NPF MICROFINANCE BANK : COPRORATE GOVERNANCE REPORT

Section A: Introduction

Corporate Governance is a key driver of corporate accountability and business prosperity. The Nigerian Code of Corporate Governance, 2018 (NCCG 2018) seeks to institutionalize corporate governance best practices in Nigerian companies. It is also aimed at increasing entities' levels of transparency, trust and integrity, and create an environment for sustainable business operations.

The Code adopts a principle-based approach in specifying minimum standards of practice that companies should adopt. Where so required, companies are required to adopt the "Apply and Explain" approach in reporting on compliance with the Code. The 'Apply and Explain' approach assumes application of all principles and requires entities to explain how the principles are applied. This requires companies to demonstrate how the specific activities they have undertaken best achieve the outcomes intended by the corporate governance principles specified in the Code.

This will help to prevent a 'box ticking' exercise as companies deliberately consider how they have (or have not) achieved the intended outcomes. Although, the Code recommends practices to enable companies apply the principles, it recognises that these practices can be tailored to meet industry or company needs. The Code is thus scalable to suit the type, size and growth phase of each company while still achieving the outcomes envisaged by the principles.

This form seeks to assess the company's level of compliance with the principles in the NCCG 2018. Entities should explain how these principles have been applied, specify areas of deviation from the principles and give reasons for these deviations and any alternative practice(s) adopted.

Please read the instructions below carefully before completing this form:

i. Every line item and indicator must be completed.

ii. Respond to each question with "Yes" where you have applied the principle, and "No" where you are yet to apply the principle.

iii. An explanation on how you are applying the principle, or otherwise should be included as part of your response.

iv. Not Applicable (N/A) is not a valid response.

Section B - General Information

S/No. Items Details i. Company Name NPF Microfinance Bank Plc ii. Date of Incorporation 19th May 1993 iii. RC Number 220824 iv. License Number v. Company Physical Address 1, Ikoyi Road, Obalende, Lagos vi. Company Website Address www.npfmicrofinancebank.com vii. Financial Year End 31 December viii. Is the Company a part of a Group/Holding Company? Yes/No If yes, please state the name of the Group/Holding Company NO ix. Name and Address of Company Secretary Mrs. Osaro J. Idemudia 1, Ikoyi Road, Obalende, Lagos x. Name and Address of External Auditor(s) KPMG Professional Services KPMG Towers Bishop Aboyade Cole Street, Victoria Island, Lagos. xi. Name and Address of Registrar(s) Cardinalstone Registrars Limited 335/337 Hebert Macaulay Way, Yaba, Lagos xii. Investor Relations Contact Person (E-mail and Phone No.) Olufunke Bajomo 08029141086 xiii. Name of the Governance Evaluation Consultant DCSL Corporate Services Ltd xiv. Name of the Board Evaluation Consultant Financial Institution Training Centre (FITC)

Section C - Details of Board of the Company and Attendance at Meetings

1. Board Details:

S/No. Names of Board Members Designation (Chairman, MD, INED, NED, ED) Gender Date First Appointed/ Elected Remark 1. Mr. Joel Azubuko Udah Chairman Male 23rd July 2015 2. Mr. Akin Lawal Managing Director Male 26th June 2014 3. Mr. Francis C. Nelson ED Male 1st August 2017 4. Mr. John K. Tizhe ED Male 2nd January 2020 5. Mr. Mohammed D. Saeed INED Male 15th November 2012 Retired on 18th November 2021 6. Mr. Usman Isa Baba NED Male 28th May 2019 7. Mr. Jibrin G. Gane NED Male 26th October 2017 8. Mr. Aminu Saleh Pai NED Male 29th January 2020 Exited on 15th August 2021 9. Mr. Abdulrahman Satumari INED Male 28th June 2018 10. Mrs. Rakiya Edota Shehu INED Female 28th June 2018 11. Mr. Argungu Hashimu NED Male 28th June 2018

REPORT ON COMPLIANCE WITH THE NIGERIAN CODE OF CORPORATE GOVERNANCE 2018

2. Attendance at Board and Committee Meetings:

S/No. Names of Board Members No. of Board Meetings Held in the Reporting Year No. of Board Meetings Attended in the Reporting Year Membersh ip of Board Committees Designati on (Member or Chairman ) Number of Committee Meetings Held in the Reporting Year Number of Committe e Meetings Attended in the Reporting Year 1. Mr. Azubuko Udah 13 13 NIL Chairman, Board of Directors NIL NIL 2. Mr. Mohammed D. Saeed 13 9 Board Audit Member 4 4 Governance, Nomination & Remuneratio n Chairman 3 3 3. Mr. Aminu Saleh Pai 13 6 Risk Management Chairman 4 3 Finance & General Purpose Member 6 3 Credit Committee Member 4 3 4 Mr. Jibrin G. Gane 13 13 Governance, Nomination & Remuneratio n Member 3 3 Board Audit Member 4 4 Credit Committee Member 4 4 5. Mr. Abdulrahman Satumari 13 12 Risk Management Member 4 4 Finance & General Purpose Member 6 6 Board Audit Chairman 4 4 6. Mr. Argungu Hashimu 13 13 Finance & General Purpose Member 6 6 Board Audit Member 4 4 Credit Committee Member 4 4 7. Mrs. Rakiya Edota Shehu 13 13 Risk Management Member 4 4 Governance Nomination & Remuneratio n Member 3 3 Credit Committee Chairman 4 4 8. Mr. Usman Isa Baba 13 13 Risk Management Member 4 4 Governance Nomination & Remuneratio n Member 3 3 Finance & General Purpose Chairman 6 6 9. Mr. Akinwunmi Lawal 13 13 Risk Management Member 4 4 Finance & General Purpose Member 6 6 10. Mr. John K. Tizhe 13 13 Risk Management Member 4 4 Finance & General Purpose Member 6 6 Credit Committee Member 4 4 11. Mr. Francis C. Nelson 13 13 Finance & General Purpose Member 6 6

Section D - Details of Senior Management of the Company

