Shares of power producers fell as investors hedged their bets on the outlook for earnings in the sector.

NRG Energy Chief Financial Officer Kirkland Andrews said he is focusing his attention on reviewing the energy company's costs and pricing strategy after it wrapped up a $3.6 billion deal to acquire Direct Energy earlier this month.

01-26-21 1743ET