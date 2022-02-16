Log in
NRW : Half Year Results Presentation

02/16/2022 | 05:44pm EST
NRW HOLDINGS HALF YEAR RESULTS

Main Roads WA.

17 FEBRUARY 2022

FY22 HALF YEAR RESULTS - OVERVIEW

FINANCIAL

  • Revenue $1,160.0M and EBITDA of $133.6M in line with guidance.
  • Earnings (Operating EBIT) up 26% to $74.6M high end of guidance.
  Significant improvement in Capital management.

onlyo

Gearing at 7%.

o

Cash balance at 31 December $195.9M.

o

Statutory cashflow from operations of $145.1M.

o

Cash conversion circa 113%.

o

Net debt reduced to $40.0M compared to $171.3M at 30 June (or $88.7M proforma post Boggabri sale).

o

Dividend payments in the half of $22.5M.

use

Interim dividend declared at 5.5 cents per share fully franked, up 37% on pcp.

OPERATIONAL

Safety - improvement in TRIFR from 6.11 to 4.70.

Karara mining services contract executed ($702M) - on schedule to commence March 2022.

ersonal

Expanded contract signed with Coronado Curragh Pty Ltd as well as renewals with CS Energy, Southern Cross Fertilisers and SIMEC.

Primero secured circa $450M of new work including $290M for Covalent Lithium.

2

Our experience is that project performance has not been materially impacted.
o
Current experience on Queensland projects (Dec/Jan).
o Staff numbers impacted circa 5% - 15% (5% level not unusual during flu seasons) - current trends support improvement.
o Operations mitigated through actions including site optimisation, overtime and bringing staff in from alternate shift rosters.

COVID-19 IMPACTS

WORKFORCE

Headcount currently lower, mostly in Civil where activity is also lower - issues experienced in FY21 not impacting current projects.

Border closures as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic continue to impact available workforce. Omicron variant likely to have impact on absenteeism rates in the short term.

onlyo

  Current Pilbara Civil projects recognise revised labour rates and are currently fully manned mostly from core NRW long term crews.
  Recruiting and retaining workforce (WA) in Mining contracts is expected to remain a challenge. Some pressure on specific trades (particularly fitters) - labour cost rates generally mitigated through rise and fall clauses.
  • NRW Operator Training Centre at capacity to support WA Mining business.
  • Primero core teams in place for Strandline and Covalent - sourcing electricians remains challenging.

SUPPLY CHAIN

Key procurement risks included in contract commercial terms.

Some shipping delays on capital equipment - mitigating actions in place.

Some shipping delays on overseas supplied items being mitigated through project schedules.

ersonal

3

WORKFORCE AND SAFETY

SAFETY

TRIFR

  • Safety - improvement in TRIFR (Total Recordable Injury Frequency Rate) from 6.11 (Jun 21) to 4.70 (Dec 21).

PEOPLE

Continued focus on the retention, training and development of our workforce of 6,200 (Dec 21).

only

98 apprentices employed.

o

o Development and training of 79 graduates and undergraduates.

o Leadership and development courses completed by 332 staff.

o In excess of 6,000 Learning Management System courses completed.

NRW Operator Training Centre providing training to new recruits and upskilling current employees.

o Fully operational training facility - fleet of equipment up to 90 tonne dump truck.

use

Working at heights, confined space, 4WD, lighting tower training and simulators.

o

o Verification of Competency (VOC) training and assessment undertaken by NRW trainers.

o 60% of training centre graduates to date are female.

o

Indigenous trainee engagement.

o Recent graduates already mobilised to projects including Mt Webber, Dalgaranga and Iron Bridge.

ersonal

Recent graduates with trainer Dianne Pearce.

Equipment training underway at NRW Operations Training Centre.

Training room at NRW Operations Training Centre.

4

CIVIL

Volumes down as major Pilbara projects complete in FY21 - reducing pressure on labour market which impacted margins last year.

Project margins recovering although residual impact of lower volumes on business cost base will continue to impact overall margin until volumes increase as anticipated in FY23.

New work secured in resources includes projects for Rio Tinto at Nammuldi and West Angelas (circa $50M) and for BMA at Boomerang Creek, and Ironbark coal mine (combined

onlyvalue of circa $45M).

Work secured in infrastructure includes the smart freeways program for Main Roads in JV (NRW share circa $25M) and work for the University of Queensland ($14M).

Urban business in South East Queensland - remains very busy.

Next phase of iron ore projects expected second half calendar 2022 (will increase iron ore commodity mix in future years).

FH FY22

FH FY21

Revenue ($M)

226.9

474.7

EBIT ($M)

9.9

16.3

Margin (%)

4.4%

3.4%

Currently bidding several major infrastructure projects in WA and QLD with calendar 2023

use

commencement.

PROJECT TIMELINE

Koodaideri Southern Rail

Iron Bridge Bulk Earthworks

Iron Bridge TSF

Gudai-Darri Solar Farm Project

ersonal

Nammuldi WFSF Stage 3

West Angeles G2

FAL

BORR

Mitchell Freeway H2H

I telligent Freeways Alliance

South Walker Creek

Peak Downs

Ironbark

Boomerang Creek

Lendlease - Yarrabilba P4

20

21

22

23

24

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

NRW Holdings Limited published this content on 16 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 February 2022 22:43:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
