  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. NRG Energy, Inc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NRG   US6293775085

NRG ENERGY, INC

(NRG)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:01 2023-05-15 pm EDT
33.78 USD   +3.02%
05:30pUtilities Down Sharply on Cyclical Bias -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
03:40pSector Update: Energy Stocks Mostly Rising Late Monday
MT
01:50pSector Update: Energy Stocks Advancing Monday Afternoon
MT
Utilities Down Sharply on Cyclical Bias -- Utilities Roundup

05/15/2023 | 05:30pm EDT
Shares of power producers fell sharply, as traders rotated out of the defensive sector into beaten-down areas such as financials.

"Markets are unsure what to do at the moment," said JJ Kinahan, chief executive of IG North America, and president of its brokerage tastytrade.

"We have a debt ceiling issue and subsequent deadline to get something done hanging over our heads. Questions about inflation also continue to loom, making the interest rate situation unclear."

NRG Energy shares surged after activist-investment firm Elliott Management disclosed a $1 billion stake in the power company, and unveiled plans to create $5 billion in shareholder value, including a strategic review of its residential solar-power installation unit, Vivint.


Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-15-23 1729ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 19 691 M - -
Net income 2023 1 619 M - -
Net Debt 2023 11 567 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 4,58x
Yield 2023 4,60%
Capitalization 7 549 M 7 549 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,97x
EV / Sales 2024 0,84x
Nbr of Employees 6 603
Free-Float 53,8%
NRG Energy, Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends NRG ENERGY, INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 32,79 $
Average target price 39,44 $
Spread / Average Target 20,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mauricio Gutierrez President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alberto Fornaro Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Lawrence Stephen Coben Independent Chairman
Dak Liyanearachchi Senior Vice President-Data & Technology
Michael R. Bramnick Chief Compliance Officer & SVP-Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NRG ENERGY, INC3.05%7 549
NEXTERA ENERGY-6.75%157 746
IBERDROLA, S.A.8.55%81 140
SOUTHERN COMPANY2.72%79 981
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-5.38%75 100
ENEL S.P.A.20.44%66 840
