  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. NPC Incorporated
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6255   JP3165840004

NPC INCORPORATED

(6255)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-07-13 am EDT
489.00 JPY   -0.81%
02:14aNPC INCORPORATED : Summary of Financial Results for the Third Quarter of Fiscal Year Ending August 31, 2022
PU
04/13NPC Sinks to Loss in Fiscal H1 on 73% Decline in Sales; Slashes FY22 Outlook
MT
04/12NPC INCORPORATED : Summary of Financial Results for the Second Quarter of Fiscal Year Ending August 31, 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

NPC Incorporated : Summary of Financial Results for the Third Quarter of Fiscal Year Ending August 31, 2022

07/13/2022 | 02:14am EDT
July 13, 2022

Summary of Financial Results for the Third Quarter of Fiscal Year Ending August 31, 2022

(All financial information has been prepared in accordance with the Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in Japan)

Company name:

NPC Incorporated

Listing: Growth of TSE

Stock code:

6255

URL: https://www.npcgroup.net/eng/

Representative:

Masafumi Ito, President & CEO

Contact:

IR Group

Tel: +81-(0)3-6240-1206

Filing date of securities report:

July 15, 2022

Payment date of cash dividends:

-

Supplementary materials prepared for quarterly financial results:

None

Financial results meeting for institutional investors and

None

securities analysts:

(All amounts are rounded down to the nearest million yen)

1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended May 31, 2022 (September 1, 2021 through May 31, 2022)

(1) Consolidated results of operations

(Percentages represent year-on-year changes)

Net income

Sales

Operating income

Ordinary income

attributable to

owners of the parent

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

9 months ended May 31, 2022

4,045

(43.7)

510

(60.9)

543

(57.7)

327

(64.1)

9 months ended May 31, 2021

7,181

-

1,305

-

1,284

-

912

-

Earnings per share

Diluted earnings per share

Yen

Yen

9 months ended May 31, 2022

15.21

-

9 months ended May 31, 2021

41.62

-

[Note] 1. The numbers parenthesized represent minus figures.

  1. 2. From the beginning of FY2022, the Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition and other related guidelines are applied. The Accounting Standard is retroactively applied to the numbers related to the nine months ended May 31, 2021. The change rate of the nine months ended May 31, 2021 from the corresponding period of previous year is not listed due to the retroactive revision.

  2. Consolidated financial position

Total assets

Net assets

Equity ratio

Million yen

Million yen

%

As of May 31, 2022

11,218

7,027

62.6

As of August 31, 2021

10,004

6,986

69.8

[Reference] Shareholders' equity (million yen): May 31, 2022: 7,027August 31, 2021: 6,986

[Note] From the beginning of FY2022, the Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition and other related guidelines are applied. The Accounting Standard is retroactively applied to the numbers related to FY2021.

2. Dividends

Dividend per share

1Q-end

2Q-end

3Q-end

Year-end

Annual

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Year ended August 31, 2021

-

0.00

-

2.00

2.00

Year ending August 31, 2022

-

0.00

-

Year ending August 31, 2022 (forecast)

2.00

2.00

[Notes] Revision of dividend forecast for FY2022 from the latest disclosure: None

3. Consolidated Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending August 31, 2022 (September 1, 2021 through August 31, 2022)

(Percentages represent year-on-year changes)

Net income

Earnings

Sales

Operating income

Ordinary income

attributable to owners

per share

of the parent

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Yen

Full year of FY2022

4,454

-

368

-

387

-

165

-

7.66

[Note] 1. Revision of consolidated forecast for FY2022 from the latest disclosure: None

2. From the beginning of FY2022, the Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition and other related guidelines are applied. The Consolidated Forecast shows the numbers after application of the Accounting Standard, and the increase/decrease rates year on year are not indicated.

4. Others

(1) Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period:

None

  1. Adoption of simplified accounting methods and special accounting methods: None
  2. Changes in accounting principles, procedures, and presentation methods

1)

Changes in accounting policies arising from revision of accounting standards:

Yes

2)

Other changes:

None

3)

Changes in accounting estimates:

None

4)

Restatement:

None

  1. Number of shares outstanding (common shares)
    1. Number of shares outstanding (including treasury stock) at the end of the period

May 31, 2022:

22,052,426 shares

August 31, 2021:

22,052,426 shares

2)

Number of treasury stock at the end of the period

May 31, 2022:

558,885 shares

August 31, 2021:

135,348 shares

3)

Average number of shares during the period

Nine months ended May 31, 2022:

2,150,187 shares

Nine months ended May 31, 2021:

21,912829 shares

*This quarterly financial report is exempt from the quarterly review by certified public accountants or auditing firms.

*Appropriate use of the forecast of financial results and other matters:

Forward-looking statements in this report such as financial results forecasts are based on the information available to NPC Incorporated ("the Company") at the time when this report is prepared and the assumption that the forecasts are reasonable. The actual results may significantly differ from the forecast due to various factors. Please refer to the 1. (2) Explanation of consolidated forecasts and other forward-looking statements on page 2 for conditions of assumptions for the forecast and notes concerning on appropriate use of the forecast.

NPC Incorporated (6255) Financial Results for the Third Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending August 31, 2022

Table of Contents of Attached Materials

1.

Qualitative Information Concerning Financial Results for the Third Quarter Ended May 31, 2022...................

2

(1)

Explanation of results of operations ..........................................................................................................................

2

(2) Explanation of consolidated forecast and other forward-looking statements ............................................................

2

2.

Consolidated Financial Statements for the Third Quarter Ended May 31, 2022 ...................................................

