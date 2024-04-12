Business Information

NPC Incorporated (TSE Growth 6255) April 12, 2024

INDEX

  1. Business Results for 1st Half of FY2024
  2. Revision of Business Forecasts for FY2024 Full Year
  3. Company Actions

Business Results for 1st Half of FY2024

Business Results for 1st Half of FY2024

Consolidated Statement of Income

(Million yen)

FY2023 1st Half

FY2024 1st Half

Results (A)

Initial forecast

Results

(As of Oct. 11, 2023(B)

Amount

Vs. Sales (%)

Amount

Vs. Sales (%)

Amount

Vs. Sales (%)

Vs. (A) (%)

Vs. (B) (%)

Sales

4,241

100.0

3,329

100.0

3,506

100.0

(17.3)

5.3

Gross profit

690

16.3

877

26.3

1,173

33.5

70.0

33.8

SG&A expenses

466

11.0

514

15.4

516

14.7

10.7

0.4

Operating income

224

5.3

363

10.9

656

18.7

192.9

80.7

Non-operating income

7

0.2

1

0.0

8

0.2

14.3

700.0

Non-operating expenses

1

0.0

2

0.1

1

0.0

0.0

(50.0)

Ordinary income

230

5.4

363

10.9

662

18.9

187.8

82.4

Extraordinary income

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Extraordinary loss

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Net income before tax

230

5.4

363

10.9

662

18.9

187.8

82.4

Net income attribute to

182

4.3

250

7.5

484

13.8

165.9

93.6

owners of the parent

Note: Percentages at vs. (A) and (B) represent increase/decrease rate.

Business Results for 1st Half of FY2024:

Details of the differences between the initial forecast and the results

Sales

Slightly exceeded the initial forecast.

-Booked the sales of large-scale project of PV module manufacturing equipment as planned. -Parts sales surpassed the initial plan. (170 million yen increase from the initial plan

Gross profit

Gross profit rate increased by 7.2 percentage points from the initial forecast. (forecast: 26.3%→result: 33.5%) -Cost reduction led by the reduction of purchasing price and on-site optimization of operation expense -Profit rate improved by strong parts sales

SG&A expenses

Almost as expected though there were some increase or decrease depending on the category. -Increase factor: provision for bonuses

-Decrease factor: payroll and allowances (deviation from the personnel plan), R&D expenses (delayed procurement of prototype), travel and transportation expenses

Operating income, Ordinary income, and Net income attributable to owners of the parent

Income in each stages largely exceeded the initial forecast due to an increase of sales and profit rate.

Business Results for 1st Half of FY2024:

Machinery Business

(Million yen)

FY2023 1st Half

FY2024 1st Half

Results (A)

Initial forecast

Results

(As of Oct. 11, 2023) (B)

Amount

Vs. Sales (%)

Amount

Vs. Sales (%)

Amount

Vs. Sales (%)

Vs. (A) (%)

Vs. (B) (%)

Sales

3,996

100.0

3,128

100.0

3,329

100.0

(16.7)

6.4

Gross profit

634

15.9

831

26.6

1,131

34.0

78.4

36.1

SG&A expenses

123

3.1

145

4.6

135

4.1

9.8

(6.9)

Operating income

511

12.8

686

21.9

995

29.9

94.7

45.0

Note: There are company-wide expenses not included in the table above. Also, percentages at vs. (A) and (B) represent increase/decrease rate.

■Sales

The main business was with First Solar.

-Booked the sales of machines for additional installation (No.6.5) at First Solar's manufacturing facility in Ohio

-Alteration/upgrade of existing factory line executed

-Parts sales were strong due to high plant working rate and increase in amount of equipment.

■Gross profit

High profit rate was secured by cost reduction and increase in parts sales.

Sales breakdown

Automation

machines

Parts

PV module

manufacturing

equipment

Business Results for 1st Half of FY2024:

Environmental Business

(Million yen)

FY2023 1st Half

FY2024 1st Half

Results (A)

Initial forecast

Results

(As of Oct. 11, 2023) (B)

Amount

Vs. Sales (%)

Amount

Vs. Sales (%)

Amount

Vs. Sales (%)

Vs. (A) (%)

Vs. (B) (%)

Sales

245

100.0

200

100.0

176

100.0

(28.2)

(12.0)

Gross profit

55

22.4

46

23.0

41

23.3

(25.5)

(10.9)

SG&A expenses

32

13.1

33

16.5

38

21.6

18.8

15.2

Operating income

23

9.4

12

6.0

3

1.7

(87.0)

(75.0)

Note: There are company-wide expenses not included in the table above. Also, percentages at vs. (A) and (B) represent increase/decrease rate.

