  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. NRB Industrial Bearings Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    535458   INE047O01014

NRB INDUSTRIAL BEARINGS LIMITED

(535458)
NRB Industrial Bearings : Price movement

03/28/2022 | 02:31am EDT
INDUSTRIAL

NIBL/BSE/NSE/2021-22

Date: 28th March, 2022

To,

National Stock Exchange of India Limited Surveillance Department

Exchange Plaza, Plot No. C/1, G Block, Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra (E), Mumbai - 400 051. Maharashtra, India

Symbol: NIBL

Kind Attention : Mr. Binoy Yohannan

Ref No. Your letter bearing no. NSE/CM/Surveillance/11729 dated 25 th March, 2022 and e-mail dated 25 th March, 2022.

Dear Sir,

Sub.: ReQ!y_ for clarification on Movement in Price

With reference to the captioned subject and your above mail dated 25th March, 2022 seeking clarification on significant movement in the price of securities of the Company, we would like to inform that the Company is fully complied with the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 and have submitted all relevant intimations to the Exchange, with reference to the events, information, etc. that have a bearing on the operation/performance of the Company which include all price sensitive information, etc.

Further, we would like to assure that there is no information/announcement (including impending announcement) which in our opinion may have a bearing on the price behavior in the scrip and in our opinion, the movements in the price of our scrip is based on market related movement/factors.

You are kindly requested to take the same on record and acknowledge the receipt.

Thanking you,

For NRB Industrial Bearings.linlited '~.1;~;_.:: _ /

Kadam

Company Secretary & Compliance Officer

NRB INDUSTRIAL BEARINGS LTD.

REGD. OFFICE: 2ND FLOOR, DHANNUR, 15, SIR P.M. ROAD, FORT, MUMBAI - 400 001. MAHARASHTRA, INDIA,

TEL.: 9122- 2270 4206 FAX: 9122-2270 4207

WEBSITE : http//www.nrbindustrialbearings.com

GSTIN : 27AADCN5657L l ZY

CIN : L29253MH20l 1PLC213963

Financials
Sales 2021 564 M 7,40 M 7,40 M
Net income 2021 39,8 M 0,52 M 0,52 M
Net Debt 2021 975 M 12,8 M 12,8 M
P/E ratio 2021 11,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 820 M 10,8 M 10,8 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,96x
EV / Sales 2021 2,56x
Nbr of Employees 260
Free-Float 23,2%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Devesh Singh Sahney Chairman & Managing Director
Gulestan Kolah Chief Financial Officer
Sushama Chetan Kadam Secretary & Compliance Officer
Nikhilesh Natwarlal Panchal Independent Non-Executive Director
Ashish Moti Chugani Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NRB INDUSTRIAL BEARINGS LIMITED41.04%11
RBC BEARINGS INCORPORATED-3.51%5 579
SCHAEFFLER INDIA LIMITED5.32%3 795
TIMKEN INDIA LIMITED7.87%2 115
KAMAN CORPORATION5.01%1 263
TSUBAKI NAKASHIMA CO., LTD.-35.26%316