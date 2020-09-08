Log in
NQ Minerals : Result of Annual General Meeting

09/08/2020 | 12:05pm EDT

8 September 2020

NQ Minerals Plc

(the "Company" or "NQ Minerals")

Result of Annual General Meeting

NQ Minerals Plc (AQSE:NQMI, OTCQB:NQMLF, US ADR OTCQB:NQMIY) is pleased to announce that, at its Annual General Meeting held on 8 September 2020, all the resolutions which had been put forward to shareholders were duly passed.

About NQ Minerals:

NQ Minerals is an Australian-based mining company which commenced production in Q4 2018 at its 100% owned flagship Hellyer Gold Mine in Tasmania.Hellyer has a published JORC compliant resource estimated at 9.5 mt which is host to Gold at 2.61 g/t Au for 796,000 oz Au, Silver at 104 g/t Ag for 32 m oz Ag, Lead at 3.03% Pb for 287,800 tonnes and Zinc at 2.5% Zn for 237,900 tonnes. In addition to these resources, the Hellyer assets include a large mill facility and full supporting infrastructure, including a direct rail line to port.The Company anticipates strong cash-flow and profitability from Hellyer and has a portfolio of exciting exploration prospects. Please visit our website atwww.nqminerals.com.

For further information, please contact:

NQ Minerals plc:

David Lenigas, Chairmanlenigas@nqminerals.com

Colin Sutherland, Chief Financial Officercolin.sutherland@nqminerals.com

Tel: +1 416 452 2166 (North America)

Media Enquiries:

Graham Herring IFC Advisorygraham.herring@investor-focus.co.uk

Tel: +44 (0) 7793 839 024 (United Kingdom)

Corporate Adviser:

First Sentinel Corporate Finance Limited Brian Stockbridge/Liza Vasilyeva

Tel: +44 207 183 7407 (United Kingdom)

Disclaimer

NQ Minerals plc published this content on 08 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 September 2020 16:04:03 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Walter Daniel Doyle Chief Executive Officer & Director
David Anthony Lenigas Chairman
Colin Paul Sutherland Chief Financial Officer & Director
Roger Alan Jackson Executive Director
Allen Vernon Ambrose Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NQ MINERALS PLC9
FRANCO-NEVADA CORPORATION41.78%27 697
GOLD FIELDS LIMITED115.40%10 898
EVOLUTION MINING LIMITED48.95%7 041
CHIFENG JILONG GOLD MINING CO.,LTD.277.14%4 621
HARMONY GOLD MINING COMPANY LIMITED98.81%3 668
