Paris, April 8th, 2024

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING - MAY 16th, 2024

NRJ GROUP informs its shareholders that its Annual General Meeting will be held on May 16th, 2024, at 2:30 p.m., at the head office (22 rue Boileau 75016 Paris).

The preliminary notice concerning this meeting has been published in the BALO (Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires) on April 8th, 2024 and includes the agenda, the draft resolutions and the main arrangements to attend and vote at this Meeting.

Shareholders are invited to regularly check the General Meeting (Assemblées Générales) section on the Company's website.

The explanatory statement of the draft resolutions and the others documents/information relating to the draft resolutions (including, the table summarizing the financial authorizations concerning the capital, the statutory auditors reports, etc.) may be accessed via the Universal Registration Document 2023 available in French only, on the Company's website: www.nrjgroup.fr(under section Finances ˃ Publications financières ˃ Rapports Financiers).

NRJ GROUP

Public limited company with share capital of €781,076.21

Head office : 22 rue Boileau 75016 Paris

332 036 128 RCS PARIS