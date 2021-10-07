Log in
    NRG   US6293775085

NRG ENERGY, INC.

(NRG)
  Report
NRG Energy : Named Champion of Board Diversity by The Forum of Executive Women

10/07/2021 | 05:42pm EDT
NRG celebrated as one of 27 companies in Greater Philadelphia paving the way for gender equity

NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) today announced its recognition as a Champion of Board Diversity by The Forum of Executive Women, the Greater Philadelphia Region’s premier women’s organization. The Forum of Executive Women annually honors the top public companies in the Greater Philadelphia Region with 30% or more women on their respective boards. This is the first time that NRG has been honored as a Champion of Board Diversity.

“At NRG, diversity, equity and inclusion are among our corporate values—principles that we all strive to live by every day,” said Mauricio Gutierrez, President & CEO, NRG Energy. “Our board’s diversity of experience and backgrounds allows us to better serve our customers and communities while creating more opportunity for all.”

The Forum of Executive Women's annual Women in Leadership Report, compiled in partnership with PwC, examines diversity in the boardrooms and executive suites of the top 100 public companies in Greater Philadelphia. This year, the Forum and PwC report a record number of Champions of Board Diversity -- with 27 companies receiving the designation, up from 17 organizations in the year prior. The Champions of Board Diversity were celebrated today at The Forum’s Virtual Leadership Breakfast, where Valerie Jarrett, former senior advisor to former President Barack Obama, offered a keynote.

About NRG
At NRG, we’re bringing the power of energy to people and organizations by putting customers at the center of everything we do. We generate electricity and provide energy solutions and natural gas to millions of customers through our diverse portfolio of retail brands. A Fortune 500 company, operating in the United States and Canada, NRG delivers innovative solutions while advocating for competitive energy markets and customer choice, working towards a sustainable energy future. More information is available at www.nrg.com. Connect with NRG on Facebook, LinkedIn and follow us on Twitter @nrgenergy.

About The Forum of Executive Women
Founded in 1977, The Forum of Executive Women is the Greater Philadelphia Region’s premier women's organization, actively working to increase the number of women in leadership roles, expand their impact and influence, and position them to drive positive change in the Greater Philadelphia Region. Forum membership has grown over four decades to comprise more than 500 of the most senior leaders in corporations, firms, not-for-profit organizations and the public sector throughout the Greater Philadelphia Region. Visit www.foew.com for more information.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 17 386 M - -
Net income 2021 1 014 M - -
Net Debt 2021 7 392 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 10,7x
Yield 2021 3,17%
Capitalization 10 021 M 10 021 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,00x
EV / Sales 2022 1,14x
Nbr of Employees 4 104
Free-Float 57,3%
NRG Energy, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NRG ENERGY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 40,94 $
Average target price 45,70 $
Spread / Average Target 11,6%
Managers and Directors
Mauricio Gutierrez President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alberto Fornaro Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Lawrence Stephen Coben Chairman
Donna Benefield Senior Vice President- Information Technology
Christopher S. Moser Executive Vice President-Operations
