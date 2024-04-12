April 10, 2024

Summary of Financial Results for the Second Quarter of Fiscal Year Ending August 31, 2024

(All financial information has been prepared in accordance with the Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in Japan)

Company name:

NPC Incorporated

Listing: Growth of TSE

Stock code:

6255

URL: https://www.npcgroup.net/eng/

Representative:

Masafumi Ito, President & CEO

Contact:

General Affairs Department

Tel: +81-(0)3-6240-1206

Filing date of securities report:

April 12, 2024

Payment date of cash dividends:

-

Supplementary materials prepared for quarterly financial results: Yes

Financial results meeting for institutional investors and

Yes

securities analysts:

(All amounts are rounded down to the nearest million yen)

1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months Ended February 29, 2024 (September 1, 2023 through February 29, 2024)

(1) Consolidated results of operations

(Percentages represent year-on-year changes)

Net income (loss)

Sales

Operating income

Ordinary income

attributable to

(loss)

(loss)

owners of the

parent

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

6 months ended February 29, 2024

3,506

(17.3)

656

192.3

662

187.4

484

165.9

6 months ended February 28, 2023

4,241

166.4

224

-

230

959.9

182

-

Earnings per share

Diluted earnings per share

Yen

Yen

6 months ended February 29, 2024

22.51

-

6 months ended February 28, 2023

8.48

-

(2) Consolidated financial position

Total assets

Net assets

Equity ratio

Million yen

Million yen

%

As of February 29, 2024

14,177

8,465

59.7

As of August 31, 2023

13,611

8,074

59.3

[Reference] Shareholders' equity (million yen): February 29, 2024: 8,465 August 31, 2023: 8,074

2. Dividends

Dividend per share

1Q-end

2Q-end

3Q-end

Year-end

Annual

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Year ended August 31, 2023

-

0.00

-

6.00

6.00

Year ending August 31, 2024

-

0.00

Year ending August 31, 2024 (forecast)

-

7.00

7.00

[Note] Revision of dividend forecast during the period: None

3. Consolidated Forecast for the Fiscal Year ending August 31, 2024 (September 1, 2023 through August 31, 2024)

(Percentages represent year-on-year changes)

Net income

Earnings

Sales

Operating income

Ordinary income

attributable to

per share

owners of the parent

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Yen

Full year of FY2024

10,384

11.4

1,584

62.2

1,584

64.5

1,081

8.9

50.27

[Notes] Revision of consolidated forecast for FY2024 from the latest disclosure: Yes

4. Others

  1. Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period: None
  2. Adoption of accounting methods specific to preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements: None
  3. Changes in accounting principles, procedures and presentation methods
    1. Changes in accounting policies arising from revision of accounting standards: None

2)

Other changes:

None

3)

Changes in accounting estimates:

None

4)

Restatement:

None

  1. Number of shares outstanding (common shares)
    1) Number of shares outstanding (including treasury stock) at the end of the period

February 29, 2024:

22,052,426 shares

August 31, 2023:

22,052,426 shares

2)

Number of treasury stock at the end of the period

February 29, 2024:

496,648 shares

August 31, 2023:

519,813 shares

3)

Average number of shares during the period

Six months ended February 29, 2024: 21,537,195 shares

Six months ended February 28, 2023: 21,501,312 shares

*This quarterly financial report is exempt from the quarterly review.

*Appropriate use of the forecast of financial results and other matters:

Forward-looking statements in this report such as financial results forecasts are based on the information available to NPC Incorporated ("the Company") at the time when this report is prepared and the assumption that the forecasts are reasonable. The actual results may significantly differ from the forecast due to various factors. Please refer to the 1. (2) Description of outlook, including consolidated earnings forecast on page 2 for conditions of assumptions for the forecast and notes concerning appropriate use of the forecast.

1. Qualitative Information Concerning Financial Results for the Second Quarter Ended February 29, 2024

(1) Description of operating results

In the six months ended February 29, 2024, the Japanese economy experienced a gradual recovery despite signs of slowdown seen in some areas. However, the future outlook remained uncertain because of various factors, such as concerns about an economic recession due to the monetary policy tightening, concerns regarding the Chinese economy, conflicts in the Middle East, etc.

Concerning the US solar photovoltaic (PV) industry, which is the primary target market of the Machinery Business of NPC Group ("the Group"), capital expenditures for capacity expansion and R&D by the US PV manufacturers have activated by the political support of the federal and the local government. Meanwhile, in the Japanese PV industry, various manufacturers are conducting R&D for the mass production of the perovskite PV, a next generation PV module, which the Japanese government has announced to give political supports.

