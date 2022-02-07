NRB Bearings : Trading Window

February 7, 2022

BSE Limited National Stock Exchange of India Limited Corporate Relationship Department Listing Department-Corporate Services 1st Floor, P.J. Towers, Dalal Street Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor, Plot No. C/1 Mumbai 400 001 Bandra Kurla Complex Bandra East, Mumbai 400051 Code No. 530367/ NRBBEARING Dear Sir/Madam,

Sub: Intimation of the Board Meeting and Closure of Trading Window

Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday, February 14, 2022, inter-alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2021.

Further to our intimation dated December 17, 2021, to the Exchange and pursuant to the Code of Internal Procedures and Conduct for Regulating, Monitoring and Reporting Trading by Insiders and the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Rules 2015, the trading window for dealing in securities of the Company shall remain closed till Wednesday, February 16, 2022 (i.e. until 48 hours after the declaration of the Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2021) and shall reopen on Thursday, February 17, 2022.

We request you to take the above on record.

Thanking You,

Sincerely,

For NRB Bearings Limited

Shruti Joshi

Company Secretary