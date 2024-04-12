Business Results for 1st Half of FY2024:

Details of the differences between the initial forecast and the results

Sales

Slightly exceeded the initial forecast.

-Booked the sales of large-scale project of PV module manufacturing equipment as planned. -Parts sales surpassed the initial plan. (170 million yen increase from the initial plan）

Gross profit

Gross profit rate increased by 7.2 percentage points from the initial forecast. (forecast: 26.3%→result: 33.5%) -Cost reduction led by the reduction of purchasing price and on-site optimization of operation expense -Profit rate improved by strong parts sales

SG&A expenses

Almost as expected though there were some increase or decrease depending on the category. -Increase factor: provision for bonuses

-Decrease factor: payroll and allowances (deviation from the personnel plan), R&D expenses (delayed procurement of prototype), travel and transportation expenses

Operating income, Ordinary income, and Net income attributable to owners of the parent

Income in each stages largely exceeded the initial forecast due to an increase of sales and profit rate.

Copyright Ⓒ 2024 NPC Incorporated. All rights reserved. 4

Business Results for 1st Half of FY2024:

Machinery Business (Million yen) FY2023 1st Half FY2024 1st Half Results (A) Initial forecast Results (As of Oct. 11, 2023) (B) Amount Vs. Sales (%) Amount Vs. Sales (%) Amount Vs. Sales (%) Vs. (A) (%) Vs. (B) (%) Sales 3,996 100.0 3,128 100.0 3,329 100.0 (16.7) 6.4 Gross profit 634 15.9 831 26.6 1,131 34.0 78.4 36.1 SG&A expenses 123 3.1 145 4.6 135 4.1 9.8 (6.9) Operating income 511 12.8 686 21.9 995 29.9 94.7 45.0

Note: There are company-wide expenses not included in the table above. Also, percentages at vs. (A) and (B) represent increase/decrease rate.