This month's NRG Snapshot spotlights news from across the company. Covering topics from our newest collaboration with Google, to the importance of diverse leadership, this edition brings you highlights from October.

Power to choose

About

Earlier this month, NRG, in partnership with Google, announced a new offering for eligible Texas customers. Nest Renew, an innovative Google device, is a tool to help customers manage their energy usage and reduce their carbon footprint. It works by providing users with the capability to automatically shift electricity and heating usage to times when the grid is cleaner and, in turn, allow energy companies to better manage energy fluctuations and help customers decarbonize.

To delve deeper

NRG Energy Partners with Google to Support Clean Energy

To learn more

Source: NRG Insights

Date: October 6, 2021

Goals for a sustainable journey

About

On October 14, NRG was honored to receive the 2021 Climate Leadership Award for Greenhouse Gas Management (Goal Setting Certificate). Awarded at the Climate Leadership Conference hosted by the Center for Climate and Energy Solutions (C2ES) and The Climate Registry (TCR), NRG received the award in recognition of its climate targets, which earlier this year were validated by the Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi) as 1.5 °C aligned - making it the first North American power company to receive this designation.

"The Climate Leadership Awards recognizes only those that aim high and have plans in place to achieve their goals. NRG has shown exactly that kind of foresight and set an example among its peers," said Nathaniel Keohane, President of C2ES.

To delve deeper

NRG Energy Recognized for Excellence in Greenhouse Gas Management at the 2021 Climate Leadership Awards

To learn more

Source: NRG Newsroom

Date: October 14, 2021

Diverse leadership

About

On October 7, The Forum of Executive Women recognized NRG as a Champion of Board Diversity. A premier women's organization in the Greater Philadelphia Area, the forum annually honors top public companies in the area with 30% or more women on their respective boards. NRG was honored to be recognized, as the company has prioritized board diversity as a key part of its DE&I journey. The company strongly believes its board should reflect the diverse backgrounds and experiences of its customers and the communities it serves.

To delve deeper

NRG Energy Named Champion of Board Diversity by The Forum of Executive Women

To learn more

Source: NRG Newsroom

Date: October 7, 2021

A moment of celebration and recognition

About

On September 30, Mauricio Gutierrez joined Caroline Fairchild of LinkedIn News in honor and recognition of Hispanic Heritage Month. As one of few Hispanic CEOs in the Fortune 500, Mauricio took the opportunity to discuss his own career path, the benefits and need for diversity in leadership, and the importance of removing barriers and fostering an equitable workforce.

To delve deeper

LinkedIn News Live: Mauricio Gutierrez on Hispanic Heritage Month

To learn more

Source: LinkedIn News

Date: September 30, 2021

Driving to an electric future

About

A study titled "The State of Vehicle Fleet Electrification," published by NRG in collaboration with Smart Energy Decisions, took a deep look into how organizational interest in fleet electrification is affecting future planning for business customers. Following the recent adoption of NRG's own fleet electrification goal, this study provided additional clarity into how sustainability and environmental goals are driving adoption and the implementation of sustainability strategies.

To delve deeper

Sustainability and Environmental Goals Top Customer Priorities in Fleet Electrification Study

To learn more

Source: NRG Newsroom

Date: August 27th, 2021

We hope that the NRG Snapshot has provided you with insight into all things NRG. Continue to follow us on our journey and stay updated by following us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.

Join us next month, for the NRG Snapshot, November Edition, to delve into the latest NRG news.