■Sales

-Solar power inspection service:

Continued to provide services mainly to the existing customers. -Solar panel disassembly equipment:

Booked the sales of frame & J-Box separator to 3 domestic customers. Sales planned

to the overseas customers were pushed back to FY2024 2nd half due to customer reason. -Panel reuse and recycling

Booked the sales as planned but remained low. -Plant factory business:

The factory is in full production and almost all the products were sold out.

■Gross profit

The profit rate was as expected, however, the gross profit decreased since the sales target was not achieved.

Sales breakdown

Plant factory business

Solar power plant inspection service

Solar panel disassembly equipment

Reuse and recycling of solar panels (intermediate treatment)

Business Results for 1st Half of FY2024:

Orders / Order Backlog

(Million yen)

Machinery business

Environmental business

Total

FY2023 1st half

Orders received

Order backlog

8,057

12,005

261

500

8,318

12,506

FY2024 1st half

Orders received

Year-on-year

Order backlog

Year-on-year

ratio(%)

ratio(%)

6,777

(15.9)

13,401

11.6

324

24.1

469

(6.2)

7,102

14.6

13,870

10.9

Note: Percentages represent increase/decrease rate.

Machinery business

Orders were solid for FY2025.

-PV module manufacturing equipment for First Solar's Louisiana factory (No.9) -Additional equipment for First Solar's existing factory line (No.6, 7, 8)

-Delayed order of automation machines for new factory of domestic electronic components industry was received. -Alteration project for domestic PV manufacturer -Automation machines for domestic and US automobile industry

Environmental business

-Stably received orders for solar panel inspection service and plant factory business from existing customers.

-Orders for panel disassembly equipment was steady. Panel disassembly line: 2 lines (Czech Republic, Japan)

Frame & J-Box separator: 2 sets (France, Japan)

Orders Breakdown

Machinery business

AutomationParts machines

PV module manufacturing equipment

Environmental

business

Solar panel

Plant factory

inspection service

business

Reuse/recycling of

Solar panel disassembly solar panels

equipment(intermediate treatment)

Business Results for 1st Half of FY2024:

Balance Sheet

(Million yen)

2023.8E

2024.2E

2023.8E

2024.2E

Assets

13,611

14,177

Liabilities

5,537

5,711

Current assets

9,963

10,623

Current liabilities

5,463

5,632

Accounts payable-trade

Cash and deposits

4,880

4,662

/electronically recorded obligations-

2,445

1,797

operating

Notes and accounts receivable-trade

/electronically recorded monetary claims-

1,262

1,159

Advances received

2,474

3,305

operating

Work in progress

3,578

4,452

Provisions

155

147

Raw materials and supplies

11

23

Other

389

383

Other

232

325

Noncurrent liabilities

73

79

Noncurrent assets

3,647

3,553

Net assets

8,074

8,465

Property, plant and equipment (net)

1,630

1,552

Capital stock, capital surplus

5,547

5,550

Land

1,548

1,548

Retained earnings

2,739

3,095

Other

469

453

Treasury stock

(320)

(306)

Other

108

126

Factors for changes and financial soundness

-Net assets remained at a high level due to expansion of business

-Work in progress is increasing as the production is progressing towards sales booking for 2nd half of FY2024 -Advances for booked sales were certainly received.

-Equity ratio: 59.7%

Revision of Business Forecasts for FY2024 Full Year

Revision of Business Forecasts for FY2024 Full Year

Consolidated Statement of Income

(Million yen)

FY 2023

FY 2024

Results (A)

Initial forecast

Revised forecast (As of April 10, 2024

(As of Oct. 11, 2023) (B)

Amount

Vs. Sales

Amount

Vs. Sales (%)

Amount

Vs. Sales (%)

Vs. (A) (%)

Vs. (B) (%)

(%)

Sales

9,320

100.0

10,384

100.0

10,995

100.0

18.0

5.9

Gross profit

1,944

20.9

2,615

25.2

3,270

29.7

68.2

25.0

SG&A expenses

967

10.4

1,030

9.9

1,121

10.2

15.9

8.8

Operating income

976

10.5

1,584

15.3

2,149

19.5

120.2

35.7

Non-operating income

6

0.1

3

0.0

10

0.1

66.7

233.3

Non-operating expenses

20

0.2

4

0.0

3

0.0

85.0

25.0

Ordinary income

963

10.3

1,584

15.3

2,155

19.6

123.8

36.0

Extraordinary income

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Extraordinary loss

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Net income before tax

963

10.3

1,584

15.3

2,155

19.6

123.8

36.0

Net income attribute to

993

10.7

1,081

10.4

1,471

13.4

48.1

36.1

owners of the parent

Note: Percentages at vs. (A) and (B) represent increase/decrease rate.

