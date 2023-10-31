The aim is to measure our environmental and social footprints to determine the extent to which they contribute towards the attainment of the SDGs. With this initiative, our SDG footprints are now better documented, measured, monitored and reported.

The report also demonstrates how we complied with integrating the Nigerian Sustainable Banking Principles, established by the Central Bank of Nigeria in 2012, and also the Sustainability Disclosure Guidelines of the Nigerian Exchange Group which was approved 9th of November 2018.

It also highlights the different stakeholders' engagement platforms that we deployed, the material issues that emerged from these engagements and how they were managed and or addressed during the year.

The report underscores our progress and challenges in sustainable banking during the period under review. It discloses our banking operations footprints on the economy, natural environment and the society in 2022.

The General Disclosure and Management Approach guidelines for the different indicators, as well as the Financial Services Sector specific disclosure guidelines are followed in the reporting. It includes a Sustainability Materiality Matrix covering all issues and indicators that were material to us during the review period. The boundaries for the different identified impacts are clearly indicated.

This report is prepared in accordance with the new GRI Standards using the Core option (GRI 102-54); and the GRI content index and Core option. The GRI standards are internationally recognized standards for sustainability reporting promulgated by the Global Reporting Initiative. In addition, selected indicators with respect to information related to the financial services sector are included.

The aim of the Report is to give a comprehensive account of how NPF Microfinance Bank Plc (NPFMFB) has fulfilled its sustainability mission during the reporting period and how it plans to implement and improve its sustainability performance in the future.

In this NPF Microfinance Bank Plc Sustainability Report 2022 (Building Beyond Sustainable Growth and Future), we disclose the economic, environmental, and social impact and performance of our business activities in the 2022 financial year and present our current activities in the area of sustainability.

To create value and wealth for our stakeholders through the sustainable provision of microfinance products and services.

To be the clear leader in the provision of microfinance services. .

The bank commenced business on 20th August, 1993 at 1 Ikoyi Road Obalende, Lagos having obtained a provisional license to operate as a Community Bank on 12th July 1993 from Central Bank of Nigeria.

The bank is one of the largest Microfinance Banks in Nigeria. The bank provides banking services to both serving and retired Officers and men of Nigeria Police Force, its ancillary institutions and the general banking public. We are in a strong position to help our customers meet their financial objectives by providing banking services based on our financial competencies and through our dedicated focus on developing leading and innovative solutions.

NPF Microfinance Bank Plc. (Formerly NPF Community Bank Ltd) was incorporated on 19th May, 1993 as a Limited Liability Company under the provision of the Companies and Allied Matters Act cap C20 LFN 2004.

In addition to meeting regulatory requirements we understand the importance of sustainability reporting to our customers, investors and employees. Many of our stakeholders are increasingly concerned about issues such as climate change, resource scarcity and human rights and they want to know that we are taking these issues as priority and making tangible efforts in addressing them.

By reporting on these aspects of our business we are able to identify areas for improvement and strive for greater achievement in our environmental footprint. It demonstrates our commitment to sustainability across multiple areas including environmental, stewardship, social responsibility, and ethical governance. It also highlights the steps we have taken to minimize our environmental footprint, engagement with local communities and maintain a high standard of corporate governance.

Sustainability reporting allows us to measure, track and communicate our progress in key areas such as carbon emissions, water usage, waste management, social and ethical practices.

In today's rapidly changing world the importance of sustainability cannot be understated. As a responsible bank we understand the need to protect and preserve the environment while ensuring social and economic progress for all.

At NPF Microfinance Bank Plc we are committed to operating our business in a sustainable manner and minimizing our impact on the environment. We believe that sustainability reporting is a key component of our efforts to be transparent and accountable to our stakeholders.

Distinguished Shareholders, Other Stakeholders, Members of the Board of Directors, Ladies and Gentle- men; I am pleased to present to you our bank's Sustainability Report for the year 2022.

Our sustainability reporting covers a wide range of areas including:

1. Environmental performance: This includes data on our greenhouse gas emissions, water usage and waste management.

As part of our strategy, we have aligned our lending de- cisions and policies with the provision of the Nigerian Sustainable Banking Principles (NSBP), screening the projects that we fund for environmental and social risk. In managing the environmental and social footprint of the bank, we have developed the Environment & Social Footprint Management as a documentation guide. Re-duction in carbon (CO2) emissions from air travels as a result of zoom/ remote meeting technology. We ensure energy consumption reduction by switching off energy sources that are not in immediate use, we installed so-lar panels, solar lights, and we use energy-saving light bulbs in our head office and branches.

2. Social Impact: We report on our efforts to cre-ate a positive social impact through initiatives such as community engagement, diversity and inclusion and employee well-being. We also report on our supply chain practices and ensure that our customers adhere to ethical and sustainable standards. We promote gen-der equality and provide equal opportunities for all em-ployees to thrive, zero gender and human right abuse recorded in year 2022. As part of our commitment to the development of our immediate community and to identify with the aspirations of various sections of the society, the Bank made contributions to charitable and non-political organisations,donations were made to Po-lice Academy Kano, Microfinance Learning and Devel-opment Centre, Police Training School Akure, Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria, Association of Profes-sional Bankers of Nigeria, Police Children Schools(Akure, Challenge, Idimu, Ikeja, Lokoja), etc.

Chairman's Statement Cont. 7 To ensure the integrity and credibility of our sustainability reporting we follow internationally recognized frameworks such as the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI). These frameworks provide guidelines for reporting on a wide range of sustainability practices and help us compare our performance with industry peers. 3. Governance and Ethics: Our corporate governance practicesincluding our policies and proceduresfor ensuring fairness, ethics and integrity in our business operations by developing an Environment and Social Governance Frame-work to guide and govern our sustainability implementa-tion. We also disclose any legal and regulatory compliance issues and any efforts to improve our governance practices. We have whistle blowing process which is a mechanism by which suspected breaches of the bank's internal policies, processes, procedure and unethical activities are reported for necessary actions In compliance with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) rules of 2015, the Bank has in place a complaint management policy and channels pro-vided for customers feedback; ccare@npfmicrofinance-bankplc.ng Toll free line: 08008008008. 4. Stakeholder Engagement: Our engagement with stakeholders including employees, customers, investors and local communities. We seek their input and feedback on our sustainability practices and initiatives and we strive to incorporate their perspectives into our decision-mak-ing processes through the Investor Relations page on the bank's website (www.npfmicrofinancebankplc.ng), annual reports, customer satisfactory surveys, customers' forum. For the employees end of year Christmas party organized to allow for bonding and fun after the year's work. Train-ing, mentorship and leadership programmes are also or-ganized. We have a dedicated marketing and communi-cations team that engages the media through agencies to ensure that information disseminated to the public is done professionally and according to the bank's external com-munications policy. By reporting on these, we aim to demonstrate our com-mitment to sustainable development and foster trust and transparency with our stakeholders. We believe that sus-tainability reporting is not only a responsibility but also an opportunity to drive positive change and create long-term We will continue to refine and improve our sustainability reporting practices as we strive for continuous improvement in our sustainability performance. Thank you for your continuous support and engagement on our sustainability journey. Azubuko Joel Udah