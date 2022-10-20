Advanced search
    530367   INE349A01021

NRB BEARINGS LIMITED

(530367)
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-18
169.65 INR   -2.67%
02:20aNrb Bearings : Reply to Clarification Sought
PU
09/07NRB BEARINGS LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
08/23NRB Bearings Limited Proposes Dividend for the Financial Year Ended March 31, 2022
CI
Summary 
Summary

NRB Bearings : Reply to Clarification Sought

10/20/2022 | 02:20am EDT
October 14, 2022

ListingNationalDepartmentStock Exchange-Corporateof IndiaServicesLimited

Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor, Plot No. C/1

Bandra Kurla Complex

Bandra East, Mumbai 400051

Code No. NRBBEARING

Sub: Intimation pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Dearisclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

Sir,

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 we hereby inform you of minor fire incident at our Thane Plant at around midnight on Thursday, October 13, 2022.

All manufacturing operations at the Thane plant have been shut down since January 2022 and the workmen's dues settled. Hence, company activities are not affected due to the incident. No plant & machinery required for operations have suffered any damage. The Company is in the process of ascertaining the actual loss caused by the fire. Fortunately, there has been no loss or injury to human life or other casualty due to the fire incident. The Company has adequate insurance coverage for the assets in the premises of the said Plant.

We request you to kindly take the above on record.

Thanking You,

Sincerely,

For NRB BEARINGS LIMITED

SHRUTI RATNAKAR JOSHI

Digitally signed by SHRUTI RATNAKAR JOSHI DN: c=IN, o=PERSONAL, 2.5.4.20=d5dadbba7c5df48e3a91891c627b7 e56f41f5b76bdd140f8911e5cbe43d2f2a6, postalCode=400014, st=MAHARASHTRA, serialNumber=2ea2e3dd6db37e28ca675dc4 213323b3da27cce3ab4bbfb3534fa0fe9634af 4c, cn=SHRUTI RATNAKAR JOSHI

Date: 2022.10.19 19:25:24 +05'30'

Shruti Joshi Company Secretary

Disclaimer

NRB Bearings Limited published this content on 20 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 October 2022 06:18:55 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
