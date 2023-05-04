NRG Energy : Reports First Quarter 2023 Results - Form 8-K 05/04/2023 | 07:23am EDT Send by mail :

• Completed acquisition of Vivint Smart Home, advancing our consumer services platform • Strong first quarter financial and operational results • Updating2023 Adjusted EBITDA and FCFbG guidance as a result of the Vivint acquisition HOUSTON-May 4, 2023-NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NRG) today reported a first quarter 2023 Net Loss of $1.3 billion, or $(5.82) per common share. Adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter was $646 million, Net Cash Used by Operating Activities was $1.6 billion, and Free Cash Flow Before Growth (FCFbG) was $203 million.

"NRG delivered strong financial and operational results during the first quarter," said Mauricio Gutierrez, NRG President, and Chief Executive Officer. "We are pleased to welcome our new Vivint colleagues and are excited about the attractive opportunity for our consumer services platform."

Consolidated Financial Results Three Months Ended ($ in millions)

3/31/2023 3/31/2022 Net (Loss)/Income $ (1,335) $ 1,736 Cash (Used)/Provided by Operating Activities $ (1,598) $ 1,676 Adjusted EBITDA $ 646 $ 536 Free Cash Flow Before Growth Investments (FCFbG) $ 203 $ 239

Segments Results ($ in millions) Three Months Ended Segment 3/31/2023 3/31/2022 Texas $ 284 $ 771 East (1,402) 1,538 West/Services/Othera (178) (573) Vivintb $ (39) N/A Net (Loss)/Income $ (1,335) $ 1,736 Table 1: Net (Loss)/Income a. Includes Corporate segment b. Vivint Smart Home acquired in March 2023

First quarter net loss was $1.3 billion, $3.1 billion lower than the first quarter of 2022. This was driven by unrealized mark-to-market losses on economic hedges primarily in the East, due to large declines in natural gas and power prices. Certain hedge positions are required to be marked-to-market every period, while the customer contracts related to these items are not, resulting in temporary unrealized losses or gains on the economic hedges that are not reflective of the expected economics at future settlement.

1

($ in millions) Three Months Ended Segment 3/31/2023 3/31/2022 Texas

$ 254 $ 211 East

314 332 West/Services/Othera

5 (7) Vivintb $ 73 N/A Adjusted EBITDA

$ 646 $ 536 Table 2: Adjusted EBITDA a. Includes Corporate segment b. Vivint Smart Home acquired in March 2023

Texas: First quarter Adjusted EBITDA was $254 million, $43 million higher than the first quarter of 2022. This increase was primarily driven by higher margins, the April 2022 return of Limestone Unit 1 from an extended outage, and current-year optimization of realized lower market power prices. The increase was partially offset by a decrease in retail load primarily driven by unfavorable weather and higher operating costs due to an increase in planned outages in the first quarter of 2023 compared to the first quarter of 2022.

East: First quarter Adjusted EBITDA was $314 million, $18 million lower than the first quarter of 2022. This decrease was driven by PJM asset retirements in the second quarter of 2022 and lower capacity prices. This was partially offset by increased retail power margins.

West/Services/Other: First quarter Adjusted EBITDA was $5 million, $12 million higher than the first quarter of 2022. This increase was primarily driven by a higher gross margin from Cottonwood.

Vivint: Adjusted EBITDA included $73 million in March; the acquisition closed in March 2023.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

($ in millions) 3/31/23 12/31/22 Cash and Cash Equivalents $ 407 $ 430 Restricted Cash 32 40 Total 439 470 Total Revolving Credit Facility and collective collateral facilities 3,094 2,324 Total Liquidity, excluding collateral received $ 3,533 $ 2,794 Table 3: Corporate Liquidity

As of March 31, 2023, NRG's cash was at $407 million, and $3.1 billion was available under the Company's credit facilities. Total liquidity was $3.5 billion, $739 million higher than at the end of 2022. This increase was due to planned additional liquidity related to the end of the winter season, specific initiatives to optimize the amount of collateral supporting our market operations activity, and the addition of Vivint Smart Home's revolving credit facility.

2



NRG Strategic Developments

Vivint Smart Home Acquisition On March 10, 2023, NRG completed the acquisition of Vivint Smart Home, paying $12 per share or $2.609 billion in cash. The Company funded the acquisition by issuing $740 million of 7.00% Senior Secured First Lien Notes due in 2033, issuing $650 million of 10.25% Series A Fixed-Rate Reset Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock, drawing $900 million from its Revolving Credit Facility and Receivables Securitization Facilities, and cash on hand.

