executed as defined

3.

under Commission Delegated Regulation supplementing

Regulation (EU) No 600/2014 of the European Parliament and

4.

of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for

5.

the reporting of transactions to competent authorities adopted

under Article 26 of Regulation (EU) No 600/2014, or if the

6.

transaction was not executed on any of the above mentioned

venues, please mention 'outside a trading venue.

Remarks:

Disclaimer

Noxxon Pharma NV published this content on 08 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 November 2021 17:07:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 0,04 M 0,04 M 0,04 M
Net income 2020 -10,4 M -12,1 M -12,1 M
Net cash 2020 10,2 M 11,8 M 11,8 M
P/E ratio 2020 -1,75x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 17,1 M 19,8 M 19,8 M
EV / Sales 2019 41,1x
EV / Sales 2020 405x
Nbr of Employees 12
Free-Float 13,5%
Chart NOXXON PHARMA N.V.
Duration : Period :
NOXXON Pharma N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NOXXON PHARMA N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Aram Andrew Mangasarian Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bryan Jennings Chief Financial Officer
Maurizio PetitBon Chairman-Supervisory Board
Bertram Köhler Member-Supervisory Board
Cornelis Alexander Izeboud Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NOXXON PHARMA N.V.-56.87%20
MODERNA, INC.126.85%96 087
LONZA GROUP AG25.28%58 002
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.37.96%47 223
SEAGEN INC.8.98%34 900
CELLTRION, INC.-41.78%24 120