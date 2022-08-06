Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Korea, republic of
  4. Korea Stock Exchange
  5. NP Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    A291230   KR7291230001

NP INC.

(A291230)
End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-04
8320.00 KRW   +0.12%
07/28Algernon Pharmaceuticals Reports Additional Positive Data From its Phase 2 Study of Ifenprodil for IPF and Chronic Cough
MT
07/18Algernon Pharmaceuticals Hits Co-Primary Endpoint in Phase 2 Study of Ifenprodil
MT
07/11Algernon Pharmaceuticals Provides Update on its Planned Phase 1 Repirinast Chronic Kidney Disease Study
MT
SAS PILOTS IN NORWAY NP UNION VOTE IN FAVOUR OF WAGE DEAL…

08/06/2022 | 03:00am EDT
© Reuters 2022
Financials ()
Sales 2021 24 872 M - -
Net income 2021 -10 540 M - -
Net Debt 2021 3 780 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -50,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 343 B 263 M -
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 24,8x
Nbr of Employees 50
Free-Float 35,3%
NP Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends NP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Bang-Ho Song Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sang-Joon Park Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Young-Ho Byun Independent Director
Jang-Hoon Yoo Non-Executive Director
Han-Seok Kim Auditor
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NP INC.-45.80%263
OMNICOM GROUP., INC.-4.05%14 151
FOCUS MEDIA INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-28.08%12 580
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA-17.03%12 528
THE INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC.-22.51%11 348
WPP PLC-27.24%10 658