Sale of Astoria On January 6, 2023, NRG closed on the sale of land and related assets from the Astoria site, within the East region of operations, for net proceeds of $209 million. As part of the transaction, the Company entered into an agreement to lease the land back for the purpose of operating the Astoria gas turbines. The lease agreement is expected to end at the end of the year.

W.A. Parish Outage In May 2022, W.A. Parish Unit 8 came offline as a result of damage to the steam turbine/generator. Based on work completed to date, NRG is targeting to return the unit to service by the end of the second quarter of 2023. The Company expects lost revenues and expenditures incurred in 2023 to beoffset by insurance recoveries.

2023 Guidance Following the close of the Vivint Smart Home acquisition, NRG is updating 2023 guidance to reflect the 10-month ownership of Vivint Smart Home, harmonizing the combined Adjusted EBITDA, and expanding Adjusted EBITDA and FCFbG guidance ranges. NRG Adjusted EBITDA has been updated to exclude amortization of customer acquisition costs (primarily related to capitalized sales commissions) and stock-based compensation. Excluding the updates for the Vivint Smart Home acquisition and EBITDA harmonization, NRG's previous standalone 2023 Adjusted EBITDA, Cash provided by Operating Activities, and FCFbG guidance remain unchanged. As compared to Vivint's historical presentation of Adjusted EBITDA, amortization of customer acquisition costs continues to be excluded, but amortization of customer fulfillment costs (primarily related to the sale and installation of equipment) is no longer excluded.

2023 (In millions) Guidance Adjusted EBITDAb $3,010 - $3,250 Cash provided by Operating Activities $1,610 - $1,850 FCFbG $1,620 - $1,860 Table 4: Adjusted EBITDA and FCFbG Guidancea a. Non-GAAP financial measure; see Appendix Table A-5 for GAAP Reconciliation from Net Income to FCFbG. Adjusted EBITDA excludes fair value adjustments related to derivatives. The Company is unable to provide guidance for Net Income due to the impact of such fair value adjustments related to derivatives in a given year. b. Adjusted EBITDA guidance shown above has been updated to reflect the inclusion of Vivint and the harmonization of the definitions for the combined company.

Capital Allocation Update NRG is committed to maintaining a strong balance sheet and credit ratings and remains focused on achieving investment-grade credit metrics. The Company expects to achieve 2.50x to 2.75x corporate net debt to adjusted EBITDA by late 2025 or 2026, which will primarily be achieved through debt reduction and the realization of growth initiatives.

The Company expects to use its excess free cash flow to reduce debt, pay its common and preferred stock dividends, and fund its growth investment initiatives. In addition, NRG is targeting additional asset sales with projected proceeds, net of any required deleveraging, of $500 million during 2023.

On April 19, 2023, NRG announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend on the Company's common stock of $0.3775 per share, or $1.51 per share. The dividend is payable on May 15, 2023, to stockholders of record as of May 1, 2023.

3





In December 2021, the Company announced that the Board of Directors authorized $1 billion for share repurchases as part of NRG's Capital Allocation policy. The Company has executed $653 million in share repurchases at an average price of $40.40 per share. The remaining balance of $347 million under the current program is expected to be repurchased in 2023, subject to the availability of excess cash and full visibility of the achievement of the Company's 2023 targeted credit metrics.

About NRG NRG Energy is a leading energy and home services company powered by people and our passion for a smarter, cleaner, and more connected future. A Fortune 500 company operating in the United States and Canada, NRG delivers innovative solutions that help people, organizations, and businesses achieve their goals while also advocating for competitive energy markets and customer choice. More information is available at www.nrg.com. Connect with NRG on Facebook and LinkedIn, and follow us on Twitter, @nrgenergy.

Forward-Looking Statements In addition to historical information, the information presented in this press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Exchange Act. These statements involve estimates, expectations, projections, goals, assumptions, known and unknown risks and uncertainties and can typically be identified by terminology such as "may," "should," "could," "objective," "projection," "forecast," "goal," "guidance," "outlook," "expect," "intend," "seek," "plan," "think," "anticipate," "estimate," "predict," "target," "potential" or "continue" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the Company's future revenues, income, indebtedness, capital structure, plans, expectations, objectives, projected financial performance and/or business results and other future events, and views of economic and market conditions.

