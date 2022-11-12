Advanced search
    NPFMCRFBK   NGNPFMCRFBK0

NPF MICROFINANCE BANK PLC

(NPFMCRFBK)
  Report
End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange  -  2022-11-10
1.580 NGN   +5.33%
NPF MICROFINANCE BANK : DIRECTORS DEALINGS

11/12/2022 | 04:02am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Notification of Share Dealing by Insiders

Lagos, 11th November 2022

1.

Details of the of Director/Insider

a)

Name

Mr. Francis Chukwuemeka Nelson

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Executive Director, Finance & Admin

b)

Initial

Initial Notification

notification/Amendment

3. Details of the issuer

a)

Name

NPF Microfinance Bank Plc

Legal Entity Identifier

b)

0292004207C8S5YH2173

Details of the transaction(s): to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of

4. transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Description of the financial

instrument, type of

Ordinary shares

a)

instrument

Identification Code

ISIN: NGNPFMCRFBK0

b)

Nature of the transaction

Sale of Shares

Price(s) and volume(s)

61,300

Units -

N

1.54

26,478

Units

-

N

1.52

110,000 Units

-

N

1.51

c)

625,624Units

-

N

1.50

90,000

Units

-

N

1.45

15,000

Units

-

N

1.44

10,000

Units

-

N

1.41

61,598

Units

-

N

1.40

Aggregate information

d)

-

Aggregated volume

1,000,000 units

-

Price

N

1.47K

e)

Date of Transaction

10th November 2022

f)

Place of Transaction

Lagos Floor of the Nigerian Exchange Limited

Mrs. O.J. Idemudia

Company Secretary

Directors: DIG Azubuko Joel Udah ESQ, NPM, Mni (Rtd) (Chairman), Akin Lawal (Managing Director), Mr. John K. Tizhe (Executive Director,

Operations), Mr. Francis C. Nelson (Executive Director, Finance & Administration),

Mr. Jibrin G. Gane (ACP Police Coop.), Mr. Bello Makwashi (AIG. Police Coop.), CP Usman Isa Baba (Rtd),

ACP Uzairu Abdullahi, Mr. Abdulraham Satumari, Mrs. Rakiya Edota Shehu, DIG Salihu Argungu Hashimu (Rtd)

Head Office: 1, Ikoyi Road, Obalende, Lagos State. Tel: 0807 455 0514, 0807 4455 0522 (E-Biz Line), 0807 741 0610 (Admin), 07000 (Call NPF MFB) E-mail: info@npfmicrofinancebank.com www.npfmicrofinancebank.com

Disclaimer

NPF Micro Finance Bank plc published this content on 12 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 November 2022 09:01:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
