    NPFMCRFBK   NGNPFMCRFBK0

NPF MICROFINANCE BANK PLC

(NPFMCRFBK)
End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange  -  2022-11-29
10:54aNpf Microfinance Bank : Announcement on free float compliance
PU
NPF MICROFINANCE BANK : ANNOUNCEMENT ON FREE FLOAT COMPLIANCE

12/02/2022 | 10:54am EST
Lagos, 2nd December 2022

STATEMENT TO SHAREHOLDERS OF NPF MICROFINANCE BANK PLC

NPF Microfinance Bank Plc ("the Bank") hereby notifies all its esteemed shareholders that Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) has approved the Bank's free float compliance extension request of one (1) year ending 1st December 2023.

This is to enable the Bank comply with NGX's free float requirements of 20% issued and fully paid share capital or Twenty Billion Naira free float market capitalization for companies listed on its Main Board and to ensure that the Bank returns to compliance with its post listing obligations. This is in line with Rule 3.1.4 of The Exchange's Rules Governing Free Float Requirements, which states that "The Exchange may suspend trading in the Company's securities if the Company does not achieve the required free float within the stipulated timeframe."

The Bank is positioned to achieve and meet the free float requirements within the one (1) year timeframe ending 1st December 2023 given by NGX Regulation Limited (NGX RegCo) failing which NGX RegCo may suspend trading in its securities.

Mrs. O.J. Idemudia

Company Secretary

Directors: DIG Azubuko Joel Udah ESQ, NPM, Mni (Rtd) (Chairman), Akin Lawal (Managing Director), Mr. John K. Tizhe (Executive Director,

Operations), Mr. Francis C. Nelson (Executive Director, Finance & Administration),

Mr. Jibrin G. Gane (ACP Police Coop.), Mr. Bello Makwashi (AIG. Police Coop.), CP Usman Isa Baba (Rtd),

ACP Uzairu Abdullahi, Mr. Abdulraham Satumari, Mrs. Rakiya Edota Shehu, DIG Salihu Argungu Hashimu (Rtd)

Head Office: 1, Ikoyi Road, Obalende, Lagos State. Tel: 0807 455 0514, 0807 4455 0522 (E-Biz Line), 0807 741 0610 (Admin), 07000 (Call NPF MFB) E-mail: info@npfmicrofinancebank.com www.npfmicrofinancebank.com

Disclaimer

NPF Micro Finance Bank plc published this content on 02 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 December 2022 15:53:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
