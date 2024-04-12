1. Qualitative Information Concerning Financial Results for the Second Quarter Ended February 29, 2024

(1) Description of operating results

In the six months ended February 29, 2024, the Japanese economy experienced a gradual recovery despite signs of slowdown seen in some areas. However, the future outlook remained uncertain because of various factors, such as concerns about an economic recession due to the monetary policy tightening, concerns regarding the Chinese economy, conflicts in the Middle East, etc.

Concerning the US solar photovoltaic (PV) industry, which is the primary target market of the Machinery Business of NPC Group ("the Group"), capital expenditures for capacity expansion and R&D by the US PV manufacturers have activated by the political support of the federal and the local government. Meanwhile, in the Japanese PV industry, various manufacturers are conducting R&D for the mass production of the perovskite PV, a next generation PV module, which the Japanese government has announced to give political supports.

As for the solar industry in Japan, to which the Environmental Business of the Group belongs, panel inspection service market is stably forming. This is due to the continuous needs of the inspection of the large scale power plants that are already installed, and also to the solar power for private consumption installed by companies and local governments becoming the subject of the mandatory inspection. Additionally, the Japanese government and the local governments are considering arranging a reuse/recycle system, in anticipation of future discard of the used solar panels. In terms of the recycling of the solar panels, continuous support is provided through subsidy, both domestically and overseas. The consciousness towards recycling is strong especially in Europe, therefore the number of companies considering entering the market is increasing.

Under such circumstances, the consolidated net sales were 3,506 million yen, 735 million yen decrease year on year. As for the profits, the operating income was 656 million yen, 431 million yen increase year on year. The ordinary income was 662 million yen, 432 million yen increase year on year. The net income attributable to the owners of the parent was 484 million yen, 302 million yen increase year on year.

Financial results by segment are as follows:

1) Machinery Business

In the Machinery Business, the Group mainly booked the sales of equipment for the plant expansion of the US PV manufacturer as planned. The continuing high level of the plant working rate of the company being a contributing factor, sales of the expendables and spare parts were favorable, resulting in the sales of 3,329 million yen, 666 million yen decrease year on year, result being slightly higher than the originally plan. Due to the strong sales of parts and the decrease of purchase cost, the operating income was 995 million yen, 484 million yen increase year on year, also exceeding the initial plan.

2) Environmental Business

In the Environmental Business, despite the push back of the overseas project due to customer reason, the Group booked the sales of 3 semi-auto panel disassembly equipment (frame removal equipment) to domestic industrial waste disposers. Additionally, the Group secured solid and stable sales to the existing customers in PV power plant inspecting service and the plant factory business. As a result, the sales were 176 million yen, 68 million yen decrease year on year, which is generally as planned, and the operating income was 3 million yen, 20 million yen decrease year on year.

(2) Description of outlook, including consolidated earnings forecast

The business forecasts for the full year are the same as the forecasts in the "Announcement on the Differences between Business Forecasts and Results for the First Half and Revision of Business Forecasts Both for FY2024" released on April 10, 2024. In addition, the Group is planning to record the sales of a large project for a new plant of a major US customer in the fourth quarter.