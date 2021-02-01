Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  NRG Energy, Inc    NRG

NRG ENERGY, INC

(NRG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

NRG Energy, Inc. : to Report Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results on February 25, 2021

02/01/2021 | 02:19pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) plans to report its Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2020 financial results on Thursday, February 25, 2021. Management will present the results during a conference call and webcast at 9:00 a.m. Eastern.

A live webcast of the conference call, including presentation materials, can be accessed through NRG’s website at http://www.nrg.com and clicking on “Presentations & Webcasts” in the “Investors” section found at the top of the home page. The webcast will be archived on the site for those unable to listen in real time.

About NRG Energy

At NRG, we’re bringing the power of energy to people and organizations by putting customers at the center of everything we do. We generate electricity and provide energy solutions and natural gas to millions of customers through our diverse portfolio of retail brands. A Fortune 500 company, operating in the United States and Canada, NRG delivers innovative solutions while advocating for competitive energy markets and customer choice, working towards a sustainable energy future. More information is available at www.nrg.com. Connect with NRG on Facebook, LinkedIn and follow us on Twitter @nrgenergy.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about NRG ENERGY, INC
02:19pNRG ENERGY, INC. : to Report Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results..
BU
01/29NRG ENERGY : Goldman Sachs Reinstates NRG Energy at Buy With $57 Price Target
MT
01/29NRG ENERGY, INC : Ex-dividend day for
FA
01/27NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
01/26Utilities Down As Investors Hedge Bets Ahead Of Earnings -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
01/26NRG ENERGY : Snapshot
PU
01/21NRG ENERGY : Hikes Quarterly Dividend 8% to $0.325/Share; Pay Date Feb. 16, Reco..
MT
01/21NRG ENERGY, INC. : Announces Quarterly Dividend
BU
01/15Utilities Rise As Treasury Yields Fall -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
01/07NRG ENERGY : UBS Adjusts NRG Energy's Price Target to $45 From $41 on Direct Ene..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 9 644 M - -
Net income 2020 940 M - -
Net Debt 2020 4 856 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 10,7x
Yield 2020 2,90%
Capitalization 10 113 M 10 113 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,55x
EV / Sales 2021 1,43x
Nbr of Employees 4 577
Free-Float 57,2%
Chart NRG ENERGY, INC
Duration : Period :
NRG Energy, Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NRG ENERGY, INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 46,50 $
Last Close Price 41,41 $
Spread / Highest target 37,6%
Spread / Average Target 12,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Mauricio Gutierrez President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lawrence Stephen Coben Chairman
Christopher S. Moser Executive Vice President-Operations
Kirkland B. Andrews Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Donna Benefield Senior Vice President- Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NRG ENERGY, INC10.28%10 113
NEXTERA ENERGY4.82%158 430
ENEL S.P.A.-1.03%101 054
IBERDROLA, S.A.-4.40%83 187
ORSTED A/S-6.15%80 013
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION2.66%69 180
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