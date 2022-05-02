NRW : Ceasing to be a substantial holder from CBA

Form 605
Corporations Act 2001
Section 671B
Notice of ceasing to be a substantial holder
Date of change
Person whose relevant interest changed
Nature of change
Consideration given in relation to change
Class and number of securities affected
Person's votes affected
See annexure B to this notice
To: Company Name/Scheme:
ACN/ARSN:
1. Details of substantial holder
Name:
NRW HOLDINGS LIMITED
118 300 217
Commonwealth Bank of Australia ACN 123 123 124 (CBA) and its related bodies corporate listed in annexure AThe holder ceased to be a substantial holder on: 29/04/2022
The previous notice was given to the company on: 14/12/2021
The previous notice was dated: 10/12/2021
2. Changes in relevant interests
Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:
3. Changes in association
The persons who have become associates of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:
Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable)
Nature of association
4. Addresses
The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:
Name
Address
Avanteos Investments Limited ACN 096 259 979
Ground Floor Tower 1, 201 Sussex Street, Sydney, NSW, 2000, Australia
Commonwealth Bank of Australia ACN 123 123 124
Ground Floor Tower 1, 201 Sussex Street, Sydney, NSW, 2000, Australia
Commonwealth Bank Officers Superannuation Corporation Pty Limited ACN 074 519 798
Level 11 Tower 1, 201 Sussex St, Sydney, NSW, 2000, Australia
Colonial First State Investments Limited ACN 002 348 352
Ground Floor Tower 1, 201 Sussex Street, Sydney, NSW, 2000, Australia
5. Signature
Dated the 02 day of May 2022
Vicki Clarkson - Company Secretary
Annexure A
This is annexure A referred to in Form 605, Notice of ceasing to be a substantial holder dated 29/04/2022
Vicki Clarkson
Company Secretary
AEGIS SECURITISATION NOMINEES PTY LTD ASB BANK LIMITED
ASB FINANCE LIMITED
ASB GROUP INVESTMENTS LIMITED ASB HOLDINGS LIMITED
ASB MANAGEMENT SERVICES LIMITED ASB NOMINEES LIMITED
ASB SECURITIES LIMITED ASKLEPIOS LIMITED
BDELTA VESSEL NO 1 PTY LTD BDELTA VESSEL NO 2 PTY LTD BDELTA VESSEL NO 3 PTY LTD BDELTA VESSEL NO 4 PTY LTD BW FINANCIAL ADVICE LIMITED BWA GROUP SERVICES PTY LTD
Dated the 02/05/2022
BWA INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY HOLDINGS LIMITED CAPITAL 121 PTY LIMITED
CBA A319 4635 PTY LIMITED CBA A320 5289 PTY LTD CBA A320 5638 PTY LTD CBA A320 6749 PTY LIMITED
CBA A320 AIRCRAFT NO1 PTY LTD CBA A330 1561 PTY LTD
CBA AIRCRAFT LEASING 2 PTY LTD CBA B377 37091 PTY LTD
CBA B738 39822 PTY LIMITED CBA B773 60333 PTY LIMITED
CBA CAPTIVE INSURANCE PTE. LTD
CBA CORPORATE SERVICES (NSW) PTY LIMITED CBA CORPORATE SERVICES (VIC) PTY LIMITED CBA ES BUSINESS SERVICES PTY LTD
CBA EUROPE LIMITED
CBA FUNDING (NZ) LIMITED
CBA FUNDING HOLDINGS PTY LTD
CBA INTERNATIONAL FINANCE PTY. LIMITED
CBA INTERNATIONAL FINANCIAL SERVICES LIMITED CBA INVESTMENTS (NO.4) LIMITED
CBA ISO CONTAINERS PTY LTD CBA IT LEASING NO 3 PTY LTD
CBA NEW DIGITAL BUSINESSES PTY LTD CBA SAF HOLDING PTY LIMITED
CBA SERVICES INTERNATIONAL LIMITED CBA SERVICES PRIVATE LIMITED
CBA SOUTHERN SKY PTY LIMITED
CBA SPECIALISED FINANCING PTY LIMITED CBFC LEASING PTY. LIMITED
CBFC PTY LIMITED
CIPL ARARAT PTY LTD
CMG ASIA LIFE HOLDINGS LIMITED CMG ASIA PTY LTD
COLONIAL HOLDING COMPANY LIMITED COLONIAL SERVICES PTY LIMITED COMMBANK EUROPE LIMITED COMMBANK STAFF FOUNDATION LIMITED COMMONWEALTH AUSTRALIA SECURITIES LLC COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA (EUROPE) N.V.
SCHEDULE
COMMONWEALTH BANK OFFICERS SUPERANNUATION CORPORATION PTY LIMITED COMMONWEALTH CUSTODIAL SERVICES PTY LTD
COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL PLANNING LIMITED