Revision of Business Forecasts for FY2024 Full Year:

Summary

Sales

10,384 million yen→10,995 million yen

-Have already received the orders for most of the sales expected for the 2nd half, except for parts sales.

-A part of sales of automation machines to domestic electronic components industry is expected to be pushed forward to FY2024 from FY2025, according to the customer's request.

-Parts sales are strong; expecting briefly the same amount of sales with FY2023. (757 million yen)

-Expecting to book sales of equipment for First Solar's Alabama manufacturing facility (No.8) in FY2024 Q4.

Gross profit

2,615 million yen→3,270 million yen, gross profit rate: 25.2%→29.7% -Increase of profit due to increase of sales.

- Profit rate is improving due to the cost reduction of purchasing cost and on-site operation expense, and to an increase of parts sales.

SG&A expenses

1,030 million yen→1,121 million yen

-Provision for bonuses is increased along with the increase of profit.

-Welfare expenses, R&D expenses, commission expenses, etc. are expected to increase.

Operating income, Ordinary income, and Net income attributable to owners of the parent

-Each income is expected to largely surpass the initial forecast due to an increase of gross profit , despite an expected increase in SG&A expenses

- Net income attribute to owners of the parent: 1,081 million yen→1,471 million yen (390 million yen increase)

Company Actions

Machinery Business 1. PV Module Manufacturing Equipment:

PV Market

Generation cost of solar power generation in the world

-Generation cost of solar power generation has largely decreased in the past 12 years.

-In 2022, generation cost of solar power generation went below that of fossil fuel generation by marking the minimum of $0.049/kWh, while fossil fuel generation was at the minimum of $0.069/kWh.

Source: IRENA (2023) Renewable power generation costs in 2022.

Changes in the Cost of

($/KWh)

Solar Power Generation in the World

0.5

0.445

0.4

0.3

0.244

0.2

Cost range of fossil fuel

0.1

generation

0.069

0

0.049

(CY)

2010

2022

Generation cost of solar power generation in the US

($/MWh)

Minimum Generation Cost in the US

-Minimum generation cost (without subsidy) of utility-scale solar power

in the US is $24/MWh ($0.024/kWh).

-On the other hand, coal-fired power generation costs

$68/MWh ($0.068/kWh).

Source: LAZARD (2023) 2023 Levelized Cost of Energy+.

80

68

70

60

50

40

24

30

20

10

0

Solar power generation

Coal-fired power generation

Machinery Business 1. PV Module Manufacturing Equipment:

PV Market

Non-federal solar power initiatives in the US

-12states and 3 districts* have legislated to transit to 100% clean energy by 2050 at the latest. (Includes 5 states and districts that will transit to 100% renewable energy.)

-Many of the major corporations in the US invests or own solar power plants or use PV panels on the rooftop of their properties.

100% renewable: Hawaii, Rhode Island, Washington DC, Guam, Puerto Rico

100% clean: California, Connecticut, Illinois, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Mexico, New York, Oregon, Virginia, Washington

Meta:

By 2025, 86 Meta-supported wind and solar projects in the U.S. will add 9.8 GW of renewable energy to local grids across 24 states.

Costco Wholesale

Costco owns and operates more than 100 on-site solar systems, with the intention to expand on-site solar operations where feasible.

Source: Meta. 'Energy'.

Source: Environment + Energy Leader (2023) 'Costco Is Cutting Its CO2 Footprint By Greening Its Energy

Supply and Using Energy Efficiency'.

Source: National Conference of State Legislatures (2021) 'State Renewable Portfolio Standards and Goals'.

出典/Environment America (2022) 'States can lead the way toward a future powered by 100% clean,

PV panels used for the car port, Costco, Maui Island, Hawaii

renewable energy'.

Machinery Business 1. PV Module Manufacturing Equipment:

Current Status of First Solar

Current status of First Solar

2022

2023

2024E

Order backlog

80.1 GW

Sales (USD)

2.6 bill.

3.3 bill.

4.44.6 bill.

In negotiation

66.5 GW

Operating income (USD)

0.02 bill.

0.85 bill.

1.51.6 bill.

Total

146.6 GW

Shipment (GW)

9.3

14.5

15.616.3

First Solar's capital investment

(GW)

First Solar's Nameplate Manufacturing Capacity

30

25.2

25

21.2

22.5

  1. 16.6

0

2023A

2024E

2025E

2026E

Source: First Solar (2024) First Solar Q4'23 Earnings and 2024 Guidance Call.

Source: Fist Solar (2023) First Solar Breaks Ground on $1.1 Billion, 3.5 GW Louisiana Manufacturing Facility.