Although NRG believes that its expectations are reasonable, it can give no assurance that these expectations will prove to be correct, and actual results may vary materially. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated herein include, among others, general economic conditions, including increasing interest rates and rising inflation, hazards customary in the power industry, weather conditions and extreme weather events, competition in wholesale power, gas and smart home markets, the volatility of energy and fuel prices, failure of customers or counterparties to perform under contracts, changes in the wholesale power and gas markets, changes in government or market regulations, the condition of capital markets generally and NRG's ability to access capital markets, NRG's ability to execute its market operations strategy, risks related to data privacy, cyberterrorism and inadequate cybersecurity, the loss of data, unanticipated outages at NRG's generation facilities, NRG's ability to achieve its net debt targets, adverse results in current and future litigation, complaints, product liability claims and/or adverse publicity, failure to identify, execute or successfully implement acquisitions or asset sales, risks of the smart home and security industry, including risks of and publicity surrounding the sales, subscriber origination and retention process, the impact of changes in consumer spending patterns, consumer preferences, geopolitical tensions, demographic trends, supply chain disruptions, NRG's ability to implement value enhancing improvements to plant operations and companywide processes, NRG's ability to achieve or maintain investment grade credit metrics, NRG's ability to proceed with projects under development or the inability to complete the construction of such projects on schedule or within budget, the inability to maintain or create successful partnering relationships, NRG's ability to operate its business efficiently, NRG's ability to retain retail customers, the ability to successfully integrate businesses of acquired companies, including Direct Energy and Vivint, NRG's ability to realize anticipated benefits of transactions (including expected cost savings and other synergies) or the risk that anticipated benefits may take longer to realize than expected, and NRG's ability to execute its capital allocation plan. Achieving investment grade credit metrics is not an indication of or guarantee that the Company will receive investment grade credit ratings. Debt and share repurchases may be made from time to time subject to market conditions and other factors, including as permitted by United States securities laws. Furthermore, any common stock dividend is subject to available capital and market conditions.

NRG undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. The adjusted EBITDA, cash provided by operating activities and free cash flow before growth guidance are estimates as of May 4, 2023. These estimates are based on assumptions NRG believed to be reasonable as of that date. NRG disclaims any current intention to update such guidance, except as required by law. The 4



foregoing review of factors that could cause NRG's actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in the forward-looking statements included in this press release should be considered in connection with information regarding risks and uncertainties that may affect NRG's future results included in NRG's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov. For a more detailed discussion of these factors, see the information under the captions "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in NRG's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, and in subsequent SEC filings. NRG's forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this communication or as of the date they are made.

NRG ENERGY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS Three months ended March 31, (In millions, except for per share amounts) 2023 2022 Revenue Revenue $ 7,722 $ 7,896 Operating Costs and Expenses Cost of operations (excluding depreciation and amortization shown below) 8,778 4,930 Depreciation and amortization 190 183 Selling, general and administrative costs 426 347 Acquisition-related transaction and integration costs 71 8 Total operating costs and expenses 9,465 5,468 Gain/(loss) on sale of assets 199 (3) Operating (Loss)/Income (1,544) 2,425 Other Income/(Expense) Equity in earnings/(losses) of unconsolidated affiliates 5 (15) Other income, net 16 - Interest expense (148) (103) Total other expense (127) (118) (Loss)/Income Before Income Taxes (1,671) 2,307 Income tax (benefit)/expense (336) 571 Net (Loss)/Income $ (1,335) $ 1,736 Less: Cumulative dividends attributable to Series A Preferred Stock 4 - Net (Loss)/Income Available for Common Stockholders $ (1,339) $ 1,736 (Loss)/Income per Share Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - basic and diluted 230 242 (Loss)/Income per Weighted Average Common Share -Basic and Diluted $ (5.82) $ 7.17 (Unaudited)

6



NRG ENERGY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS)/INCOME Three months ended March 31, (In millions) 2023 2022 Net (Loss)/Income $ (1,335) $ 1,736 Other Comprehensive Income Foreign currency translation adjustments 1 9 Defined benefit plans - (1) Other comprehensive income 1 8 Comprehensive (Loss)/Income $ (1,334) $ 1,744 (Unaudited)

7



NRG ENERGY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 (In millions, except share data and liquidation preference on preferred stock) (Unaudited) (Audited) ASSETS Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 407 $ 430 Funds deposited by counterparties 330 1,708 Restricted cash 32 40 Accounts receivable, net 3,519 4,773 Inventory 722 751 Derivative instruments 4,400 7,886 Cash collateral paid in support of energy risk management activities 293 260 Prepayments and other current assets 505 383 Total current assets 10,208 16,231 Property, plant and equipment, net 1,835 1,692 Other Assets Equity investments in affiliates 136 133 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 247 225 Goodwill 5,343 1,650 Intangible assets, net 4,419 2,132 Nuclear decommissioning trust fund 879 838 Derivative instruments 3,350 4,108 Deferred income taxes 2,925 1,881 Other non-current assets 354 256 Total other assets 17,653 11,223 Total Assets $ 29,696 $ 29,146 CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS 8



