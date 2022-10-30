Advanced search
    A004250   KR7004250007

NPC CO., LTD.

(A004250)
End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-27
6690.00 KRW   -1.62%
10/27China to revise women's protection law for first time in decades
RE
10/26SocGen's Wednesday Outlook for Currencies, Bonds, Macroeconomics, Policy Events
MT
10/24SocGen's Overnight Economic News Summary
MT
China passes new women's protection law, revamped for first time in decades

10/30/2022 | 03:45am EDT
Women talk at West Kowloon Cultural District near the Victoria Harbour during sunset in Hong Kong

HONG KONG (Reuters) -China passed legislation on Sunday aimed at giving women more protection against gender discrimination and sexual harassment, days after the bill was submitted to the country's top legislature after a third revision and extensive public input.

The legislation comes as activists have expressed concern about increasing government rhetoric on the value of traditional women's roles, and what some see as setbacks for women's rights and more restrictive attitudes towards abortion.

It's not yet clear to what extent those more conservative attitudes will be reflected in the new law. No details on the legislation beyond its adoption were immediately available.

It is the first time in nearly 30 years that the law on women's protection was changed. Titled "Women's Rights and Interests Protection Law", the bill was submitted to the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress (NPC) on Thursday. The NPC announced the legislation had passed on its website.

Tens of thousands of people had sent in suggestions for what wanted to see in the legislation, the NPC said on its website.

Official news agency Xinhua said on Thursday that the legislation "strengthens the protection of the rights and interests of disadvantaged groups such as poor women, elderly women, and disabled women".

According to Xinhua, employers will be held to account if women's labour and social security rights and interests are violated, while obstructing the rescue of trafficked and kidnapped women will be specified as an offence.

The responsibility of local authorities to rescue trafficked and abducted women will also be set out, Xinhua said.

Images posted online early this year of a woman in chains caused outrage and stirred debate about the handling of human trafficking, particularly in rural areas where the issue has been documented for years.

(Reporting by Kevin Yao and Farah Master; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 487 B 342 M 342 M
Net income 2021 26 180 M 18,4 M 18,4 M
Net Debt 2021 79 927 M 56,1 M 56,1 M
P/E ratio 2021 19,2x
Yield 2021 1,00%
Capitalization 263 B 185 M 185 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,30x
EV / Sales 2021 1,00x
Nbr of Employees 208
Free-Float 34,3%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Byeong-Min Choi Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sang-Chul Heo Independent Director
Mun-Seok Yoo Independent Director
Chang-Yeop Na Director & Senior Managing Director
Seok-Gi Choi Director & Senior Managing Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NPC CO., LTD.-36.29%185
APTARGROUP, INC.-17.43%6 602
BERRY GLOBAL GROUP, INC.-34.59%6 037
FP CORPORATION-10.59%1 944
SHENZHEN LEAGUER CO., LTD.-33.30%1 257
SCIENTEX-31.52%1 077