NRC Group ASA - Appointed to a rail contract in Finland - EUR 4.1 million

Finnish Transport Infrastructure Agency has appointed NRC Group Finland,

a company wholly owned by NRC Group ASA, to a contract for the

construction of the new main track with catenary and signalling works at

Muurame.



The contract is valued at approximately EUR 4,1 million, and the work

will commence in August 2024 and is scheduled for completion in August 2025.



Closing date for submission of complaints is 14 days from today, and formal

contractual signing can take place after this period at the earliest.



For further information, please contact: Ole Gulsvik, CFO of NRC Group, + 47 99

56 85 20.



This information is considered to be inside information pursuant to the EU

Market Abuse Regulation, and is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant

to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.



This stock exchange announcement was published by Charlotte Krog, Communication,

NRC Group ASA.





More information:

Access the news on Oslo Bors NewsWeb site