March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 (In millions, except share data and liquidation preference on preferred stock) (Unaudited) (Audited) LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current Liabilities Current portion of long-term debt and finance leases $ 971 $ 63 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 94 83 Accounts payable 2,330 3,643 Derivative instruments 4,350 6,195 Cash collateral received in support of energy risk management activities 330 1,708 Deferred revenue current 688 176 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 1,563 1,114 Total current liabilities 10,326 12,982 Other Liabilities Long-term debt and finance leases 11,332 7,976 Non-current operating lease liabilities 196 180 Nuclear decommissioning reserve 344 340 Nuclear decommissioning trust liability 514 477 Derivative instruments 1,893 2,246 Deferred income taxes 133 134 Deferred revenue non-current 848 10 Other non-current liabilities 1,030 973 Total other liabilities 16,290 12,336 Total Liabilities 26,616 25,318 Commitments and Contingencies Stockholders' Equity Preferred stock; 10,000,000 shares authorized; 650,000 Series A shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2023 (liquidation preference $1,000); 0 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2022 650 - Common stock; $0.01 par value; 500,000,000 shares authorized; 424,292,409 and 423,897,001 shares issued and 229,956,438 and 229,561,030 shares outstanding at March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively 4 4 Additional paid-in-capital 8,481 8,457 (Accumulated deficit)/Retained earnings (15) 1,408 Treasury stock, at cost 194,335,971 shares at March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022 (5,864) (5,864) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (176) (177) Total Stockholders' Equity 3,080 3,828 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 29,696 $ 29,146

9



NRG ENERGY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS Three months ended March 31, (In millions) 2023 2022 Cash Flows from Operating Activities Net (Loss)/Income $ (1,335) $ 1,736 Adjustments to reconcile net (loss)/income to cash (used)/provided by operating activities: Distributions from and equity in (earnings)/losses of unconsolidated affiliates (5) 18 Depreciation and amortization 190 183 Accretion of asset retirement obligations 6 7 Provision for credit losses 35 25 Amortization of nuclear fuel 13 14 Amortization of financing costs and debt discounts 20 6 Amortization of in-the-money contracts and emissions allowances 119 147 Amortization of unearned equity compensation 30 6 Net gain on sale of assets and disposal of assets (187) (6) Changes in derivative instruments 1,599 (2,816) Changes in current and deferred income taxes and liability for uncertain tax benefits (338) 575 Changes in collateral deposits in support of risk management activities (1,412) 2,007 Changes in nuclear decommissioning trust liability (16) (7) Changes in other working capital (317) (219) Cash (used)/provided by operating activities (1,598) 1,676 Cash Flows from Investing Activities Payments for acquisitions of businesses and assets, net of cash acquired (2,492) (26) Capital expenditures (142) (60) Net purchases of emission allowances (18) (18) Investments in nuclear decommissioning trust fund securities (87) (151) Proceeds from the sale of nuclear decommissioning trust fund securities 99 161 Proceeds from sales of assets, net of cash disposed 219 14 Proceeds from insurance recoveries for property, plant and equipment, net 71 - Cash used by investing activities (2,350) (80) Cash Flows from Financing Activities Proceeds from issuance of preferred stock, net of fees 636 - Payments of dividends to common stockholders (87) (85) Payments for share repurchase activity (8) (188) Net receipts from settlement of acquired derivatives that include financing elements 336 561 Net proceeds of Revolving Credit Facility and Receivables Securitization Facilities 950 - Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt 731 - Payments of debt issuance costs (18) - Repayments of long-term debt and finance leases (4) (1) Cash provided by financing activities 2,536 287 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 3 3 Net (Decrease)/Increase in Cash and Cash Equivalents, Funds Deposited by Counterparties and Restricted Cash (1,409) 1,886 Cash and Cash Equivalents, Funds Deposited by Counterparties and Restricted Cash at Beginning of Period 2,178 1,110 Cash and Cash Equivalents, Funds Deposited by Counterparties and Restricted Cash at End of Period $ 769 $ 2,996 (Unaudited)

