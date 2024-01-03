NRJ GROUP is one of the main private French media groups, exercising the professions of editor, producer and broadcaster, while ensuring the marketing of its own media spaces. In France, the group occupies a leading position in the private radio market thanks to its 4 brands (NRJ, CHERIE FM, NOSTALGIE and RIRE & CHANSONS); is a significant player in the television market, operating and developing two free national channels (NRJ 12 and CHERIE 25) and a pay channel (NRJ HITS, the leading music channel on cable-satellite-ADSL); and is the 2nd largest operator in the French broadcasting market, through its subsidiary TowerCast. Drawing on the strength of its brands, its marketing expertise and its commercial power, the group has also developed a digital ecosystem over the last few years, which enables it to monitor and anticipate changes in media consumption on new media as an extension of its initial brand territory: websites, mobile and voice applications, multi-channel network and nearly 230 digital radio stations. NRJ GROUP is now the leading private digital radio group in France. This digital presence enables the group's advertising agencies to offer their clients a broader range of services with refined advertising targeting. Internationally, the group is present in 17 other countries, either through direct establishments, or via partnerships or brand licensing agreements, mainly NRJ/ENERGY, the leading international radio brand, and/or NOSTALGIE/NOSTALGI/RADIO NOSTALGIA.

Sector Broadcasting