3

(1)

Consolidated balance sheets......................................................................................................................................

3

(2)

Consolidated statement of income ............................................................................................................................

5

3.

Other Information ........................................................................................................................................................

6

(1)

Production, Orders, and Sales ...................................................................................................................................

6

1

NPC Incorporated (6255) Financial Results for the Third Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending August 31, 2022

1. Qualitative Information Concerning Financial Results for the Third Quarter Ended May 31, 2022

(1) Explanation of results of operations

During the nine months ended May 31, 2022, the spread of COVID-19 has been gradually subsiding after the convergence of a new variant, and signs of recovery in capital expenditures and corporate earnings were seen in the manufacturing industry in Japan. On the other hand, the entire Japanese economy has been affected by the record-breaking depreciation of yen. As for the global economy, a chronic shortage and longer delivery time of various products, which had started with semiconductor-related products, as well as price increase of raw materials and energy have impacted a wide range of industries.

Concerning the Machinery Business of NPC Group ("the Group"), the US solar photovoltaic (PV) industry, which is the targeted market of the business, the needs for solar energy are continuously increasing, backed by the necessity of transition to renewable energies. As a result, our main customer has received increasing orders, and made announcements on large deals one after another. As for automation machines for other industries, continuous capital expenditures are expected in strong sectors such as the electronic parts industry in Japan. Meanwhile, in the Machinery Business, the lead time of machines has become long due to the longer delivery time of parts, and costs have increased due to price raise by parts manufacturers.

As for the solar industry in Japan, to which the Environmental Business of the Group belongs, while FIP (feed-in premium) was introduced as a new incentive system, solar projects approved under FIT still have been continuously installed. These projects include large-sized solar power plants, which are the target of the Group's inspection service. Companies and local governments are also introducing solar systems for self-consumption through new schemes, such as power purchase agreements (PPA). Concerning solar panel recycling, the Japanese Ministry of the Environment has begun to consider mandating the recycling of end-of-life solar panels. The Governor of Tokyo also announced consideration to establish a solar panel recycling system, coupled with the obligation to install solar panels on newly built houses. Also, there is an increasing number of companies overseas that enter the solar panel recycling business in countries and areas such as Europe, the USA, and Australia.

Under such circumstances, the Group booked the sales almost as scheduled. The consolidated net sales were 4,045 million yen, 3,136 million yen decrease year on year. As for profits, operating income was 510 million yen, 795 million yen decrease year on year, and ordinary income was 543 million yen, 741 million yen decrease year on year. Net income attributable to owners of the parent was 327 million yen, 584 million yen decrease year on year.

Financial results by segment are as follows:

  1. Machinery Business

In the Machinery Business, the Group implemented upgrading and expansion of the equipment of a US PV manufacturer, the Group's main customer. It also booked the sales of PV module manufacturing equipment for a Japanese PV manufacturer and the sales of automation machines for the Japanese automobile industry and electronic parts industry, in which the Group maintains stable business. As a result, the sales were 3,803million yen, 3,130 million yen decrease year on year, operating income was 945 million yen, 744 million yen decrease year on year.

  1. Environmental Business
    In the Environmental Business, the Group booked the sales of inspection service of solar power plants as

scheduled, as well as the sales of reuse and recycling of solar panels, solar panel disassembly equipment, and plant factory business. As a result, the sales were 241 million yen, 5million yen decrease year on year, and operating loss was 1 million yen, compared with an operating income of 45 million yen in the same period of the previous fiscal year.

(2) Explanation of consolidated forecast and other forward-looking statements

The business forecasts for the full year are the same as the forecasts in the "Announcement on the Differences between Business Forecasts and Results for the First Half and Revision of Business Forecasts Both for FY2022" released on April 12, 2022.

2

NPC Incorporated (6255) Financial Results for the Third Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending August 31, 2022

2. Consolidated Financial Statements for the Third Quarter Ended May 31, 2022

(September 1, 2021 through May 31, 2022)

(1) Consolidated balance sheets

(Thousand yen)

As of August 31, 2021

As of May 31, 2022

Assets

Current assets

Cash and deposits

3,326,108

2,959,233

Notes and accounts receivable-trade and contracted assets

570,247

740,958

Electronically recorded monetary claims-operating

130,464

268,040

Work in progress

1,805,773

3,121,390

Raw materials and supplies

5,150

15,623

Other

117,058

440,742

Total current assets

5,945,803

7,545,988

Noncurrent assets

Property, plant and equipment

Buildings and structures

3,858,861

3,872,687

Accumulated depreciation

(1,880,190)

(2,001,557)

Accumulated impairment loss

(8,073)

(8,073)

Building and structures, net

1,970,597

1,863,057

Machinery and equipment

609,447

260,453

Accumulated depreciation

(154,790)

(136,520)

Accumulated impairment loss

(376,294)

(73,136)

Machinery and equipment, net

78,362

50,796

Land

1,548,050

1,548,050

Other

303,112

337,275

Accumulated depreciation

(226,400)

(248,659)

Accumulated impairment loss

(4,514)

(4,514)

Other, net

72,197

84,102

Construction in progress

2,400

-

Total property, plant and equipment

3,671,608

3,546,005

Intangible assets

Other

117,488

97,458

Total intangible assets

117,488

97,458

Investments and other assets

Deferred tax assets

203,134

-

Other

57,700

28,584

Total investments and other assets

260,834

28,584

Total noncurrent assets

4,049,931

3,672,049

Total assets

10,004,735

11,218,037

[Note] The numbers parenthesized represent minus figures.

3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

