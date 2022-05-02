NRW : Ceasing to be a substantial holder from CBA

Form 605

Corporations Act 2001

Section 671B

Notice of ceasing to be a substantial holder

1. Details of substantial holder

NRW HOLDINGS LIMITED

118 300 217

Commonwealth Bank of Australia ACN 123 123 124 (CBA) and its related bodies corporate listed in annexure AThe holder ceased to be a substantial holder on: 29/04/2022

The previous notice was given to the company on: 14/12/2021

The previous notice was dated: 10/12/2021

Name Address Avanteos Investments Limited ACN 096 259 979 Ground Floor Tower 1, 201 Sussex Street, Sydney, NSW, 2000, Australia Commonwealth Bank of Australia ACN 123 123 124 Ground Floor Tower 1, 201 Sussex Street, Sydney, NSW, 2000, Australia Commonwealth Bank Officers Superannuation Corporation Pty Limited ACN 074 519 798 Level 11 Tower 1, 201 Sussex St, Sydney, NSW, 2000, Australia Colonial First State Investments Limited ACN 002 348 352 Ground Floor Tower 1, 201 Sussex Street, Sydney, NSW, 2000, Australia

5. Signature

Dated the 02 day of May 2022

Vicki Clarkson - Company Secretary

Annexure A

This is annexure A referred to in Form 605, Notice of ceasing to be a substantial holder dated 29/04/2022

Vicki Clarkson

Company Secretary

