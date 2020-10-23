NRG Energy, Inc. : Announces Quarterly Dividend

Log in
10/23/2020 | 08:58am EDT

NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend on the Company’s common stock of $0.30 per share, or $1.20 per share on an annualized basis. The dividend is payable on November 16, 2020 to stockholders of record as of November 2, 2020.

About NRG Energy

At NRG, we’re bringing the power of energy to people and organizations by putting customers at the center of everything we do. We generate electricity and provide energy solutions and natural gas to more than 3.7 million residential, small business, and commercial and industrial customers through our diverse portfolio of retail brands. A Fortune 500 company, operating in the United States and Canada, NRG delivers innovative solutions while advocating for competitive energy markets and customer choice, and by working towards a sustainable energy future. More information is available at www.nrg.com. Connect with NRG on Facebook, LinkedIn and follow us on Twitter @nrgenergy, @nrginsight.

Safe Harbor

This communication contains forward-looking statements that may state NRG’s or its management’s intentions, beliefs, expectations or predictions for the future. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions, and typically can be identified by the use of words such as “will,” “expect,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “forecast,” “plan,” “believe” and similar terms. Although NRG believes that its expectations are reasonable, it can give no assurance that these expectations will prove to have been correct, and actual results may vary materially. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated above include, among others, risks and uncertainties related to the capital markets generally.

© Business Wire 2020

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 9 859 M - -
Net income 2020 959 M - -
Net Debt 2020 4 951 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 8,12x
Yield 2020 3,62%
Capitalization 8 100 M 8 100 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,32x
EV / Sales 2021 1,27x
Nbr of Employees 4 577
Free-Float 57,2%
Chart NRG ENERGY, INC
Duration : Period :
NRG Energy, Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NRG ENERGY, INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 43,25 $
Last Close Price 33,18 $
Spread / Highest target 53,7%
Spread / Average Target 30,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 2,47%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mauricio Gutierrez President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lawrence Stephen Coben Chairman
Christopher S. Moser Executive Vice President-Operations
Kirkland B. Andrews Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Donna Benefield Senior Vice President- Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NRG ENERGY, INC-16.53%8 100
NEXTERA ENERGY24.82%148 006
ENEL S.P.A.5.35%89 576
IBERDROLA, S.A.16.94%77 809
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION2.94%69 050
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.-1.98%68 130