As for the solar industry in Japan, to which the Environmental Business of the Group belongs, panel inspection service market is stably forming. This is due to the continuous needs of the inspection of the large scale power plants that are already installed, and also to the solar power for private consumption installed by companies and local governments becoming the subject of the mandatory inspection. Additionally, the Japanese government and the local governments are considering arranging a reuse/recycle system, in anticipation of future discard of the used solar panels. In terms of the recycling of the solar panels, continuous support is provided through subsidy, both domestically and overseas. The consciousness towards recycling is strong especially in Europe, therefore the number of companies considering entering the market is increasing.

Under such circumstances, the consolidated net sales were 3,506 million yen, 735 million yen decrease year on year. As for the profits, the operating income was 656 million yen, 431 million yen increase year on year. The ordinary income was 662 million yen, 432 million yen increase year on year. The net income attributable to the owners of the parent was 484 million yen, 302 million yen increase year on year.

Financial results by segment are as follows:

1) Machinery Business

In the Machinery Business, the Group mainly booked the sales of equipment for the plant expansion of the US PV manufacturer as planned. The continuing high level of the plant working rate of the company being a contributing factor, sales of the expendables and spare parts were favorable, resulting in the sales of 3,329 million yen, 666 million yen decrease year on year, result being slightly higher than the originally plan. Due to the strong sales of parts and the decrease of purchase cost, the operating income was 995 million yen, 484 million yen increase year on year, also exceeding the initial plan.

2) Environmental Business

In the Environmental Business, despite the push back of the overseas project due to customer reason, the Group booked the sales of 3 semi-auto panel disassembly equipment (frame removal equipment) to domestic industrial waste disposers. Additionally, the Group secured solid and stable sales to the existing customers in PV power plant inspecting service and the plant factory business. As a result, the sales were 176 million yen, 68 million yen decrease year on year, which is generally as planned, and the operating income was 3 million yen, 20 million yen decrease year on year.

(2) Description of outlook, including consolidated earnings forecast

The business forecasts for the full year are the same as the forecasts in the "Announcement on the Differences between Business Forecasts and Results for the First Half and Revision of Business Forecasts Both for FY2024" released on April 10, 2024. In addition, the Group is planning to record the sales of a large project for a new plant of a major US customer in the fourth quarter.

2

2. Consolidated Financial Statements for the Second Quarter Ended February 29, 2024 (September 1, 2023 through February 29, 2024)

(1) Consolidated balance sheets

(Thousand yen)

As of August 31, 2023

As of February 29, 2024

Assets

Current assets

Cash and deposits

4,880,191

4,662,342

Notes and accounts receivable-trade and contract assets

1,248,946

1,151,629

Electronically recorded monetary claims-operating

13,251

8,250

Work in process

3,578,120

4,452,290

Raw materials and supplies

11,194

23,737

Other

232,123

325,544

Total current assets

9,963,828

10,623,794

Noncurrent assets

Property, plant and equipment

Buildings and structures

3,872,687

3,872,687

Accumulated depreciation

(2,200,474)

(2,279,465)

Accumulated impairment loss

(41,215)

(41,215)

Building and structures, net

1,630,997

1,552,006

Machinery and equipment

252,592

252,592

Accumulated depreciation

(138,696)

(141,889)

Accumulated impairment loss

(69,799)

(69,799)

Machinery and equipment, net

44,096

40,903

Land

1,548,050

1,548,050

Other

346,603

341,172

Accumulated depreciation

(234,387)

(235,319)

Accumulated impairment loss

(53,768)

(53,768)

Other, net

58,447

52,083

Total property, plant and equipment

3,281,591

3,193,044

Intangible assets

Other

68,360

61,761

Total intangible assets

68,360

61,761

Investments and other assets

Distressed receivables

31

31

Deferred tax assets

272,935

273,672

Other

24,923

24,792

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(31)

(31)

Total investments and other assets

297,859

298,465

Total noncurrent assets

3,647,811

3,553,270

Total assets

13,611,640

14,177,065

[Note] The numbers parenthesized represent minus figures.

3

(Thousand yen)

As of August 31, 2023

As of February 29, 2024

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Accounts payable-trade

469,326

886,945

Electronically recorded obligations-operating

1,976,626

910,317

Income taxes payable

203,581

195,233

Advances received

2,474,854

3,305,577

Provision for bonuses

143,542

142,222

Provision for product warranties

10,887

5,457

Provision for loss on order received

712

-

Other

184,348

186,988

Total current liabilities

5,463,881

5,632,742

Noncurrent liabilities

Net defined benefit liability

68,967

77,511

Other

4,395

1,704

Total noncurrent liabilities

73,362

79,216

Total liabilities

5,537,244

5,711,958

Net assets

Shareholders' equity

Capital stock

2,812,461

2,812,461

Capital surplus

2,734,911

2,738,335

Retained earnings

2,739,499

3,095,008

Treasury stock

(320,451)

(306,177)

Total shareholders' equity

7,966,421

8,339,628

Accumulated other comprehensive income

Foreign currency translation adjustment

107,974

125,478

Total accumulated other comprehensive income

107,974

125,478

Total net assets

8,074,396

8,465,106

Total liabilities and net assets

13,611,640

14,177,065

[Note] The numbers parenthesized represent minus figures.

