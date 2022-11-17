Advanced search
    NRG   US6293775085

NRG ENERGY, INC

(NRG)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-11-17 pm EST
41.34 USD   -3.77%
05:51pNRG Energy Recognizes Business Customers During 3rd Annual Excellence in Energy Awards
BU
11/08BMO Capital Adjusts Price Target on NRG Energy to $46 From $44, Maintains Market Perform Rating
MT
11/07NRG ENERGY, INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
NRG Energy Recognizes Business Customers During 3rd Annual Excellence in Energy Awards

11/17/2022 | 05:51pm EST
NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NRG) honored its top energy customers today for their leadership in sustainability, community support, and energy efficiency during the third annual Excellence in Energy Awards.

The Excellence in Energy Awards recognizes NRG customers who demonstrate a strong commitment to the planning and achievement of their environmental and community goals. Through the annual celebration of these awards, NRG is shining a spotlight on successes and milestones that are shaping a better future through energy.

“We want to celebrate our customers at NRG,” said Robert Gaudette, Executive Vice President of NRG Energy, Inc. “This event is dedicated to them. We want to honor our customers for their efforts in enhancing their energy solutions and giving back to the community. Each award shows how organizations are creating a more sustainable path for both their operations and communities.”

NRG is honored to announce its 2022 Excellence in Energy Award winners.

Sustainability

Recognizing significant impact by going above and beyond standard sustainability practices to achieve notable environmental and social benefits.

  • Bay Area Unitarian Universalist Church
  • Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden
  • Iron Mountain
  • Mitsubishi Chemical Group, Advanced Materials Division
  • Nucor Steel – Texas, a Division of Nucor Corporation

Community Support

Honoring philanthropic achievements and leadership in their local communities.

  • Ahresty Wilmington Corporation
  • Alief Independent School District
  • Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden
  • City of Houston

Energy Efficiency

Celebrating success with new technologies, solutions, and upgrades resulting in energy reduction or savings.

  • Avient Colorants USA, LLC
  • Bucher Emhart Glass
  • CertainTeed Gypsum Buchanan, LLC
  • Northampton Community College

Award submissions were provided by business customers, brokers, and NRG account managers. Congratulations to all of the organizations making significant strides on their energy journeys. NRG will continue the tradition of recognizing excellence in November 2023 for the next “Excellence in Energy” celebration.

About NRG

At NRG, we’re bringing the power of energy to people and organizations by putting customers at the center of everything we do. We generate electricity and provide energy solutions and natural gas to millions of customers through our diverse portfolio of retail brands. A Fortune 500 company, operating in the United States and Canada, NRG delivers innovative solutions while advocating for competitive energy markets and customer choice, working towards a sustainable energy future. More information is available at www.nrg.com. Connect with NRG on Facebook, LinkedIn and follow us on Twitter @nrgenergy.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about NRG ENERGY, INC
11/08BMO Capital Adjusts Price Target on NRG Energy to $46 From $44, Maintains Market Perfor..
MT
11/07NRG ENERGY, INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESUL..
AQ
11/07Transcript : NRG Energy, Inc., Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Nov 07, 2022
CI
11/07NRG Energy, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results
BU
11/07NRG Energy Posts Lower Q3 Earnings, Higher Revenue; Narrows Full-Year Adjusted EBITDA G..
MT
11/07Nrg Energy : Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Presentation
PU
11/07Earnings Flash (NRG) NRG ENERGY Reports Q3 Revenue $8.51B, vs. Street Est of $7.89B
MT
11/07Earnings Flash (NRG) NRG ENERGY Reports Q3 EPS $0.29
MT
11/07NRG Energy, Inc. Reports Impairment Losses for the Three Months Ended September 30, 202..
CI
Analyst Recommendations on NRG ENERGY, INC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 28 321 M - -
Net income 2022 1 624 M - -
Net Debt 2022 6 490 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 6,25x
Yield 2022 3,26%
Capitalization 9 897 M 9 897 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,58x
EV / Sales 2023 0,67x
Nbr of Employees 6 635
Free-Float 54,1%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 42,96 $
Average target price 44,50 $
Spread / Average Target 3,58%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mauricio Gutierrez President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alberto Fornaro Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Lawrence Stephen Coben Chairman
Michael R. Bramnick Chief Compliance Officer & SVP-Administration
Thomas H. Weidemeyer Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NRG ENERGY, INC-0.28%9 897
NEXTERA ENERGY-9.68%167 558
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-6.63%75 420
SOUTHERN COMPANY-3.92%71 602
IBERDROLA, S.A.0.72%68 372
ENEL S.P.A.-27.07%54 311