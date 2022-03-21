NRP Stone : Annual Financial NRPI 2021

NRP STONE, INC AND SUBSIDIARY Financial Statements December 31, 2021 and 2020

C O N T E N T S Consolidated Balance Sheets ................................................................................................................... 3 Consolidated Statements of Operations .................................................................................................. 4 Consolidated Statements of Stockholders' Equity (Deficit) ...................................................................... 5 Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows................................................................................................... 7 Notes to the Financial Statements ........................................................................................................... 8

NRP STONE, INC AND SUBSIDIARY Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited) ASSETS December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 CURRENT ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 70,783 $ - Prepaid expenses 550 - Total Current Assets 71,333 - OTHER ASSETS Website 8,338 - Goodwill 37,534 - Investment in subsidiary - - Other assets 3,310,000 - Total Other Assets 3,355,872 - TOTAL ASSETS $ 3,427,205 $ - LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY LIABILITIES Accounts payable $ 475,620 $ - Credit card payables 4,703 - Notes payable - related party 65,144 456,533 Related-party advances 84,061 84,061 Total Current Liabilities 629,528 540,594 Noncurrent payables 2,727,047 - Total Liabilities 3,356,575 540,594 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Common stock (Par $0.001), 500,000,000 authorized, 297,235,541 and 168,618,479 issued and outstanding 297,235 168,618 Paid in capital in excess of par value (56,510) 42,650 Noncontrolling interest 159,344 - Retained deficit (329,439) (751,862) Total Stockholders' Equity 70,630 (540,594) TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 3,427,205 $ - The accompanying financials were not subject to an audit, review, or compilation. The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements. 3

NRP STONE, INC AND SUBSIDIARY Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited) For the year ended For the year ended December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 INCOME $ 43,419 $ - COST OF GOODS SOLD 6,850 - GROSS MARGIN 36,569 - OPERATING EXPENSES Bank service charge 1,079 - Amortization expense 1,975 - Business licensing and fees 1,210 - Computer expense 10,356 - Donation to charity 50,000 - Insurance expense 111,674 - Interest expense 39,348 - Legal expense 27,350 - Marketing expense 70,551 - Meals and travel expense 5,574 - Office Supplies 798 - Payroll expense 9,863 - Rent expense 7,114 - Research and development 53,921 - Utilities expense 722 - Travel expenses 16,331 - Professional fees 184,559 91,847 OPERATING EXPENSES 592,425 91,847 NET INCOME (LOSS) (555,856) (91,847) LESS NONCONTROLLING INTEREST ALLOCATION OF LOSS (136,343) - NET INCOME (LOSS) $ (419,513) $ (91,847) The accompanying financials were not subject to an audit, review, or compilation. The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements. 4