    NPFMCRFBK   NGNPFMCRFBK0

NPF MICROFINANCE BANK PLC

(NPFMCRFBK)
  Report
End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-20
1.680 NGN    0.00%
NPF MICROFINANCE BANK : Notices of board meeting (bm) - notice
PU
04/28NPF Microfinance Bank Plc Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
NPF MICROFINANCE BANK : Quarter 1 - financial statement for 2022
PU
NPF MICROFINANCE BANK : NOTICES OF BOARD MEETING (BM) - NOTICE

07/22/2022 | 04:34am EDT
Lagos, 21st July 2022

RE: NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING OF NPF MICROFINANCE BANK PLC

NPF Microfinance Bank Plc (the Bank) wishes to inform Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), its shareholders and the investing public that the Board meeting scheduled to hold on Friday 22nd July 2022 to approve the Unaudited Financial Statements of the Bank for the 2nd Quarter Ended 30th June 2022 has been adjourned to Friday 29th July 2022.

The meeting was adjourned due to unforeseen circumstances surrounding the completion of the Financial Statements.

Consequently, the closed period for trading in the Bank's shares which commenced on 1st

July 2022 still subsists until 24 hours after the Financial Statements are released to the public

via NGX's Issuer's Portal

We regret any inconveniences that this delay may have caused.

Mrs. Osaro J. Idemudia

Company Secretary

Directors: DIG Azubuko Joel Udah ESQ, NPM, Mni (Rtd) (Chairman), Akin Lawal (Managing Director), Mr. John K. Tizhe (Executive Director,

Operations), Mr. Francis C. Nelson (Executive Director, Finance & Administration),

Mr. Jibrin G. Gane (ACP Police Coop.), Mr. Bello Makwashi (AIG. Police Coop.), CP Usman Isa Baba (Rtd),

ACP Uzairu Abdullahi, Mr. Abdulraham Satumari, Mrs. Rakiya Edota Shehu, DIG Salihu Argungu Hashimu (Rtd)

Head Office: 1, Ikoyi Road, Obalende, Lagos State. Tel: 0807 455 0514, 0807 4455 0522 (E-Biz Line), 0807 741 0610 (Admin), 07000 (Call NPF MFB) E-mail: info@npfmicrofinancebank.com www.npfmicrofinancebank.com

Disclaimer

NPF Micro Finance Bank plc published this content on 22 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 July 2022 08:33:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
