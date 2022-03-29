Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Nigeria
  4. Nigerian Stock Exchange
  5. NPF Microfinance Bank Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NPFMCRFBK   NGNPFMCRFBK0

NPF MICROFINANCE BANK PLC

(NPFMCRFBK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

NPF MICROFINANCE BANK : COPRORATE GOVERNANCE REPORT

03/29/2022 | 11:21am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

FINANCIAL REPORTING COUNCIL OF NIGERIA (Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade & Investment)

FRC/CG/001: TEMPLATE FOR REPORTING COMPLIANCE WITH THE NIGERIAN

CODE OF CORPORATE GOVERNANCE 2018

Section A: Introduction

Corporate Governance is a key driver of corporate accountability and business prosperity. The Nigerian Code of Corporate Governance, 2018 (NCCG 2018) seeks to institutionalize corporate governance best practices in Nigerian companies. It is also aimed at increasing entities' levels of transparency, trust and integrity, and create an environment for sustainable business operations.

The Code adopts a principle-based approach in specifying minimum standards of practice that companies should adopt. Where so required, companies are required to adopt the "Apply and Explain" approach in reporting on compliance with the Code. The 'Apply and Explain' approach assumes application of all principles and requires entities to explain how the principles are applied. This requires companies to demonstrate how the specific activities they have undertaken best achieve the outcomes intended by the corporate governance principles specified in the Code.

This will help to prevent a 'box ticking' exercise as companies deliberately consider how they have (or have not) achieved the intended outcomes. Although, the Code recommends practices to enable companies apply the principles, it recognises that these practices can be tailored to meet industry or company needs. The Code is thus scalable to suit the type, size and growth phase of each company while still achieving the outcomes envisaged by the principles.

This form seeks to assess the company's level of compliance with the principles in the NCCG 2018. Entities should explain how these principles have been applied, specify areas of deviation from the principles and give reasons for these deviations and any alternative practice(s) adopted.

Please read the instructions below carefully before completing this form:

  • i. Every line item and indicator must be completed.

  • ii. Respond to each question with "Yes" where you have applied the principle, and "No"

    where you are yet to apply the principle.

  • iii. An explanation on how you are applying the principle, or otherwise should be included as part of your response.

  • iv. Not Applicable (N/A) is not a valid response.

1

REPORT ON COMPLIANCE WITH THE NIGERIAN CODE OF CORPORATE GOVERNANCE 2018

Section B - General Information

S/No.

Items

Details

i.

Company Name

NPF Microfinance Bank Plc

ii.

Date of Incorporation

19th May 1993

iii.

RC Number

220824

iv.

License Number

v.

Company Physical Address

1, Ikoyi Road, Obalende, Lagos

vi.

Company Website Address

www.npfmicrofinancebank.com

vii.

Financial Year End

31 December

viii.

Is the Company a part of a Group/Holding Company?

Yes/No

If yes, please state the name of the Group/Holding Company

NO

ix.

Name and Address of Company Secretary

Mrs. Osaro J. Idemudia

1, Ikoyi Road, Obalende, Lagos

x.

Name and Address of External Auditor(s)

KPMG Professional Services KPMG Towers Bishop Aboyade Cole Street, Victoria Island, Lagos.

xi.

Name and Address of Registrar(s)

Cardinalstone Registrars Limited 335/337 Hebert Macaulay Way, Yaba, Lagos

xii.

Investor Relations Contact Person (E-mail and Phone No.)

Olufunke Bajomo 08029141086

xiii.

Name of the Governance Evaluation Consultant

DCSL Corporate Services Ltd

xiv.

Name of the Board Evaluation Consultant

Financial Institution Training Centre (FITC)

Section C - Details of Board of the Company and Attendance at Meetings

1. Board Details:

S/No.

Names of Board Members

Designation (Chairman, MD, INED,

NED, ED)

Gender

Date First Appointed/ Elected

Remark

1.

Mr. Joel Azubuko Udah

Chairman

Male

23rd July 2015

2.

Mr. Akin Lawal

Managing Director

Male

26th June 2014

3.

Mr. Francis C. Nelson

ED

Male

1st August 2017

4.

Mr. John K. Tizhe

ED

Male

2nd January 2020

5.

Mr. Mohammed D. Saeed

INED

Male

15th November 2012

Retired on 18th

November 2021

6.

Mr. Usman Isa Baba

NED

Male

28th May 2019

7.

Mr. Jibrin G. Gane

NED

Male

26th October 2017

8.

Mr. Aminu Saleh Pai

NED

Male

29th January 2020

Exited on 15th August 2021

9.

Mr. Abdulrahman Satumari

INED

Male

28th June 2018

10.

Mrs. Rakiya Edota Shehu

INED

Female

28th June 2018

11.

Mr. Argungu Hashimu

NED

Male

28th June 2018

2

REPORT ON COMPLIANCE WITH THE NIGERIAN CODE OF CORPORATE GOVERNANCE 2018

2. Attendance at Board and Committee Meetings:

S/No.

