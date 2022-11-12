NPF MICROFINANCE BANK : DIRECTORS DEALINGS

Notification of Share Dealing by Insiders Lagos, 11th November 2022 1. Details of the of Director/Insider a) Name Mr. Francis Chukwuemeka Nelson 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Executive Director, Finance & Admin b) Initial Initial Notification notification/Amendment

3. Details of the issuer

a) Name NPF Microfinance Bank Plc Legal Entity Identifier b) 0292004207C8S5YH2173

Details of the transaction(s): to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of

4. transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Description of the financial instrument, type of Ordinary shares a) instrument Identification Code ISIN: NGNPFMCRFBK0 b) Nature of the transaction Sale of Shares Price(s) and volume(s) 61,300 Units - N 1.54 26,478 Units - N 1.52 110,000 Units - N 1.51 c) 625,624Units - N 1.50 90,000 Units - N 1.45 15,000 Units - N 1.44 10,000 Units - N 1.41 61,598 Units - N 1.40

