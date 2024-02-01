NRJ Group recorded consolidated sales excluding barter of €113.0 million in Q4 2023, up +5.1% on the same period in 2022.

The Radio and Broadcasting activities grew by +7.0% and +7.8% respectively, while the Television activity recorded a decline of -2.6%.

Consolidated sales excluding barters for the 2023 financial year came to 391.7 ME, up +3.0% on 2022. The Group's Radio division posted sales of 240.4 ME, up +4.8% on 2022.