Ground-breaking at the new manufacturing facility in Louisiana (No.9)

Source: Fujio, T. (2024) 'The president of Sekisui Chemical talks, "make investment decision within 2 years" about flexible solar panel', The Nikkei, March 13.
Source: (2024) ' "Perovskite PV module" achieving 20 years of durability, Sekisui Chemical commercializing in 2025', Newswitch, January 11.

Machinery Business 1. PV Module Manufacturing Equipment:

Business with First Solar

■New equipment (equipment for new manufacturing facilities, R&D equipment)

Factory

Location

Production capacityGW

Start operation

Business

Equipment already installed

0-5 (existing)

Ohio, Malaysia, Vietnam

9.8

In operation

Continuous business of

upgrading and expansion

6 (existing)

Ohio

3.3

In operation

Sales booked (FY2023 2Q)

7 (existing)

India

3.3

In operation

Sales booked (FY2023 4Q)

6.5expansion

Ohio

0.9

2024

Sales booked (FY2024 2Q)

8

Alabama

3.5

2024

Order received (FY2023 1Q)

Sales scheduled (FY2024 4Q)

R&D Center

Ohio

Silicone and thin-film tandem

2024

Order received (FY2023 2Q)

module R&D line

Sales scheduled (FY2024 3Q)

R&D Center

Ohio

Perovskite development

2025

Order received (FY2023 4Q)

equipment

Sales scheduled (1st half of FY2025)

9

Louisiana

3.5

2026

Order received (FY2024 1Q)

Sales scheduled (2nd half of FY2025)

■Alteration/upgrade of installed equipment

-Continuing businesses such as alterations of the equipment due to change of design of the products, upgrading equipment to improve production yields by automating processes or adding inspection processes, in all the manufacturing facilities.

■Parts Sales

-Dealings of consumable parts and spare parts for equipment.

-Sales are on the rise since the equipment and modification/upgrade is increasing and plant working rate is high.

-FY2022454 million yen

FY2023746 million yen

FY2024 (forecast)745 million yen

Machinery Business 1. PV Module Manufacturing Equipment:

Perovskite PV module

Demands for perovskite and future prospects

  • Backgrounds of demand

-Acquisition of installation sites are necessary because Japan does not have many flat lands.

-Can utilize iodine without depending on other countries.

-Prime minister Kishida has announced that the government is "aiming to start practical use in 2025". Development budget have risen to 64.8 billion yen.

■Future prospects

-Solving the issue of durability

→Sekisui Chemical has announced that it is targeting to

achieve durability around 20 years by 2025. -Mass production plan

→Sekisui Chemical has also announced that it is planning to mass

(KW/)

PV capacity per square meter of land area

426

450

400

350

300

250

184

200

150

100

63

26

24

50

11

10

0

Japan Germany

UK

France

China

India

US

produce several hundred thousand square meters annually. It will Source: Ministry of Trade, Economy and Industry (2021) 'The state of energy policy toward 2030'.

clarify the amount of production within 2 years.

Our Approach

Our strength: we can utilize the experience of producing thin film solar panel manufacturing equipment (electrode formation process, sheet layering process, lamination process, etc.)

-Received order of equipment from First Solar for pursuing R&D of perovskite PV module which they acquired knowledge though M&A -Received total order of several billion yen from multiple domestic companies.

Machinery Business

2. Automation Machines

Current status of automation machines

(Million yen)

Orders

(Million yen)

Sales

1,500

1,500

1,000

1,000

500

500

0

0

2021

2022

2023

2024E

2021

2022

2023

2024E

Sales for FY2024 decreased due to the back push of the sales of the equipment for the new factory of the domestic electronic component manufacturer being affected by the situation of semiconductor market. It is forecasted to recover from FY2025 onwards.

Acquirement of regular customer in the US

■Market environment

-Demand for automation machines is high in the US due to issues such as labor cost. -We compete with local manufacturers on cost and customer support.

■Our actions

-Strengthen sales mainly to automobile related companies from our subsidiary

in Michigan.

-Support sales by dispatching engineers from Matsuyama factory.

Machinery Business

3. Production System and Status of Matsuyama Factory

Breakdown of consolidated employees (As of

August 31, 2023)

Administration Development/

37design

42

Inspection, etc.

8 Manufacturuing

51

Approximately 3/4 work as

technical staff

■Production System

It is possible to outsource the assembly process since we are producing equipment with cell production system.

We can be flexible about the production system depending on the amount of orders.

-Continuously having business with mainly 3 subcontracting companies, have multiple other companies we can outsource.

-Final adjustments are done at the Matsuyama factory after equipment is assembled at subcontracting companies, and shipped to the customers. (In some cases, we ship directly to customers.)

■Personnel organization

-51 technicians are responsible for assembly and wiring in equipment manufacturing

-42 designers (mechanical, electrical, and software) on staff, with plans to increase the number of designers in the future