Names of Board Members

No. of Board Meetings Held in the Reporting Year

No. of Board Meetings Attended in the Reporting Year

Membersh ip of Board Committees

Designati on (Member or Chairman )

Number of Committee Meetings Held in the Reporting Year

Number of Committe e Meetings Attended in the Reporting Year

1.

Mr. Azubuko Udah

13

13

NIL

Chairman, Board of Directors

NIL

NIL

2.

Mr. Mohammed D. Saeed

13

9

Board Audit

Member

4

4

Governance, Nomination & Remuneratio n

Chairman

3

3

3.

Mr. Aminu Saleh Pai

13

6

Risk Management

Chairman

4

3

Finance & General Purpose

Member

6

3

Credit Committee

Member

4

3

4

Mr. Jibrin G. Gane

13

13

Governance, Nomination & Remuneratio n

Member

3

3

Board Audit

Member

4

4

Credit Committee

Member

4

4

5.

Mr. Abdulrahman Satumari

13

12

Risk Management

Member

4

4

Finance & General Purpose

Member

6

6

Board Audit

Chairman

4

4

6.

Mr. Argungu Hashimu

13

13

Finance & General Purpose

Member

6

6

Board Audit

Member

4

4

Credit Committee

Member

4

4

7.

Mrs. Rakiya Edota Shehu

13

13

Risk Management

Member

4

4

Governance Nomination & Remuneratio n

Member

3

3

Credit Committee

Chairman

4

4

8.

Mr. Usman Isa Baba

13

13

Risk Management

Member

4

4

Governance Nomination & Remuneratio n

Member

3

3

Finance & General Purpose

Chairman

6

6

9.

Mr. Akinwunmi Lawal

13

13

Risk Management

Member

4

4

Finance & General Purpose

Member

6

6

10.

Mr. John K. Tizhe

13

13

Risk Management

Member

4

4

Finance & General Purpose

Member

6

6

Credit Committee

Member

4

4

11.

Mr. Francis C. Nelson

13

13

Finance & General Purpose

Member

6

6

Section D - Details of Senior Management of the Company

1. Senior Management:

S/No.

Names

Position Held

Gender

1.

Mr. Akinwunmi M. Lawal

Managing Director

Male

2.

Mr. John K. Tizhe

Executive Director, Operations

Male

3.

Mr. Francis C. Nelson

Executive Director Finance & Admin

Male

4.

Mrs. Osaro .J Idemudia

Company Secretary

Female

5.

Mr. Fidelis Omokhapue

Head, Internal Audit

Male

6.

Mr. Chima Wosu

GM, Credit/Operations

Male

7.

Mr. Segun Osisanya

Head, ERM

Male

8.

Mrs. Fatima Olajumoke

Head, Marketing

Female

9.

Mrs. Hafsat Ekutti

Head, IT

Female

10.

Mrs. Yetunde Babarinde

Head, Administration

Female

11.

Mr. Sunday Zovoe

Chief Compliance Officer

Male

12.

Mr. Dare Ariyo

Head, E-Business

Male

13.

Mr. Philip Aiwekhoe

Chief Information Security Officer

Male

14.

Mr. Dapo S. Komolafe

Regional Head, South

Male

15.

Mrs. Kate Ukah

Regional Head, East

Female

16.

Mr. Habeeb Yusuf

Regional Head, North

Male

17.

Mr. Matthew Adejugba

Assistant Regional Head, South

Male

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

NPF Micro Finance Bank plc published this content on 29 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2022 15:20:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about NPF MICROFINANCE BANK PLC
11:21aNPF MICROFINANCE BANK : Coprorate governance report
PU
01/25NPF Microfinance Bank Plc Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended Decembe..
CI
01/25NPF Microfinance Bank Plc Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31,..
CI
01/25NPF MICROFINANCE BANK PLC : 4th quarter report
CO
2021NPF Microfinance Bank Plc Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Month..
CI
2021NPF MICROFINANCE BANK PLC : 3rd quarter report
CO
2021RED STAR EXPRESS : UBA, Fidelity, NPF MFB Top Stocks to Watch This Week
AQ
2021Npf Microfinance Bank plc Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 202..
CI
2021NPF MICROFINANCE BANK PLC : Half-year report
CO
2021Npf Microfinance Bank plc Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 5 037 M 12,1 M 12,1 M
Net income 2021 936 M 2,25 M 2,25 M
Net cash 2021 2 689 M 6,47 M 6,47 M
P/E ratio 2021 4,15x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 5 397 M 13,0 M 13,0 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,30x
EV / Sales 2021 0,24x
Nbr of Employees 430
Free-Float 24,4%
Chart NPF MICROFINANCE BANK PLC
Duration : Period :
NPF Microfinance Bank Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Akinwumi Mohammed Lawal Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Francis Chukwuemeka Nelson Executive Director & Director-Finance
Azubuko Joel Udah Chairman
Hafsat Ekutti Head-Information Technology
John Kwabe Tizhe Executive Director & Executive Director-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NPF MICROFINANCE BANK PLC38.82%13
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-10.38%415 962
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-2.11%351 224
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED6.59%250 431
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY7.98%196 960
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION6.11%185 236