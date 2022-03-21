Log in
    NRPI   US62940J2006

NRP STONE INC.

(NRPI)
03/21 03:40:04 pm EDT
0.14 USD   +27.27%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

NRP Stone : Annual Financial NRPI 2021

03/21/2022 | 06:30pm EDT
NRP STONE, INC AND SUBSIDIARY

Financial Statements

December 31, 2021 and 2020

C O N T E N T S

Consolidated Balance Sheets ...................................................................................................................

3

Consolidated Statements of Operations ..................................................................................................

4

Consolidated Statements of Stockholders' Equity (Deficit) ......................................................................

5

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows...................................................................................................

7

Notes to the Financial Statements ...........................................................................................................

8

NRP STONE, INC AND SUBSIDIARY Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)

ASSETS

December 31, 2021

December 31, 2020

CURRENT ASSETS

Cash and cash equivalents

$

70,783

$

-

Prepaid expenses

550

-

Total Current Assets

71,333

-

OTHER ASSETS

Website

8,338

-

Goodwill

37,534

-

Investment in subsidiary

-

-

Other assets

3,310,000

-

Total Other Assets

3,355,872

-

TOTAL ASSETS

$

3,427,205

$

-

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

LIABILITIES

Accounts payable

$

475,620

$

-

Credit card payables

4,703

-

Notes payable - related party

65,144

456,533

Related-party advances

84,061

84,061

Total Current Liabilities

629,528

540,594

Noncurrent payables

2,727,047

-

Total Liabilities

3,356,575

540,594

STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

Common stock (Par $0.001), 500,000,000 authorized,

297,235,541 and 168,618,479 issued and outstanding

297,235

168,618

Paid in capital in excess of par value

(56,510)

42,650

Noncontrolling interest

159,344

-

Retained deficit

(329,439)

(751,862)

Total Stockholders' Equity

70,630

(540,594)

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

$

3,427,205

$

-

The accompanying financials were not subject to an audit, review, or compilation.

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements.

3

NRP STONE, INC AND SUBSIDIARY

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(unaudited)

For the year ended

For the year ended

December 31, 2021

December 31, 2020

INCOME

$

43,419

$

-

COST OF GOODS SOLD

6,850

-

GROSS MARGIN

36,569

-

OPERATING EXPENSES

Bank service charge

1,079

-

Amortization expense

1,975

-

Business licensing and fees

1,210

-

Computer expense

10,356

-

Donation to charity

50,000

-

Insurance expense

111,674

-

Interest expense

39,348

-

Legal expense

27,350

-

Marketing expense

70,551

-

Meals and travel expense

5,574

-

Office Supplies

798

-

Payroll expense

9,863

-

Rent expense

7,114

-

Research and development

53,921

-

Utilities expense

722

-

Travel expenses

16,331

-

Professional fees

184,559

91,847

OPERATING EXPENSES

592,425

91,847

NET INCOME (LOSS)

(555,856)

(91,847)

LESS NONCONTROLLING INTEREST

ALLOCATION OF LOSS

(136,343)

-

NET INCOME (LOSS)

$

(419,513)

$

(91,847)

The accompanying financials were not subject to an audit, review, or compilation.

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements.

4

NRP STONE, INC AND SUBSIDIARY

Consolidated Statement of Stockholders' Equity (Deficit)

(unaudited)

Paid in

Capital in

Total

Common Stock

Excess of

Noncontroling

Retained

Stockholders'

Shares

Amount

Par Value

Interest

Deficit

Equity

Balance, December 31, 2020

232,648,480

$

232,648

$

-

$

-

$

(782,488)

$

(549,840)

Shares issued for services

rendered

6,510,000

6,510

(6,510)

-

-

-

Shares issued in acquisition

50,000,000

50,000

(50,000)

87,399

-

87,399

Creation of joint venture

8,077,061

8,077

-

208,288

872,562

1,088,927

Net loss for the Year ended

December 31, 2021

-

-

-

(136,343)

(419,513)

(555,856)

Balance, December, 31 2021

297,235,541

$

297,235

$

(56,510)

$

159,344

$

(329,439)

$

70,630

The accompanying financials were not subject to an audit, review, or compilation.

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements.

5

