NRGene Technologies : Quarterly analysis update report

NRGENE TECHNOLOGIES LTD - UPDATE REPORT 11.12.2022 Expanding the business model in intellectual property development Stock Exchange transactions against income from end products; first project in the TASE collaboration with the Granot Group; stock price target remains unchanged. NRGene Technologies Ltd (TASE: NRGN) is an AgTech company engaged in research and development of technology in the field of artificial intelligence, including software tools, to analyze genetic information based on Big Data. The overarching goal is to accelerate and improve natural development of crops and animals in the global agriculture and food industry. Key events in Q3 2022: Development of intellectual property: The company's engagement (including financing in the amount of approximately 2 million dollars) through the company's wholly owned subsidiary in Canada, in a first cooperation agreement with the Granot Group, a major player in the field of animal feed production in Israel, for the development of elite varieties of fodder plants to be used as feed for dairy cows.

Genetic Testing (genotyping): as of the publication date of H1 2022 report, engagement with a number of new clients in the scope of engagements in a total amount of approximately 1.1 million dollars (a rate of twice as much as in 2021).

Services and software subscription model: continued support for existing customers for the benefit of strategic collaborations. Strategy - The company continues to implement the change in the business model, in the way it acts as a one stop shop for all the genomic needs of plant and animal breeders as a partner (and not only as a service provider) in the entire process of developing the varieties, including ownership (exclusive or joint) of the intellectual property ( in a model similar to the model in which drug development companies operate). We believe that NRGene is well positioned for growth due to its revenue growth potential, customer base, knowledge and new business model. Bottom line - The company operates according to an orderly strategic plan including changing the business model and has begun expanding the business model in intellectual property development transactions against revenue from end products, within the framework of the cooperation agreement with the Granot Group. In our view, the transaction has significant leverage both due to the expected revenues and due to the proof of feasibility for the company's business model, in which a significant factor invests in financing the project for the sake of a partnership with the company. On the next page we present the main events in Q3 2022.

NRGENE TECHNOLOGIES LTD 11.12.2022 Key events in Q3 2022 and as of the publication of this report: On August 11, 2022, NRGene Canada, the Company's wholly owned subsidiary in Canada initiated its first collaboration project with the Granot Group for the development of seedlings for dairy cattle feed.

The dairy cattle feed market was worth USD 68.5 billion in 2021 and is estimated to reach USD 78.3 billion by 2026. Based on the value of grains for seedlings per cow (USD 1/day), a 1% market share consisting of approximately 300,000 cows would generate USD 110 million in annual revenues. At first, the commercialization of the project will focus on the European and North American markets, which together comprise 30 million dairy cows.

In the first phase, the Company will apply its AI solution to locate suitable wheat varieties for sprouting and developing elite varieties based on the selected varieties. After the end of the development phase (expected in 2024), the parties will work to establish a joint venture (50-50%), which will own IP that will be developed as part of the collaboration. Also, the joint company will be responsible for the production of grains and their commercialization to vertical farming facilities around the world to be grown as sprouts.

The Granot Group will contribute a financing amount of USD 2 million and, in return, will be entitled to exclusive distribution rights in Israel and other territories, subject to commercial terms agreed upon between the parties. The parties also agreed to examine in the future the suitability of additional crops (such as barley, corn, and legumes) for indoor farming as well as the suitability of the various sprouts for feeding additional farm animals and/or for other uses.

The contract with the Granot Group is the first contract in intellectual property development business models to derive revenues from end-product sales

In doing so, the company marked a significant milestone towards the development and improvement of elite varieties of wheat that will be grown as sprouts, based on the varieties selected as part of the project. The selected varieties will allow the company to continue the development process of the varieties that will be grown in indoor farming and intended for feeding cows.

Further to the company's contract with a Bank Hapoalim dated May 3, 2021 in an agreement to raise a loan in the amount of NIS 3.3 million (about USD 1 million) for three years, to finance the establishment of the genotyping lab in Canada, on August 15, 2022, the company's board of directors decided to repay the balance of the said loan in the amount of approximately NIS 2.4 million (about USD 0.7 million).