10



Appendix Table A-1: First Quarter 2023 Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation by Operating Segment ($ in millions) Texas East West/Services/ Other Vivint2 Corp/Elim Total Net (Loss)/Income $ 284 $ (1,402) $ (304) $ (39) $ 126 $ (1,335) Plus: Interest expense, net - (6) 6 26 106 132 Income tax - - (47) - (289) (336) Depreciation and amortization 75 30 24 52 9 190 ARO Expense 2 3 1 - - 6 Contract amortization 1 115 3 - - 119 EBITDA 362 (1,260) (317) 39 (48) (1,224) Stock-based compensation 6 2 1 4 - 13 Amortization of customer acquisition costs3 14 11 1 - - 26 Adjustment to reflect NRG share of adjusted EBITDA in unconsolidated affiliates - - 4 - - 4 Acquisition and divestiture integration and transaction costs4 - - - 30 42 72 Deactivation costs - 4 3 - - 7 (Gain) on sale of assets - (199) - - - (199) Other non-recurring charges 1 1 2 - (1) 3 Mark to market (MtM) losses/(gains) on economic hedges (129) 1,755 318 - - 1,944 Adjusted EBITDA $ 254 $ 314 $ 12 $ 73 $ (7) $ 646 The following table summarizes the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA and provides a reconciliation to Net Income/(Loss)1: 1 This schedule reflects 2023 results under the harmonization of the Adjusted EBITDA definition 2Vivint Smart Home acquired in March 2023 3 Amortization of customer acquisition costs, which are excluded from the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA, is the P&L recognition of capitalized costs related to commissions and other costs related to securing the new customer 4 Includes stock-based compensation of $20 million

($ in millions) Texas East West/Services/ Other Vivint1 Corp/Elim Total Revenue2 $ 2,034 $ 4,152 $ 1,307 $ 148 $ 1 $ 7,642 Cost of fuel, purchased power and other cost of sales3 1,367 3,600 1,185 11 2 6,165 Economic gross margin 667 552 122 137 (1) 1,477 Operations & maintenance and other cost of operations4 262 103 69 18 (1) 451 Selling, marketing, general and administrative5 152 135 49 46 7 389 Other (1) - (8) - - (9) Adjusted EBITDA $ 254 $ 314 $ 12 $ 73 $ (7) $ 646 First Quarter 2023 condensed financial information by Operating Segment: 1 Vivint Smart Home acquired in March 2023 2Excludes MtM gain of $91 million and contract amortization of expense of $11 million 3 Includes TDSP expense, capacity and emission credits 4 Excludes deactivation costs of $7 million, ARO expense of $6 million, other non-recurring charges of $3 million, amortization of customer acquisition costs of $2 million and stock-based compensation of $1 million 5 Excludes amortization of customer acquisition costs of $24 million, stock-based compensation of $12 million and divestiture costs of $1 million

11



($ in millions) Condensed Consolidated Results of Operations Interest, tax, depr., amort. MtM Deactivation Other adj.2 Adjusted EBITDA Revenue $ 7,722 $ 11 $ (91) $ - $ - $ 7,642 Cost of operations (excluding depreciation and amortization shown below)1 8,308 (108) (2,035) - - 6,165 Depreciation and Amortization 190 (190) - - - - Gross margin (776) 309 1,944 - 0 1,477 Operations & maintenance and other cost of operations 470 - - (7) (12) 451 Selling, marketing, general & administrative 426 - - - (37) 389 Other (337) 204 - - 124 (9) Net Income/(Loss) $ (1,335) $ 105 $ 1,944 $ 7 $ (75) $ 646 The following table reconciles the condensed financial information to Adjusted EBITDA: 1 Excludes Operations & maintenance and other cost of operations of $470 million 2 Other adj. includes gain on sales of assets ($199) million, acquisition and divestiture integration and transaction costs of $72 million, amortization of customer acquisition costs of $26 million, stock-based compensation of $13 million, ARO expenses of $6 million, NRG share of adjusted EBITDA in unconsolidated affiliates of $4 million and other non-recurring charges of $3 million

12



Appendix Table A-2: First Quarter 2022 Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation by Operating Segment ($ in millions) Texas East West/Services/ Other Corp/Elim Total Net Income/(Loss) $ 771 $ 1,538 $ 130 $ (703) $ 1,736 Plus: Interest expense, net - (1) 7 94 100 Income tax - - (1) 572 571 Depreciation and amortization 77 77 21 8 183 ARO Expense 3 2 2 - 7 Contract amortization (2) 147 2 - 147 EBITDA 849 1,763 161 (29) 2,744 Stock-based compensation 3 1 2 - 6 Amortization of customer acquisition costs2 14 7 - - 21 Adjustment to reflect NRG share of adjusted EBITDA in unconsolidated affiliates - - 18 - 18 Acquisition and divestiture integration and transaction costs - - - 10 10 Deactivation costs - 4 - - 4 Loss on sale of assets - - 1 2 3 Other non-recurring charges (2) 3 (6) 12 7 Mark to market (MtM) losses/(gains) on economic hedges (653) (1,446) (178) - (2,277) Adjusted EBITDA $ 211 $ 332 $ (2) $ (5) $ 536 The following table summarizes the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA and provides a reconciliation to Net Income/(Loss)1: 1 In 2022, Stock-based compensation and Amortization of customer acquisition costs were not excluded from Adjusted EBITDA. This schedule reflects 2022 results under the harmonization of the Adjusted EBITDA definition. The combined quarterly impact of these two changes is approximately $28 million per quarter for 2Q through 4Q of 2022 2 Amortization of customer acquisition costs, which are excluded from the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA, is the P&L recognition of capitalized costs related to commissions and other costs related to securing the new customer

