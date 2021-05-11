NP3 Fastigheter : 11/05/21 NP3 explores the conditions for carrying out a directed issue of preference shares

This press release may not be made public, published or distributed, directly or indirectly, within or to the United States, Australia, Hong Kong, Japan, Canada, New Zealand, Switzerland, Singapore, South Africa or any other jurisdiction where such action would be unlawful or subject to legal restrictions.

NP3 Fastigheter AB (publ) ('NP3' or the 'Company') explores the conditions for carrying out a directed issue of approximately 7 million preference shares (the 'Share issue') to Swedish and international professional and institutional investors through an accelerated book building procedure and has appointed ABG Sundal Collier AB and Swedbank AB (publ) as Joint Bookrunners in connection with the Share issue.

The subscription price and final number of new preference shares will be determined by way of an accelerated book building procedure, which will commence immediately after publication of this announcement. The preference shares in the Share issue will be offered to Swedish and international professional and institutional investors, deviating from the pre-emptive rights of existing shareholders. The Company has received indications of interest for participating in the Share issue from several professional and institutional investors, including among others the Company's largest shareholder Poularde AB in which company the board members Lars Göran Bäckvall and Mia Bäckvall Juhlin have ownership interests.

NP3 intends to use the proceeds from the Share issue to strengthen the financial readiness for future business opportunities and to finance previously communicated property acquisitions.

The Share issue is subject to a resolution by the board of directors of NP3, pursuant to the authorisation granted by the annual general meeting on 4 May 2021. The Company will publish the results of the Share issue in a press release when the book building procedure is finished, which, alongside pricing and allocations, is expected to occur before trading starts on Nasdaq Stockholm at 09:00 a.m. CEST on 12 May 2021. The book building procedure may, at the discretion of the Company, close earlier or later or may be cancelled at any time.

Advisors

ABG Sundal Collier AB and Swedbank AB (publ) are Joint Bookrunners in connection with the Share issue. Hannes Snellman Attorneys Ltd is legal advisor to the Company in connection with the Share issue.

For further information, please contact:

Andreas Wahlén, CEO

e-mail: andreas@np3fastigheter.se

Phone: +46 70 31 31 798

This information is information that NP3 Fastigheter AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, on 11 May 2021, at 17:31 CEST.

Important information

This press release does not constitute an offer to, or an invitation to, acquire or subscribe for any securities in NP3 Fastigheter AB (publ) in any jurisdiction, neither from NP3 Fastigheter AB (publ), ABG Sundal Collier AB, Swedbank AB (publ) or anyone else. Copies of this press release will not be produced and may not be distributed or sent to the United States, Australia, Hong Kong, Japan, Canada, New Zealand, Switzerland, Singapore, South Africa or any other jurisdiction where such distribution would be illegal or require registration or other action. The recipient of this press release is responsible for using this press release and the information herein in accordance with applicable rules in each jurisdiction.

This press release is not a prospectus for the purposes of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 as of June 14, 2017 (the 'Prospectus Regulation') and has not been approved by any regulatory authority in any jurisdiction. NP3 Fastigheter AB (publ) has not authorized and is not making any offer to the public of shares or other securities in any member state of the EEA and no offering prospectus has been or will be prepared in connection with the placement of the newly issued shares mentioned herein. In any EEA member state, this communication is only addressed to and is directed at 'qualified investors' in that member state within the meaning of the Prospectus Regulation.

This press release and the information contained in the press release may not be distributed in or to the United States. This press release does not constitute an offer to acquire securities in the United States. Securities referred to herein have not been registered and will not be registered in accordance with the US Securities Act of 1933 (the 'Securities Act'), and may not be offered or sold in the United States without being registered, being subject to an exception from, or refering to a transaction that is not subject to registration under the Securities Act. No offer will be made to the public in the United States to acquire the securities mentioned here.

About NP3

NP3 is a cash flow oriented real estate company focusing on commercial and high yielding investment properties, mainly in northern Sweden. As of 31 March 2021 the property portfolio comprised 1,442,000 square metres lettable area distributed over 391 real estate properties within the retail, industrial/logistics, offices and special real estate properties segments. The property portfolio is divided in seven land areas: Sundsvall, Gävle, Dalarna, Östersund, Umeå, Luleå and mid-Sweden. The property value as of 31 March 2021 amounted to SEK 13,021m. The NP3 share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, mid cap. NP3 was founded in 2010 and is based in Sundsvall. Read more on www.np3fastigehter.se.