  Homepage
  Equities
  India
  Bombay Stock Exchange
  NRB Bearings Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    530367   INE349A01021

NRB BEARINGS LIMITED

(530367)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

NRB Bearings : Trading Window

02/07/2022 | 04:18am EST
February 7, 2022

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Corporate Relationship Department

Listing Department-Corporate Services

1st Floor, P.J. Towers, Dalal Street

Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor, Plot No. C/1

Mumbai 400 001

Bandra Kurla Complex

Bandra East, Mumbai 400051

Code No. 530367/ NRBBEARING

Dear Sir/Madam,

Sub: Intimation of the Board Meeting and Closure of Trading Window

Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday, February 14, 2022, inter-alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2021.

Further to our intimation dated December 17, 2021, to the Exchange and pursuant to the Code of Internal Procedures and Conduct for Regulating, Monitoring and Reporting Trading by Insiders and the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Rules 2015, the trading window for dealing in securities of the Company shall remain closed till Wednesday, February 16, 2022 (i.e. until 48 hours after the declaration of the Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2021) and shall reopen on Thursday, February 17, 2022.

We request you to take the above on record.

Thanking You,

Sincerely,

For NRB Bearings Limited

Shruti Joshi

Company Secretary

Disclaimer

NRB Bearings Limited published this content on 07 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 February 2022 09:17:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 9 097 M 122 M 122 M
Net income 2022 791 M 10,6 M 10,6 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 20,3x
Yield 2022 0,60%
Capitalization 16 147 M 216 M 216 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,78x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,54x
Nbr of Employees 1 436
Free-Float -
Chart NRB BEARINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
NRB Bearings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 166,60 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Harshbeena Sahney Zaveri Vice Chairman & Managing Director
Ravi Teltia Chief Financial Officer
Tashwinder Harjap Singh Chairman
Arvinder Singh Kohli Chief Technology Officer & Director-NRB Thailand
Kishore Ochani Chief Operating Officer-International Business
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NRB BEARINGS LIMITED4.22%216
RBC BEARINGS INCORPORATED-13.15%5 021
SCHAEFFLER INDIA LIMITED2.70%3 781
TIMKEN INDIA LIMITED-0.16%2 000
TSUBAKI NAKASHIMA CO., LTD.-2.93%502
OILES CORPORATION-4.80%439