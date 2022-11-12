NPF MICROFINANCE BANK : DIRECTORS DEALINGS
Notification of Share Dealing by Insiders
Lagos, 11
th November 2022
1.
Details of the of Director/Insider
a)
Name
Mr. Francis Chukwuemeka Nelson
2.
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Executive Director, Finance & Admin
b)
Initial
Initial Notification
notification/Amendment
3. Details of the issuer
a)
Name
NPF Microfinance Bank Plc
Legal Entity Identifier
b)
0292004207C8S5YH2173
Details of the transaction(s): to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of
4. transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial
instrument, type of
Ordinary shares
a)
instrument
Identification Code
ISIN: NGNPFMCRFBK0
b)
Nature of the transaction
Sale of Shares
Price(s) and volume(s)
61,300
Units -
N
1.54
26,478
Units
-
N
1.52
110,000 Units
-
N
1.51
c)
625,624Units
-
N
1.50
90,000
Units
-
N
1.45
15,000
Units
-
N
1.44
10,000
Units
-
N
1.41
61,598
Units
-
N
1.40
Directors: DIG Azubuko Joel Udah ESQ, NPM, Mni (Rtd) (Chairman), Akin Lawal (Managing Director), Mr. John K. Tizhe (Executive Director,
Operations), Mr. Francis C. Nelson (Executive Director, Finance & Administration),
Mr. Jibrin G. Gane (ACP Police Coop.), Mr. Bello Makwashi (AIG. Police Coop.), CP Usman Isa Baba (Rtd),
ACP Uzairu Abdullahi, Mr. Abdulraham Satumari, Mrs. Rakiya Edota Shehu, DIG Salihu Argungu Hashimu (Rtd)
Head Office: 1, Ikoyi Road, Obalende, Lagos State. Tel: 0807 455 0514, 0807 4455 0522 (E-Biz Line), 0807 741 0610 (Admin), 07000 (Call NPF MFB) E-mail: info@npfmicrofinancebank.com www.npfmicrofinancebank.com
Aggregate information
d)
-
Aggregated volume
1,000,000 units
-
Price
N
1.47K
e)
Date of Transaction
10
th November 2022
f)
Place of Transaction
Lagos Floor of the Nigerian Exchange Limited
Mrs. O.J. Idemudia
Company Secretary
