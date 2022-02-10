Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. NRG Energy, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NRG   US6293775085

NRG ENERGY, INC.

(NRG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

NRG Energy, Inc. to Report Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results on February 24, 2022

02/10/2022 | 05:11pm EST
NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) plans to report its Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2021 financial results on Thursday, February 24, 2022. Management will present the results during a conference call and webcast at 9:00 a.m. EST (8:00 a.m. CST).

A live webcast of the conference call, including presentation materials, can be accessed through NRG’s website at http://www.nrg.com and clicking on “Presentations & Webcasts” in the “Investors” section found at the top of the home page. The webcast will be archived on the site for those unable to listen in real time.

About NRG Energy

At NRG, we’re bringing the power of energy to people and organizations by putting customers at the center of everything we do. We generate electricity and provide energy solutions and natural gas to millions of customers through our diverse portfolio of retail brands. A Fortune 500 company, operating in the United States and Canada, NRG delivers innovative solutions while advocating for competitive energy markets and customer choice, working towards a sustainable energy future. More information is available at www.nrg.com. Connect with NRG on Facebook, LinkedIn and follow us on Twitter @nrgenergy.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 21 651 M - -
Net income 2021 2 999 M - -
Net Debt 2021 7 189 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 3,34x
Yield 2021 3,18%
Capitalization 10 009 M 10 009 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,79x
EV / Sales 2022 1,10x
Nbr of Employees 4 104
Free-Float 57,2%
Chart NRG ENERGY, INC.
Duration : Period :
NRG Energy, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NRG ENERGY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 40,88 $
Average target price 44,27 $
Spread / Average Target 8,30%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mauricio Gutierrez President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alberto Fornaro Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Lawrence Stephen Coben Chairman
Donna Benefield Senior Vice President- Information Technology
Christopher S. Moser Executive Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NRG ENERGY, INC.-7.57%10 009
NEXTERA ENERGY-17.89%150 417
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-0.18%80 558
ENEL S.P.A.-8.08%75 272
SOUTHERN COMPANY-1.01%72 151
IBERDROLA, S.A.-8.18%68 283