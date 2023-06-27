Shares of power producers were flat, lagging the broad market, as traders rotated into cyclical sectors in light of robust economic data.

More than 40 million people in the U.S. are under a heat warning or advisory as a heat wave persists this week in Texas and other parts of the southern U.S.

Shares of NRG Energy surged to a near seven-month high after activist investor Elliott Investment Management once again urged the energy utility to name a new chief executive officer and enhance its board of directors.

