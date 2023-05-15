Utilities Down Sharply on Cyclical Bias -- Utilities Roundup

Shares of power producers fell sharply, as traders rotated out of the defensive sector into beaten-down areas such as financials.

"Markets are unsure what to do at the moment," said JJ Kinahan, chief executive of IG North America, and president of its brokerage tastytrade.

"We have a debt ceiling issue and subsequent deadline to get something done hanging over our heads. Questions about inflation also continue to loom, making the interest rate situation unclear."

NRG Energy shares surged after activist-investment firm Elliott Management disclosed a $1 billion stake in the power company, and unveiled plans to create $5 billion in shareholder value, including a strategic review of its residential solar-power installation unit, Vivint.

