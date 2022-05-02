Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. NRW Holdings Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NWH   AU000000NWH5

NRW HOLDINGS LIMITED

(NWH)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  05/02 01:02:19 am EDT
1.955 AUD   +0.26%
12:17aNRW : Ceasing to be a substantial holder from CBA
PU
03/21NRW HOLDINGS LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
03/08NRW : Rottnest Conference Presentation
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

NRW : Ceasing to be a substantial holder from CBA

05/02/2022 | 12:17am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Form 605

Corporations Act 2001

Section 671B

Notice of ceasing to be a substantial holder

Date of change

Person whose relevant interest changed

Nature of change

Consideration given in relation to change

Class and number of securities affected

Person's votes affected

See annexure B to this notice

To: Company Name/Scheme:

ACN/ARSN:

1. Details of substantial holder

Name:

NRW HOLDINGS LIMITED

118 300 217

Commonwealth Bank of Australia ACN 123 123 124 (CBA) and its related bodies corporate listed in annexure AThe holder ceased to be a substantial holder on: 29/04/2022

The previous notice was given to the company on: 14/12/2021

The previous notice was dated: 10/12/2021

2. Changes in relevant interests

Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:

3. Changes in association

The persons who have become associates of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:

Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable)

Nature of association

4. Addresses

The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:

Name

Address

Avanteos Investments Limited ACN 096 259 979

Ground Floor Tower 1, 201 Sussex Street, Sydney, NSW, 2000, Australia

Commonwealth Bank of Australia ACN 123 123 124

Ground Floor Tower 1, 201 Sussex Street, Sydney, NSW, 2000, Australia

Commonwealth Bank Officers Superannuation Corporation Pty Limited ACN 074 519 798

Level 11 Tower 1, 201 Sussex St, Sydney, NSW, 2000, Australia

Colonial First State Investments Limited ACN 002 348 352

Ground Floor Tower 1, 201 Sussex Street, Sydney, NSW, 2000, Australia

5. Signature

Dated the 02 day of May 2022

Vicki Clarkson - Company Secretary

Annexure A

This is annexure A referred to in Form 605, Notice of ceasing to be a substantial holder dated 29/04/2022

Vicki Clarkson

Company Secretary

AEGIS SECURITISATION NOMINEES PTY LTD ASB BANK LIMITED

ASB FINANCE LIMITED

ASB GROUP INVESTMENTS LIMITED ASB HOLDINGS LIMITED

ASB MANAGEMENT SERVICES LIMITED ASB NOMINEES LIMITED

ASB SECURITIES LIMITED ASKLEPIOS LIMITED

BDELTA VESSEL NO 1 PTY LTD BDELTA VESSEL NO 2 PTY LTD BDELTA VESSEL NO 3 PTY LTD BDELTA VESSEL NO 4 PTY LTD BW FINANCIAL ADVICE LIMITED BWA GROUP SERVICES PTY LTD

Dated the 02/05/2022

BWA INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY HOLDINGS LIMITED CAPITAL 121 PTY LIMITED

CBA A319 4635 PTY LIMITED CBA A320 5289 PTY LTD CBA A320 5638 PTY LTD CBA A320 6749 PTY LIMITED

CBA A320 AIRCRAFT NO1 PTY LTD CBA A330 1561 PTY LTD

CBA AIRCRAFT LEASING 2 PTY LTD CBA B377 37091 PTY LTD

CBA B738 39822 PTY LIMITED CBA B773 60333 PTY LIMITED

CBA CAPTIVE INSURANCE PTE. LTD

CBA CORPORATE SERVICES (NSW) PTY LIMITED CBA CORPORATE SERVICES (VIC) PTY LIMITED CBA ES BUSINESS SERVICES PTY LTD

CBA EUROPE LIMITED

CBA FUNDING (NZ) LIMITED

CBA FUNDING HOLDINGS PTY LTD

CBA INTERNATIONAL FINANCE PTY. LIMITED

CBA INTERNATIONAL FINANCIAL SERVICES LIMITED CBA INVESTMENTS (NO.4) LIMITED

CBA ISO CONTAINERS PTY LTD CBA IT LEASING NO 3 PTY LTD

CBA NEW DIGITAL BUSINESSES PTY LTD CBA SAF HOLDING PTY LIMITED

CBA SERVICES INTERNATIONAL LIMITED CBA SERVICES PRIVATE LIMITED

CBA SOUTHERN SKY PTY LIMITED

CBA SPECIALISED FINANCING PTY LIMITED CBFC LEASING PTY. LIMITED

CBFC PTY LIMITED

CIPL ARARAT PTY LTD

CMG ASIA LIFE HOLDINGS LIMITED CMG ASIA PTY LTD

COLONIAL HOLDING COMPANY LIMITED COLONIAL SERVICES PTY LIMITED COMMBANK EUROPE LIMITED COMMBANK STAFF FOUNDATION LIMITED COMMONWEALTH AUSTRALIA SECURITIES LLC COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA (EUROPE) N.V.

SCHEDULE

COMMONWEALTH BANK OFFICERS SUPERANNUATION CORPORATION PTY LIMITED COMMONWEALTH CUSTODIAL SERVICES PTY LTD

COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL PLANNING LIMITED

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

NRW Holdings Limited published this content on 02 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 May 2022 04:16:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about NRW HOLDINGS LIMITED
12:17aNRW : Ceasing to be a substantial holder from CBA
PU
03/21NRW HOLDINGS LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
03/08NRW : Rottnest Conference Presentation
PU
02/18ChemX Materials Taps NRW Unit for Prefeasibility Study of High-Purity Alumina Pilot Pla..
MT
02/17ChemX Materials Appoints Primero to Conduct HiPurATM High Purity Alumina Pilot Plant Pr..
CI
02/17NRW Holdings Grows Fiscal H1 Profit on Lower Subcontractor, Plant and Equipment Costs
MT
02/16NRW : Half Year Results Presentation
PU
02/16NRW Holdings Limited Announces Ordinary Dividend for the Six Months Ended December 31, ..
CI
02/16NRW Holdings Limited Provides Revenue Guidance for the Second Half and Earnings Guidanc..
CI
02/16NRW Holdings Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 2 443 M 1 734 M 1 734 M
Net income 2022 94,6 M 67,1 M 67,1 M
Net Debt 2022 93,4 M 66,3 M 66,3 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,15x
Yield 2022 5,84%
Capitalization 876 M 622 M 622 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,40x
EV / Sales 2023 0,36x
Nbr of Employees 6 200
Free-Float 94,0%
Chart NRW HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
NRW Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NRW HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 1,95 AUD
Average target price 2,53 AUD
Spread / Average Target 29,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Julian Alexander Pemberton Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Andrew J. Walsh Chief Financial Officer
Michael Norman Arnett Chairman
Jeffrey Phillip Dowling Independent Non-Executive Director
Peter Brendan Johnston Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NRW HOLDINGS LIMITED10.48%622
VINCI-0.08%54 910
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED25.60%39 856
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED-10.51%31 147
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED22.28%24 954
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION COMPANY LIMITED6.84%21 855