    NRG   US6293775085

NRG ENERGY, INC

(NRG)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-10-21 pm EDT
42.36 USD   +4.03%
42.36 USD   +4.03%
05:57pNRG Energy, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend
BU
12:58pMorgan Stanley Adjusts NRG Energy's Price Target to $46 From $47, Keeps Overweight Rating
MT
09/14Japan's Eneos to buy out operator of U.S. CO2 capture project Petra Nova
RE
NRG Energy, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend

10/21/2022 | 05:57pm EDT
NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend on the Company’s common stock of $0.35 per share, or $1.40 per share on an annualized basis. The dividend is payable on November 15, 2022 to stockholders of record as of November 1, 2022.

About NRG

At NRG, we’re bringing the power of energy to people and organizations by putting customers at the center of everything we do. We generate electricity and provide energy solutions and natural gas to millions of customers through our diverse portfolio of retail brands. A Fortune 500 company, operating in the United States and Canada, NRG delivers innovative solutions while advocating for competitive energy markets and customer choice, working towards a sustainable energy future. More information is available at www.nrg.com. Connect with NRG on Facebook, LinkedIn and follow us on Twitter @nrgenergy.

Safe Harbor

This communication contains forward-looking statements that may state NRG’s or its management’s intentions, beliefs, expectations or predictions for the future. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions, and typically can be identified by the use of words such as “will,” “expect,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “forecast,” “plan,” “believe” and similar terms. Although NRG believes that its expectations are reasonable, it can give no assurance that these expectations will prove to have been correct, and actual results may vary materially. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated above include, among others, risks and uncertainties related to the capital markets generally.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 28 133 M - -
Net income 2022 1 585 M - -
Net Debt 2022 7 314 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 6,07x
Yield 2022 3,44%
Capitalization 9 575 M 9 575 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,60x
EV / Sales 2023 0,62x
Nbr of Employees 6 635
Free-Float 55,0%
Mauricio Gutierrez President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alberto Fornaro Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Lawrence Stephen Coben Chairman
Michael R. Bramnick Chief Compliance Officer & SVP-Administration
Thomas H. Weidemeyer Independent Director
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NRG ENERGY, INC-5.48%9 575
NEXTERA ENERGY-24.34%138 792
SOUTHERN COMPANY-7.41%67 501
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-16.84%67 164
IBERDROLA, S.A.-8.30%58 546
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.-18.01%53 622