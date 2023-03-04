Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Korea, republic of
  4. Korea Stock Exchange
  5. NPC Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    A004250   KR7004250007

NPC CO., LTD.

(A004250)
  Report
End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange  -  2023-03-02
7690.00 KRW   -0.65%
02:09aChina parliament to review state entity reform plan, Legislative Law
RE
03/03SocGen's Overnight Economic News Summary
MT
03/03At China political meeting, internet bosses are out, chip execs are in
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

China parliament to review state entity reform plan, Legislative Law

03/04/2023 | 02:09am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
People cross a street near office towers in the Lujiazui financial district, ahead of the National People's Congress (NPC), in Shanghai

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's National People's Congress (NPC) will deliberate on a plan to reform institutions under the State Council, or cabinet, and review draft amendments to the Legislation Law, an NPC spokesman said on Saturday.

The annual meeting of China's legislature, to open on Sunday and conclude on the morning of March 13, will also review a series of reports including the premier's government work report, parliament spokesman Wang Chao told a news conference.

The nearly 3,000 members of the largely rubber-stamp parliament will additionally elect and endorse a new line-up of top government officials to be led by a new premier for the next five years.

Xi Jinping is widely expected to secure his third five-year term as president.

He renewed calls this week for "intensive" reorganisation of state and Communist Party entities, adding that part of the reform plan pertaining to state institutions would be presented before parliament.

The call for institutional reforms comes after China's economy grew 3% last year - one of its feeblest rates in nearly half a century - weakened by strict COVID-19 curbs championed by Xi that were lifted in December.

The premier's government work report will unveil the official 2023 economic growth target, among many other social and economic objectives.

The gross domestic product target could be as high as 6%, compared with a 4.5%-5.5% range proposed in November, sources told Reuters this week.

At this year's parliamentary meeting, amendments to China's Legislative Law, which governs how laws are enacted, will also be further reviewed.

One proposed amendment involves allowing the NPC Standing Committee to pass laws in the event of an "emergency" after a single review.

The committee, which enacts and amends laws when parliament is not in session, voted in June 2020 to adopt landmark laws on national security in Hong Kong. That legislation was put to the vote after two rounds of deliberation.

(Reporting by Liz Lee and Ryan Woo; Editing by Himani Sarkar and William Mallard)


© Reuters 2023
All news about NPC CO., LTD.
02:09aChina parliament to review state entity reform plan, Legislative Law
RE
03/03SocGen's Overnight Economic News Summary
MT
03/03At China political meeting, internet bosses are out, chip execs are in
RE
03/03HK stocks climb, Shanghai closes at its highest level this year
RE
03/03Take Five: A manic March
RE
03/02China, HK stocks climb as upbeat service sector buoys risk-on mood
RE
03/02SocGen's Thursday Outlook for Currencies, Bonds, Macroeconomics, Policy Events
MT
03/02Factbox-What to look for as China kicks off its annual session of parliament
RE
03/02Free education, equal rights for unmarried women among proposals to boost China's ferti..
RE
03/01Xi's planned revival of Chinese financial watchdog exerts more party control
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 487 B 374 M 374 M
Net income 2021 26 180 M 20,1 M 20,1 M
Net Debt 2021 79 927 M 61,4 M 61,4 M
P/E ratio 2021 19,2x
Yield 2021 1,00%
Capitalization 360 B 277 M 277 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,30x
EV / Sales 2021 1,00x
Nbr of Employees 218
Free-Float 34,3%
Chart NPC CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
NPC Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NPC CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Byeong-Min Choi Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sang-Chul Heo Independent Director
Mun-Seok Yoo Independent Director
Chang-Yeop Na Director & Senior Managing Director
Seok-Gi Choi Director & Senior Managing Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NPC CO., LTD.32.13%277
APTARGROUP, INC.9.34%7 755
BERRY GLOBAL GROUP, INC.5.73%7 705
FP CORPORATION-9.50%2 052
SCIENTEX13.98%1 268
SHANGHAI ZIJIANG ENTERPRISE GROUP CO., LTD.15.20%1 264