($ in millions) Texas East West/Services/ Other Corp/Elim Total Revenue1 $ 2,022 $ 4,854 $ 1,162 $ - $ 8,038 Cost of fuel, purchased power and other cost of sales2 1,457 4,267 1,056 1 6,781 Economic gross margin 565 587 106 (1) 1,257 Operations & maintenance and other cost of operations3 227 131 57 - 415 Selling, marketing, general & administrative4 132 124 55 8 319 Other (5) - (4) (4) (13) Adjusted EBITDA $ 211 $ 332 $ (2) $ (5) $ 536 First Quarter 2022 condensed financial information by Operating Segment: 1 Excludes MtM loss of $133 million and contract amortization expense of $9 million 2 Includes TDSP expense, capacity and emission credits 3 Excludes ARO expense of $7 million, deactivation costs of $4 million, amortization of customer acquisition costs of $1 million and other non-recurring charges of ($6) million 4 Excludes amortization of customer acquisition costs of $20 million, stock-based compensation of $6 million and acquisition and integration costs of $2 million

13



($ in millions) Condensed Consolidated Results of Operations Interest, tax, depr., amort. MtM Deactivation Other adj.2 Adjusted EBITDA Revenue $ 7,896 $ 9 $ 133 $ - $ - $ 8,038 Cost of operations (excluding depreciation and amortization shown below)1 4,509 (138) 2,410 - - 6,781 Depreciation and amortization 183 (183) - - - - Gross margin 3,204 330 (2,277) - - 1,257 Operations & maintenance and other cost of operations 421 - - (4) (2) 415 Selling, marketing, general & administrative 347 - - - (28) 319 Other 700 (671) - - (42) (13) Net Income/(Loss) $ 1,736 $ 1,001 $ (2,277) $ 4 $ 72 $ 536 The following table reconciles the condensed financial information to Adjusted EBITDA: 1 Excludes Operations & maintenance and other cost of operations of $421 million 2 Other adj. includes amortization of customer acquisition costs of $21 million, NRG share of adjusted EBITDA in unconsolidated affiliates of $18 million, acquisition and divestiture integration and transaction costs of $10 million, ARO expenses of $7 million, other non-recurring charges of $7 million, stock-based compensation of $6 million and gain on sales of assets $3 million

14





Appendix Table A-3: 2023 and 2022 Three Months Ended March 31 Free Cash Flow before Growth Investments (FCFbG)

The following table summarizes the calculation of FCFbG, providing a reconciliation to Cash provided by Operating Activities: Three Months Ended ($ in millions) March 31, 2023 March 31, 2022 Adjusted EBITDA $ 646 $ 536 Interest payments, net (91) (95) Income tax 4 18 Net Deferred revenue1 (2) (50) Capitalized contract costs2 (56) (22) Collateral / working capital / other assets and liabilities (2,099) 1,289 Cash (used) provided by Operating Activities (1,598) 1,676 Winter Storm Uri C&I credits - 25 Net receipts from settlement of acquired derivatives that include

financing elements 336 561 Acquisition and divestiture integration and transaction costs3 56 10 Astoria fees 3 - Encina site improvement 3 5 Adjustment for change in collateral 1,412 (2,007) Nuclear decommissioning trust liability 12 10 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 3 3 Adjusted Cash Flow from Operations 227 283 Maintenance Capital Expenditures, net4 (41) (43) Environmental Capital Expenditures - (1) Net Cash for Growth Initiatives 17 - Free Cash Flow Before Growth Investments (FCFbG) $ 203 $ 239 1 The cash impact of deferred revenue is the net change in the balance sheet from capitalizing proceeds received from installation and equipment and then recognizing those proceeds as revenue on a straight-line basis over the expected period of benefit. 2 Capitalized contract costs represent the costs directly related and incremental to the origination of new contracts, modification of existing contracts or to the fulfillment of the related subscriber contracts. These costs include installed products, commissions, other compensation and cost of installation of new or upgraded customer contracts. These costs are amortized on a straight-line basis over the expected period of benefit. 3 Excludes $16 MM non-cash stock-based compensation. 4 Maintenance capital expenditures, net includes W.A. Parish Unit 8 and Limestone Unit 1 insurance recoveries related to property, plant and equipment

15



Appendix Table A-4: Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 Sources and Uses of Liquidity

