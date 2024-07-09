09 Jul 2024 15:04 CEST
NRC Group ASA
Finnish Transport Infrastructure Agency has appointed NRC Group Finland,
a company wholly owned by NRC Group ASA, to a contract for the
construction of the new main track with catenary and signalling works at
Muurame.
The contract is valued at approximately EUR 4,1 million, and the work
will commence in August 2024 and is scheduled for completion in August 2025.
Closing date for submission of complaints is 14 days from today, and formal
contractual signing can take place after this period at the earliest.
For further information, please contact: Ole Gulsvik, CFO of NRC Group, + 47 99
56 85 20.
This information is considered to be inside information pursuant to the EU
Market Abuse Regulation, and is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant
to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
This stock exchange announcement was published by Charlotte Krog, Communication,
NRC Group ASA.
More information:
Access the news on Oslo Bors NewsWeb site
NRC Group ASA
Oslo Børs Newspoint
NRC GROUP, NRC Group ASA 23/27 FRN FLOOR C
NO0003679102, NO0013049403
NRC
Oslo Børs
Attachments
- Original Link
- Permalink
Disclaimer
NRC Group ASA published this content on 09 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 July 2024 13:08:02 UTC.