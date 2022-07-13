NPC Incorporated : Summary of Financial Results for the Third Quarter of Fiscal Year Ending August 31, 2022

NPC Incorporated (6255) Financial Results for the Third Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending August 31, 2022

1. Qualitative Information Concerning Financial Results for the Third Quarter Ended May 31, 2022

(1) Explanation of results of operations

During the nine months ended May 31, 2022, the spread of COVID-19 has been gradually subsiding after the convergence of a new variant, and signs of recovery in capital expenditures and corporate earnings were seen in the manufacturing industry in Japan. On the other hand, the entire Japanese economy has been affected by the record-breaking depreciation of yen. As for the global economy, a chronic shortage and longer delivery time of various products, which had started with semiconductor-related products, as well as price increase of raw materials and energy have impacted a wide range of industries.

Concerning the Machinery Business of NPC Group ("the Group"), the US solar photovoltaic (PV) industry, which is the targeted market of the business, the needs for solar energy are continuously increasing, backed by the necessity of transition to renewable energies. As a result, our main customer has received increasing orders, and made announcements on large deals one after another. As for automation machines for other industries, continuous capital expenditures are expected in strong sectors such as the electronic parts industry in Japan. Meanwhile, in the Machinery Business, the lead time of machines has become long due to the longer delivery time of parts, and costs have increased due to price raise by parts manufacturers.

As for the solar industry in Japan, to which the Environmental Business of the Group belongs, while FIP (feed-in premium) was introduced as a new incentive system, solar projects approved under FIT still have been continuously installed. These projects include large-sized solar power plants, which are the target of the Group's inspection service. Companies and local governments are also introducing solar systems for self-consumption through new schemes, such as power purchase agreements (PPA). Concerning solar panel recycling, the Japanese Ministry of the Environment has begun to consider mandating the recycling of end-of-life solar panels. The Governor of Tokyo also announced consideration to establish a solar panel recycling system, coupled with the obligation to install solar panels on newly built houses. Also, there is an increasing number of companies overseas that enter the solar panel recycling business in countries and areas such as Europe, the USA, and Australia.

Under such circumstances, the Group booked the sales almost as scheduled. The consolidated net sales were 4,045 million yen, 3,136 million yen decrease year on year. As for profits, operating income was 510 million yen, 795 million yen decrease year on year, and ordinary income was 543 million yen, 741 million yen decrease year on year. Net income attributable to owners of the parent was 327 million yen, 584 million yen decrease year on year.

Financial results by segment are as follows:

Machinery Business

In the Machinery Business, the Group implemented upgrading and expansion of the equipment of a US PV manufacturer, the Group's main customer. It also booked the sales of PV module manufacturing equipment for a Japanese PV manufacturer and the sales of automation machines for the Japanese automobile industry and electronic parts industry, in which the Group maintains stable business. As a result, the sales were 3,803million yen, 3,130 million yen decrease year on year, operating income was 945 million yen, 744 million yen decrease year on year.

Environmental Business

In the Environmental Business, the Group booked the sales of inspection service of solar power plants as

scheduled, as well as the sales of reuse and recycling of solar panels, solar panel disassembly equipment, and plant factory business. As a result, the sales were 241 million yen, 5million yen decrease year on year, and operating loss was 1 million yen, compared with an operating income of 45 million yen in the same period of the previous fiscal year.

(2) Explanation of consolidated forecast and other forward-looking statements

The business forecasts for the full year are the same as the forecasts in the "Announcement on the Differences between Business Forecasts and Results for the First Half and Revision of Business Forecasts Both for FY2022" released on April 12, 2022.