The following table summarizes the sources and uses of liquidity for the three months ending March 31, 2023: ($ in millions) Three months ended March 31, 2023 Sources: Adjusted Cash Flow from Operating Activities $ 227 Increase in NRG revolving credit facility 645 Increase in availability of collective collateral facilities 125 Proceeds of revolving credit facility and receivables securitization facilities 950 Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt 731 Proceeds from issuance of preferred stock, net of fees 636 Proceeds from sale of assets, net of cash disposed 219 Uses: Payments for acquisitions of businesses and assets, net of cash acquired (2,492) Payments of dividends (87) Acquisition and divestiture integration and transaction costs1 (56) Maintenance and Environmental capital expenditures, net (41) Cash collateral paid in support of energy risk management activities (33) Growth Investment capital expenditures (30) Net purchases of emission allowances (18) Payments of debt issuance costs (18) Payments for share repurchase activity (8) Encina site improvement (3) Other investing and financing (8) Change in Total Liquidity $ 739 1 Excludes $16 MM non-cash stock-based compensation. 16



Appendix Table A-5: 2023 Guidance Reconciliations The following table summarizes the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA providing reconciliation to Net Income, and the calculation of Free Cash Flow before Growth providing a reconciliation to Cash provided by Operating Activities:



2023 ($ in millions) Guidance Net Income1 $ 805 - 1,045 Interest expense, net 680 Income tax 310 Depreciation and amortization 1,010 ARO Expense 20 Amortization of customer acquisition costs2 120 Stock-based compensation3 75 Acquisition and divestiture integration and transaction costs 180 Other costs4 (190) Adjusted EBITDA5 3,010 - 3,250 Interest payments, net (590) Income tax (95) Net Deferred Revenue6 215 Amortization of customer fulfillment costs7 35 Capitalized contract costs (690) Working capital / other assets and liabilities8 (275) Cash provided by Operating Activities 1,610 - 1,850 Acquisition and other costs8 210 Adjusted Cash Flow from Operations 1,810 - 2,060 Maintenance capital expenditures, net9 (270) - (290) Environmental capital expenditures (10) - (15) Net Cash for Growth Initiatives 90 Free Cash Flow before Growth $ 1,620 - 1,860 1 For purposes of guidance, fair value adjustments related to derivatives are assumed to be zero. 2 Amortization of customer acquisition costs, which are excluded from the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA, is the P&L recognition of capitalized costs related to commissions and other costs related to securing the new customer. NRG was previously including these costs in the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA. On a stand-alone basis, NRG amortization of customer acquisition costs is $90 MM and Vivint is $30 MM. 3 Stock-based compensation was previously included in NRG's calculation of Adjusted EBITDA. On a stand-alone basis NRG stock-based compensation is expected to be $30 MM and Vivint is expected to be $45 MM. 4 Includes adjustments for sale of assets, adjustments to reflect NRG share of Adjusted EBITDA in unconsolidated affiliates, deactivation costs, and other non-recurring expenses. 5 Previously, Vivint excluded the amortization of customer fulfillment costs (primarily related to the sale and installation of equipment) in its calculation of Adjusted EBITDA. The updated Adjusted EBITDA calculation does not exclude the impact of customer fulfillment costs. Vivint's customer fulfillment costs are expected to be $35 MM and is shown in Cash provided by Operating Activities. The net impact of the harmonization of Adjusted EBITDA is

$85 MM. 6 The cash impact of deferred revenue is the net change in the balance sheet from capitalizing proceeds received from installation and equipment and then recognizing those proceeds as revenue on a straight-line basis over the expected period of benefit. 7 Amortization of customer fulfillment costs, which are included in the calculation of adjusted EBITDA, is the P&L recognition of capitalized contract costs related to the installation of equipment necessary for a customer to receive the Smart Home service. 8 Working capital / other assets and liabilities includes payments for acquisition and divestiture integration and transition costs, which is adjusted in Acquisition and Other Costs. 9 Maintenance capital expenditures, net includes W.A. Parish Unit 8 and Limestone Unit 1 expected insurance recoveries related to property, plant and equipment.