R E S E A R C H & C O N S U L T I N G L T D. Investment Thesis Agriculture is one of the oldest areas of technology and innovation in existence. Its objectives have changed little throughout history: finding ways to increase yields and maximize key traits of crops or animals, such as size, flavor, color, and resistance to pests. Agtech startups have provided farmers with a variety of strategies and technologies to help improve crop resiliency and output. These include agri-finance tools, biotech solutions to improve yields and resiliency, farm management software, and an emerging focus on data-driven artificial intelligence and machine learning (ML) to help automate decision-making. Modern Agtech startups began attracting venture funding roughly a decade ago, with the industry raising USD 322.2 million in 2010. Since then, VC funding in Agtech has grown to USD 6.1 billion in 2020, a 33.8% CAGR. This explosive growth is a direct result of two primary factors: population growth and climate change. The global population is expected to swell to 9.8 billion people by 2050, driving more demand for food.i At the same time, greenhouse gases and warming climates are creating increasingly frequent extreme weather events that threaten crop yields. NRGene Technologies Ltd. is an AgTech company engaged in research and development of technology in the field of AI, including software tools, with the aim of analyzing genetic information based on Big Data, in order to accelerate and improve the natural development of crops and animals in the global agriculture and food industry. The uniqueness of this technology lies in its ability to analyse all gene combinations, locate the optimal genetic composition and enable the natural improvement of plant or animal traits by creating new varieties in an accelerated way. NRGene's technology is widely used to create disease-resistant and climate-resilient varieties with healthier nutritional compositions and maximized yield potential. In the field of plant genomics, the company offers a vast proprietary database and AI-based technologies. The solutions provided by the company have been widely accepted by several research organizations and big industrial players across ~300 projects. The core of NRGene's technology is its cloud-based AI tool coupled with its extensive database of genomic information, field performance data, and information on pests, diseases, and seed and irrigation P a g e | 1

R E S E A R C H & C O N S U L T I N G L T D. considerations. This information is fed into NRGene's AI model, which computationally predicts elite varieties that consider the mentioned variables. Once the predicted variety is identified, then the variety is produced either using an expedited breeding process, gene editing, or CRISPR. This process allows improved varieties to develop in half the time and at half the research and development costs. NRGene's solution can be applied and utilized early in an R&D cycle to identify interesting or problematic genes. The Company intends to continue and expand its seed and traits royalty business to solve specific challenges directly to farms and to breeding organizations (seed, food & beverage, processors, retailers, etc.), including offering disease-resistant,drought-resistant, and pest-resistant varieties. The Company has a comprehensive R&D team that offers innovative solutions in the field of genomics. These capabilities have been combined and have allowed the Company to easily identify several proprietary traits across a wide set of plant genomes that it can license in the future. NRGene's long-termgo-to-market strategy is to become a one-stop shop for all plant and animal breeding genomic requirements. We deem that NRGene is in a strong position for growth due to its large customer base, scalability potential, know-how, and agile business model. Market The following three areas encompass significant portions of NRGene's addressable market: bioinformatics technologies, genotyping, and seeds (both genetically modified (GM) and non-GM). The bioinformatics technology market for agricultural applications generated revenue of USD 3,296 million in 2020 and is expected to generate USD 7,509 million in 2026, a CAGR of 14.7% between 2021-2026. Due to the pressing need to use bioinformatics to identify and cultivate unique traits and the number of unaddressed opportunities across the world, it is expected that the demand for bioinformatic technologies will be immense. In general, Frost & Sullivan expects that revenue growth will range from 13% to 25%, depending on the target application. A key growth opportunity in the bioinformatics sector is addressing the need for integrated solutions and systems. NRGene's solution could help seeds and/or food firms compensate for the lack of skilled personnel that is hampering market growth and facilitate their transition into integrated solutions and systems companies. P a g e | 2