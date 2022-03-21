|
NRP Stone : Annual Financial NRPI 2021
NRP STONE, INC AND SUBSIDIARY
Financial Statements
December 31, 2021 and 2020
C O N T E N T S
|
Consolidated Balance Sheets ...................................................................................................................
|
3
|
Consolidated Statements of Operations ..................................................................................................
|
4
|
Consolidated Statements of Stockholders' Equity (Deficit) ......................................................................
|
5
|
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows...................................................................................................
|
7
|
Notes to the Financial Statements ...........................................................................................................
|
8
NRP STONE, INC AND SUBSIDIARY Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
December 31, 2021
|
|
December 31, 2020
|
CURRENT ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$
|
70,783
|
$
|
-
|
Prepaid expenses
|
|
550
|
|
|
-
|
Total Current Assets
|
|
71,333
|
|
|
-
|
OTHER ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
Website
|
|
8,338
|
|
|
-
|
Goodwill
|
|
37,534
|
|
|
-
|
Investment in subsidiary
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
Other assets
|
|
3,310,000
|
|
|
-
|
Total Other Assets
|
|
3,355,872
|
|
|
-
|
TOTAL ASSETS
|
$
|
3,427,205
|
$
|
-
|
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
|
|
|
|
LIABILITIES
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable
|
$
|
475,620
|
$
|
-
|
Credit card payables
|
|
4,703
|
|
|
-
|
Notes payable - related party
|
|
65,144
|
|
|
456,533
|
Related-party advances
|
|
84,061
|
|
|
84,061
|
Total Current Liabilities
|
|
629,528
|
|
|
540,594
|
Noncurrent payables
|
|
2,727,047
|
|
|
-
|
Total Liabilities
|
|
3,356,575
|
|
|
540,594
|
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
|
|
|
|
|
Common stock (Par $0.001), 500,000,000 authorized,
|
|
|
|
|
|
297,235,541 and 168,618,479 issued and outstanding
|
|
297,235
|
|
|
168,618
|
Paid in capital in excess of par value
|
|
(56,510)
|
|
|
42,650
|
Noncontrolling interest
|
|
159,344
|
|
|
-
|
Retained deficit
|
|
(329,439)
|
|
|
(751,862)
|
Total Stockholders' Equity
|
|
70,630
|
|
|
(540,594)
|
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
$
|
3,427,205
|
|
$
|
-
The accompanying financials were not subject to an audit, review, or compilation.
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements.
3
NRP STONE, INC AND SUBSIDIARY
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(unaudited)
|
|
For the year ended
|
|
For the year ended
|
|
December 31, 2021
|
|
December 31, 2020
|
INCOME
|
$
|
43,419
|
$
|
-
|
COST OF GOODS SOLD
|
|
6,850
|
|
|
-
|
GROSS MARGIN
|
|
36,569
|
|
|
-
|
OPERATING EXPENSES
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bank service charge
|
|
1,079
|
|
|
-
|
Amortization expense
|
|
1,975
|
|
|
-
|
Business licensing and fees
|
|
1,210
|
|
|
-
|
Computer expense
|
|
10,356
|
|
|
-
|
Donation to charity
|
|
50,000
|
|
|
-
|
Insurance expense
|
|
111,674
|
|
|
-
|
Interest expense
|
|
39,348
|
|
|
-
|
Legal expense
|
|
27,350
|
|
|
-
|
Marketing expense
|
|
70,551
|
|
|
-
|
Meals and travel expense
|
|
5,574
|
|
|
-
|
Office Supplies
|
|
798
|
|
|
-
|
Payroll expense
|
|
9,863
|
|
|
-
|
Rent expense
|
|
7,114
|
|
|
-
|
Research and development
|
|
53,921
|
|
|
-
|
Utilities expense
|
|
722
|
|
|
-
|
Travel expenses
|
|
16,331
|
|
|
-
|
Professional fees
|
|
184,559
|
|
|
91,847
|
OPERATING EXPENSES
|
|
592,425
|
|
|
91,847
|
NET INCOME (LOSS)
|
|
(555,856)
|
|
|
(91,847)
|
LESS NONCONTROLLING INTEREST
|
|
|
|
|
|
ALLOCATION OF LOSS
|
|
(136,343)
|
|
|
-
|
NET INCOME (LOSS)
|
$
|
(419,513)
|
$
|
(91,847)
|
|
|
|
|
|
The accompanying financials were not subject to an audit, review, or compilation.
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements.
4
NRP STONE, INC AND SUBSIDIARY
Consolidated Statement of Stockholders' Equity (Deficit)
(unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Paid in
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Capital in
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
|
Common Stock
|
|
|
Excess of
|
|
Noncontroling
|
|
|
Retained
|
|
Stockholders'
|
|
Shares
|
|
|
Amount
|
|
|
Par Value
|
|
|
Interest
|
|
|
Deficit
|
|
|
Equity
|
Balance, December 31, 2020
|
232,648,480
|
$
|
232,648
|
$
|
-
|
$
|
-
|
$
|
(782,488)
|
$
|
(549,840)
|
Shares issued for services
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
rendered
|
6,510,000
|
|
|
6,510
|
|
|
(6,510)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
Shares issued in acquisition
|
50,000,000
|
|
|
50,000
|
|
|
(50,000)
|
|
|
87,399
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
87,399
|
Creation of joint venture
|
8,077,061
|
|
|
8,077
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
208,288
|
|
|
872,562
|
|
|
1,088,927
|
Net loss for the Year ended
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
December 31, 2021
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(136,343)
|
|
|
(419,513)
|
|
|
(555,856)
|
Balance, December, 31 2021
|
297,235,541
|
$
|
297,235
|
$
|
(56,510)
|
$
|
159,344
|
$
|
(329,439)
|
$
|
70,630
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The accompanying financials were not subject to an audit, review, or compilation.
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements.
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
NRP Stone Inc. published this content on 21 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 March 2022 22:29:02 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
|
|All news about NRP STONE INC.
|
|
|
|
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|