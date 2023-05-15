Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  NRG Energy, Inc
  News
  Summary
    NRG   US6293775085

NRG ENERGY, INC

(NRG)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  09:20:56 2023-05-15 am EDT
35.30 USD   +7.65%
09:08aActivist investor Elliott pushes for change at NRG Energy
RE
08:53aActivist investor Elliott pushes for change at NRG Energy
RE
08:46aElliott Sends Letter and Presentation to the Board of NRG Energy
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

Activist investor Elliott pushes for change at NRG Energy

05/15/2023 | 09:08am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Equipment used to capture carbon dioxide emissions at a coal-fired power plant in Thomspsons

(Reuters) - Activist investor Elliott Investment Management on Monday sent a letter to the board of NRG Energy urging the U.S. utility to conduct a review of its home services strategy and add new independent directors.

The company's shares were up 7.14% premarket following the letter.

The recommendations will remedy NRG's underperformance and strategic missteps including the acquisition of Vivint Smart Home Inc, Elliott said.

In December, NRG said it would buy Vivint Smart Home Inc for $2.8 billion in cash.

The activist investor called it "the single worst deal in the power and utilities sector in the past decade".

Elliott manages funds that have an investment of about $1 billion, representing a more than 13% interest in NRG Energy.

(Reporting by Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur and Sriraj Kalluvila)


© Reuters 2023
05/05L5E, LLC acquired BidURenergy/NRG Advisory Services from NRG Energy, Inc.
CI
05/04NRG ENERGY, INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESUL..
AQ
05/04NRG Energy Swings to Q1 Net Loss, Revenue Falls; Lifts 2023 Net Income Guidance
MT
05/04Transcript : NRG Energy, Inc., Q1 2023 Earnings Call, May 04, 2023
CI
05/04Earnings Flash (NRG) NRG ENERGY Reports Q1 Revenue $7.72B, vs. Street Est of $2.65B
MT
05/04Nrg Energy : First Quarter 2023 Earnings Presentation
PU
05/04Nrg : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
Analyst Recommendations on NRG ENERGY, INC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 19 691 M - -
Net income 2023 1 619 M - -
Net Debt 2023 11 567 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 4,58x
Yield 2023 4,60%
Capitalization 7 549 M 7 549 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,97x
EV / Sales 2024 0,84x
Nbr of Employees 6 603
Free-Float 53,8%
Chart NRG ENERGY, INC
Duration : Period :
NRG Energy, Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NRG ENERGY, INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 32,79 $
Average target price 39,44 $
Spread / Average Target 20,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mauricio Gutierrez President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alberto Fornaro Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Lawrence Stephen Coben Independent Chairman
Dak Liyanearachchi Senior Vice President-Data & Technology
Michael R. Bramnick Chief Compliance Officer & SVP-Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NRG ENERGY, INC3.05%7 549
NEXTERA ENERGY-6.75%157 746
IBERDROLA, S.A.8.55%81 140
SOUTHERN COMPANY2.72%79 981
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-5.38%75 100
ENEL S.P.A.20.44%66 840
