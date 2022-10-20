NRB Bearings : Reply to Clarification Sought

October 14, 2022

Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor, Plot No. C/1

Bandra Kurla Complex

Bandra East, Mumbai 400051

Code No. NRBBEARING

Sub: Intimation pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Dearisclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

Sir,

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 we hereby inform you of minor fire incident at our Thane Plant at around midnight on Thursday, October 13, 2022.

All manufacturing operations at the Thane plant have been shut down since January 2022 and the workmen's dues settled. Hence, company activities are not affected due to the incident. No plant & machinery required for operations have suffered any damage. The Company is in the process of ascertaining the actual loss caused by the fire. Fortunately, there has been no loss or injury to human life or other casualty due to the fire incident. The Company has adequate insurance coverage for the assets in the premises of the said Plant.

We request you to kindly take the above on record.

Thanking You,

Sincerely,

For NRB BEARINGS LIMITED