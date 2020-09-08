8 September 2020

NQ Minerals Plc

(the "Company" or "NQ Minerals")

Result of Annual General Meeting

NQ Minerals Plc (AQSE:NQMI, OTCQB:NQMLF, US ADR OTCQB:NQMIY) is pleased to announce that, at its Annual General Meeting held on 8 September 2020, all the resolutions which had been put forward to shareholders were duly passed.

About NQ Minerals:

NQ Minerals is an Australian-based mining company which commenced production in Q4 2018 at its 100% owned flagship Hellyer Gold Mine in Tasmania.Hellyer has a published JORC compliant resource estimated at 9.5 mt which is host to Gold at 2.61 g/t Au for 796,000 oz Au, Silver at 104 g/t Ag for 32 m oz Ag, Lead at 3.03% Pb for 287,800 tonnes and Zinc at 2.5% Zn for 237,900 tonnes. In addition to these resources, the Hellyer assets include a large mill facility and full supporting infrastructure, including a direct rail line to port.The Company anticipates strong cash-flow and profitability from Hellyer and has a portfolio of exciting exploration prospects. Please visit our website atwww.nqminerals.com.

For further information, please contact:

NQ Minerals plc:

David Lenigas, Chairmanlenigas@nqminerals.com

Colin Sutherland, Chief Financial Officercolin.sutherland@nqminerals.com

Tel: +1 416 452 2166 (North America)

Media Enquiries:

Graham Herring IFC Advisorygraham.herring@investor-focus.co.uk

Tel: +44 (0) 7793 839 024 (United Kingdom)

Corporate Adviser:

First Sentinel Corporate Finance Limited Brian Stockbridge/Liza Vasilyeva

Tel: +44 207 183 7407 (United Kingdom)