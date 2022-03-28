NRB Industrial Bearings : Price movement

_._IIIIZIIIEII

INDUSTRIAL

NIBL/BSE/NSE/2021-22

Date: 28th March, 2022

To,

National Stock Exchange of India Limited Surveillance Department

Exchange Plaza, Plot No. C/1, G Block, Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra (E), Mumbai - 400 051. Maharashtra, India

Symbol: NIBL

Kind Attention : Mr. Binoy Yohannan

Ref No. Your letter bearing no. NSE/CM/Surveillance/11729 dated 25 th March, 2022 and e-mail dated 25 th March, 2022.

Dear Sir,

Sub.: ReQ!y_ for clarification on Movement in Price

With reference to the captioned subject and your above mail dated 25th March, 2022 seeking clarification on significant movement in the price of securities of the Company, we would like to inform that the Company is fully complied with the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 and have submitted all relevant intimations to the Exchange, with reference to the events, information, etc. that have a bearing on the operation/performance of the Company which include all price sensitive information, etc.

Further, we would like to assure that there is no information/announcement (including impending announcement) which in our opinion may have a bearing on the price behavior in the scrip and in our opinion, the movements in the price of our scrip is based on market related movement/factors.

You are kindly requested to take the same on record and acknowledge the receipt.

Thanking you,

For NRB Industrial Bearings.linlited '~.1;~;_.:: _ /

Kadam

Company Secretary & Compliance Officer

NRB INDUSTRIAL BEARINGS LTD.

REGD. OFFICE: 2ND FLOOR, DHANNUR, 15, SIR P.M. ROAD, FORT, MUMBAI - 400 001. MAHARASHTRA, INDIA,

TEL.: 9122- 2270 4206 FAX: 9122-2270 4207

WEBSITE : http//www.nrbindustrialbearings.com

GSTIN : 27AADCN5657L l ZY

CIN : L29253MH20l 1PLC213963