4

(2) Consolidated statement of income (Quarterly consolidated statement of income)

(Thousand yen)

Six months ended

Six months ended

February 28, 2023

February 29, 2024

Net sales

4,241,637

3,506,515

Cost of sales

3,550,835

2,333,476

Gross profit

690,802

1,173,038

Selling, general and administrative expenses

466,303

516,855

Operating income

224,498

656,182

Non-operating income

Interest income

69

67

Foreign exchange gains

6,207

6,634

Subsidy Income

-

900

Gain on sales of scraps

68

400

Interest on tax refund

566

35

Subsidies for employment adjustment

486

216

Other

205

280

Total non-operating income

7,603

8,533

Non-operating expenses

Commission fee

1,448

1,678

Other

0

136

Total non-operating expenses

1,448

1,814

Ordinary income

230,653

662,901

Income before income taxes and minority interests

230,653

662,901

Income taxes-current

48,298

178,886

Income taxes-deferred

68

(689)

Total income taxes

48,366

178,196

Income before minority interests

182,286

484,704

Net income attributable to owners of the parent

182,286

484,704

[Note] The numbers parenthesized represent minus figures.

5

(Quarterly consolidated statement of comprehensive income)

(Thousand yen)

Six months ended

Six months ended

February 28, 2023

February 29, 2024

Income before minority interests

182,286

484,704

Other comprehensive income

Foreign currency translation adjustment

(33,737)

17,503

Total other comprehensive income

(33,737)

17,503

Comprehensive income

148,548

502,208

Comprehensive income attributable to

Comprehensive income attributable to owners of parent

148,548

502,208

Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interests

-

-

[Note] The numbers parenthesized represent minus figures.

6

(3) Quarterly consolidated statement of cash flows

(Thousand yen)

Six months ended

Six months ended

February 28, 2023

February 29, 2024

Cash flows from operating activities

Profit (loss) before income taxes

230,653

662,901

Depreciation

101,487

105,244

Increase (decrease) in allowance for doubtful accounts

31

-

Increase (decrease) in provision for bonuses

(694)

(1,319)

Increase (decrease) in provision for product warranties

15,363

(5,429)

Increase (decrease) in provision for loss on orders received

(2,230)

(712)

Increase (decrease) in provision for retirement benefits

5,491

8,544

Interest and dividend income

(69)

(67)

Decrease (increase) in trade receivables

(1,013,211)

107,073

Decrease (increase) in inventories

1,087,091

(886,708)

Increase (decrease) in trade payables

(666,489)

(651,203)

Increase (decrease) in advances received

86,573

830,689

Decrease (increase) in distressed receivables

(31)

-

Others

197,327

(78,217)

Subtotal

41,294

90,795

Interest and dividends received

69

67

Income taxes refund (paid)

37,605

(170,324)

Cash flows from operating activities

78,969

(79,461)

Cash flows from investing activities

Purchase of property, plant and equipment

(4,400)

(13,468)

Purchase of intangible assets

(350)

(7,454)

Others

1,459

167

Cash flows from investing activities

(3,290)

(20,755)

Cash flows from financing activities

Dividends paid

(42,685)

(128,594)

Others

-

(2,913)

Cash flows from financing activities

(42,685)

(131,507)

Effect of exchange rate change on cash and cash equivalents

(10,760)

13,875

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

22,233

(217,849)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

3,084,532

4,880,191

Cash and cash equivalents at end of quarterly period

3,106,765

4,662,342

7

3. Other Information

  1. Production, Orders, and Sales
  1. Production

Production amounts by business segment in the period are as follows:

(Thousand yen)

Segment

Six Months Ended February 29, 2024

Year-on-year change

(%)

Machinery business

4,565,177

168.9

Environmental business

224,793

85.9

Total

4,789,971

161.6

[Note] The above amounts are calculated based on selling prices.

2) Orders

Orders received by business segment in the period are as follows:

(Thousand yen)

Orders received

Year-on-year

Order backlog

Year-on-year

Segment

change

change

(%)

(%)

Machinery business

6,777,833

84.1

13,401,128

111.6

Environmental business

324,173

124.1

469,355

93.7

Total

7,102,007

85.4

13,870,483

110.9

3) Sales

Sales by business segment in the period are as follows:

(Thousand yen)

Segment

Six Months Ended February 29, 2024

Year-on-year change

(%)

Machinery business

3,329,571

83.3

Environmental business

176,943

72.0

Total

3,506,515

82.7

8