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures. These measurements are not recognized in accordance with GAAP and should not be viewed as an alternative to GAAP measures of performance. The presentation of Adjusted EBITDA should not be construed as an inference that NRG's future results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items. 17



EBITDA represents net income before interest expense (including loss on debt extinguishment), income taxes, depreciation and amortization, asset retirement obligation expenses, contract amortization consisting of amortization of power and fuel contracts and amortization of emission allowances. EBITDA is presented because NRG considers it an important supplemental measure of its performance and believes debt-holders frequently use EBITDA to analyze operating performance and debt service capacity. EBITDA has limitations as an analytical tool, and you should not consider it in isolation, or as a substitute for analysis of our operating results as reported under GAAP. Some of these limitations are:

•EBITDA does not reflect cash expenditures, or future requirements for capital expenditures, or contractual commitments; •EBITDA does not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, working capital needs; •EBITDA does not reflect the significant interest expense, or the cash requirements necessary to service interest or principal payments, on debt or cash income tax payments; •Although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized will often have to be replaced in the future, and EBITDA does not reflect any cash requirements for such replacements; and •Other companies in this industry may calculate EBITDA differently than NRG does, limiting its usefulness as a comparative measure. Because of these limitations, EBITDA should not be considered as a measure of discretionary cash available to use to invest in the growth of NRG's business. NRG compensates for these limitations by relying primarily on our GAAP results and using EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA only supplementally. See the statements of cash flow included in the financial statements that are a part of this news release.

Adjusted EBITDA is presented as a further supplemental measure of operating performance. As NRG defines it, Adjusted EBITDA represents EBITDA excluding the impact of stock-based compensation, amortization of customer acquisition costs (primarily amortized commissions), impairment losses, deactivation costs, gains or losses on sales, dispositions or retirements of assets, any mark-to-market gains or losses from forward position of economic hedges, adjustments to exclude the Adjusted EBITDA related to the non-controlling interest, gains or losses on the repurchase, modification or extinguishment of debt, the impact of restructuring and any extraordinary, unusual or non-recurring items, plus adjustments to reflect the Adjusted EBITDA from our unconsolidated investments. The reader is encouraged to evaluate each adjustment and the reasons NRG considers it appropriate for supplemental analysis. As an analytical tool, Adjusted EBITDA is subject to all of the limitations applicable to EBITDA. In addition, in evaluating Adjusted EBITDA, the reader should be aware that in the future NRG may incur expenses similar to the adjustments in this news release.

Management believes Adjusted EBITDA is useful to investors and other users of NRG's financial statements in evaluating its operating performance because it provides an additional tool to compare business performance across companies and across periods and adjusts for items that we do not consider indicative of NRG's future operating performance. This measure is widely used by debt-holders to analyze operating performance and debt service capacity and by equity investors to measure our operating performance without regard to items such as interest expense, taxes, depreciation and amortization, which can vary substantially from company to company depending upon accounting methods and book value of assets, capital structure and the method by which assets were acquired. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA as a measure of operating performance to assist in comparing performance from period to period on a consistent basis and to readily view operating trends, as a measure for planning and forecasting overall expectations, and for evaluating actual results against such expectations, and in communications with NRG's Board of Directors, shareholders, creditors, analysts and investors concerning its financial performance. Adjusted cash flow from operations is a non-GAAP measure NRG provides to show cash flow from operations with the reclassification of net payments of derivative contracts acquired in business combinations from financing to operating cash flow, as well as the add back of merger, integration, related restructuring costs, changes in the nuclear decommissioning trust liability, and the impact of extraordinary, unusual or non-recurring items. The Company provides the reader with this alternative view of operating cash flow because the cash settlement of these derivative contracts materially impact operating revenues and cost of sales, while GAAP requires NRG to treat them as if there was a financing activity associated with the contracts as of the acquisition dates. The Company adds back merger, integration related restructuring costs as they are one time and unique in nature and do not reflect ongoing cash from operations and they are fully disclosed to investors. The company excludes changes in the nuclear decommissioning trust liability as these amounts are offset by changes in the decommissioning fund shown in cash from investing.

Free Cash Flow before Growth Investments is adjusted cash flow from operations less maintenance and environmental capital expenditures, net of funding, dividends from preferred instruments treated as debt by ratings agencies, and distributions to non-controlling interests and is used by NRG predominantly as a forecasting tool to estimate cash available for debt reduction 18



and other capital allocation alternatives. The reader is encouraged to evaluate each of these adjustments and the reasons NRG considers them appropriate for supplemental analysis. Because we have mandatory debt service requirements (and other non-discretionary expenditures) investors should not rely on Free Cash Flow before Growth Investments as a measure of cash available for discretionary expenditures.

Free Cash Flow before Growth Investments is utilized by Management in making decisions regarding the allocation of capital. Free Cash Flow before Growth Investments is presented because the Company believes it is a useful tool for assessing the financial performance in the current period. In addition, NRG's peers evaluate cash available for allocation in a similar manner and accordingly, it is a meaningful indicator for investors to benchmark NRG's performance against its peers. Free Cash Flow before Growth Investments is a performance measure and is not intended to represent net income (loss), cash provided by operating activities (the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measure), or liquidity and is not necessarily comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

19

