NQ Minerals : Equity Issue

For Immediate Release 18 January 2021 NQ Minerals Plc Equity Issue London listed NQ Minerals Plc (AQSE: NQMI, OTCQB: NQMLF, OTCQB:NQMIY), ("NQ" or the "Company") the base and precious metals producer from its 100% owned flagship Hellyer Mine ("Hellyer") and the 100% owner of the Beaconsfield Gold Mine, both in northern Tasmania, Australia, announces that it will issue 94,752,062 ordinary shares of 0.1 pence each. A total of 14,752,062 shares will be issued to 2 precious metals streaming companies to settle streaming payments due for the Hellyer production for November and December 2020. An additional 80,000,000 shares will be issued to a new trust that has been established to service potential future precious metal streaming obligations from Hellyer's ongoing production that may arise from time-to-time, provide a mechanism to potentially buy out existing royalty and streaming holders by allocating shares, and provide the board of NQ with a pool of shares that may be allocated to individuals in the future to attract the right technical and commercial talent to drive the Company forward. Admission and Settlement Application has been made for the new shares to be admitted to trading on the Aquis Stock Exchange and admission is expected to occur on or around 29 January 2021 ("Admission"). Upon Admission, the Company will have 535,536,101 ordinary shares of 0.1p each in issue, each carrying the right to one vote. There are no shares held in treasury. The total voting rights in the Company will therefore be 535,536,101 and shareholders may use this figure as the denominator by which they are required to notify their interest in, or change to their interest in, the Company under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules. -END- About NQ Minerals NQ Minerals Plc is listed on London's Aquis Stock Exchange (AQSE) under the ticker NQMI and has its 1:100 ADR traded on the US OTC QB under ticker NQMIY and its ordinary shares are dual traded on the US OTC QB under the ticker NQMLF. NQ Minerals operations are in Australia. NQ commenced base metal and precious metal production in 2018 at its 100% owned flagship Hellyer Gold Mine in Tasmania. Hellyer has a published JORC compliant Mineral Resource estimated as of the end of August 2020 at 7.57 Mt which is host to Gold at 2.60 g/t Au for 633,600 oz Au, Silver at 94 g/t Ag for 22,873,600 oz Ag, Lead at 3.01% Pb for 228,000 tonnes and Zinc at 2.33% Zn for 176,700 tonnes. In addition to these resources, the Hellyer assets include a large mill facility and full supporting infrastructure.

The Company is also planning to re-open the historic high-grade Beaconsfield Gold Mine in Tasmania, which has a JORC (2012) compliant Mineral Resource Estimate of 1.454 Mt at 10.3 g/t Au for 483,000 ounces of gold. Regular updates on the progress of the Hellyer Gold Mine and Beaconsfield can be viewed on NQ's website at www.nqminerals.com. Competent Person's Statement The information in this report that relates to the Hellyer project is based on information compiled by Mr. Roger Jackson, an Executive Director of the Company, who is a 25+ year Member of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (MAusIMM) and a Member of Australian Institute of Company Directors. Mr. Jackson has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposits under consideration and to the activity which he is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the "Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves". Mr. Jackson consents to the inclusion of the data contained in relevant resource reports used for this announcement as well as the matters, form, and context in which the relevant data appears. For more information, please contact: NQ Minerals plc David Lenigas, Chairman lenigas@nqminerals.comAdrian Moroz, Director and CFO Adrian.moroz@nqminerals.com Media Enquiries IFC Advisory Limited Graham Herring / Tim Metcalfe graham.herring@investor-focus.co.ukTel: +44 (0) 203 934 6630 (United Kingdom) Corporate Adviser First Sentinel Corporate Finance Limited Brian Stockbridge / Gabrielle Cordeiro Tel: +44 (0) 207 183 7407 (United Kingdom) Corporate Broker VSA Capital Limited Andrew Monk/Maciek Szymanski + 44 (0) 203 005 5000 (United Kingdom)