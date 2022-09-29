Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Korea, republic of
  4. Korea Stock Exchange
  5. NPC Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    A004250   KR7004250007

NPC CO., LTD.

(A004250)
  Report
End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange  -  2022-09-27
7010.00 KRW   -5.40%
10:32aNigerian presidential candidates pledge peaceful campaign
RE
09/02NPC Resources Offloads Unit for Over $1 Million
MT
08/16NPC Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Nigerian presidential candidates pledge peaceful campaign

09/29/2022 | 10:32am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Former Nigeria Vice President Atiku Abubakar adresses the People's Democratic Party delegates during the Special convention in Abuja

LAGOS (Reuters) - Nigerian presidential candidates signed a pledge on Thursday to ensure peaceful elections in February, after previous ballots were marred by violence, voter intimidation and vote rigging.

President Muhammadu Buhari, who is barred by the constitution from running again, has promised free and fair elections in Africa's most populous country.

The race to succeed him officially started on Wednesday, giving candidates their longest campaign period since the end of military rule in 1999.

At a ceremony organised by the National Peace Committee (NPC) in the federal capital Abuja, main opposition candidate Atiku Abubakar, the Labour Party's Peter Obi and 15 other candidates from smaller parties appended their signatures pledging a peaceful campaign.

Ruling party candidate Bola Tinubu did not attend, although his running mate Kashim Shettima did. Shettima did not say why Tinubu was absent.

Independent National Electoral Commission chairman Mahmood Yakubu said the commission will be monitoring to ensure that "parties shun abusive, intemperate or slanderous language as well as insinuations or innuendoes likely to provoke a breach of the peace during the electioneering campaigns."

Diplomats, church leaders, the chief of Nigerian police and Africa's richest man Aliko Dangote, were among those who witnessed Thursday's event.

The NPC was formed in 2014 by elder Nigerian statesmen and initiated the peace pledge to support free, fair and credible elections as well as mediate in electoral disputes.

(Reporting by MacDonald Dzirutwe; Editing by Toby Chopra)


© Reuters 2022
All news about NPC CO., LTD.
10:32aNigerian presidential candidates pledge peaceful campaign
RE
09/02NPC Resources Offloads Unit for Over $1 Million
MT
08/16NPC Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June..
CI
07/14NPC Retains FY22 Guidance Even as Attributable Net Income Plunges 64% in Fiscal Nine Mo..
MT
07/06Coherus, Junshi: FDA Accepts Resubmission of Toripalimab Application
DJ
06/10BeiGene Secures China's Approval for Tislelizumab Treatment for Nasopharyngeal Cancer; ..
MT
05/16NPC Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
05/02Coherus Up; Gets FDA Complete Response Letter, But New Clinical Data Not Needed
DJ
05/02Coherus Biosciences, Junshi Get FDA Complete Response Letter for Toripalimab
DJ
04/13NPC Sinks to Loss in Fiscal H1 on 73% Decline in Sales; Slashes FY22 Outlook
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 487 B 340 M 340 M
Net income 2021 26 180 M 18,3 M 18,3 M
Net Debt 2021 79 927 M 55,8 M 55,8 M
P/E ratio 2021 19,2x
Yield 2021 1,00%
Capitalization 276 B 193 M 193 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,30x
EV / Sales 2021 1,00x
Nbr of Employees 208
Free-Float 34,3%
Chart NPC CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
NPC Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NPC CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Byeong-Min Choi Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sang-Chul Heo Independent Director
Mun-Seok Yoo Independent Director
Chang-Yeop Na Director & Senior Managing Director
Seok-Gi Choi Director & Senior Managing Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NPC CO., LTD.-33.24%193
APTARGROUP, INC.-21.57%6 419
BERRY GLOBAL GROUP, INC.-35.43%5 960
FP CORPORATION-10.84%1 980
SHENZHEN LEAGUER CO., LTD.-34.72%1 239
SCIENTEX-27.77%1 159