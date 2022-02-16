NRW : Half Year Results Presentation

Revenue $1,160.0M and EBITDA of $133.6Min line with guidance.
Earnings (Operating EBIT) up 26% to $74.6Mhigh end of guidance.
Significant improvement in Capital management.
Gearing at 7%.
Cash balance at 31 December $195.9M.
Statutory cashflow from operations of $145.1M.
Cash conversion circa 113%.
Net debt reduced to $40.0M compared to $171.3M at 30 June (or $88.7M proforma post Boggabri sale).
Dividend payments in the half of $22.5M.
• Interim dividend declared at 5.5 cents per share fully franked, up 37% on pcp.
OPERATIONAL
Safety - improvement in TRIFR from 6.11 to 4.70.
Karara mining services contract executed ($702M) - on schedule to commence March 2022.
• Expanded contract signed with Coronado Curragh Pty Ltd as well as renewals with CS Energy, Southern Cross Fertilisers and SIMEC.
• Primero secured circa $450M of new work including $290M for Covalent Lithium.
Our experience is that project performance has not been materially impacted.
o
Current experience on Queensland projects (Dec/Jan).
oStaff numbers impacted circa 5% - 15% (5% level not unusual during flu seasons) - current trends support improvement.
oOperations mitigated through actions including site optimisation, overtime and bringing staff in from alternate shift rosters.
COVID-19 IMPACTS
WORKFORCE
• Headcount currently lower, mostly in Civil where activity is also lower - issues experienced in FY21 not impacting current projects.
• Border closures as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic continue to impact available workforce. Omicron variant likely to have impact on absenteeism rates in the short term.
Current Pilbara Civil projects recognise revised labour rates and are currently fully manned mostly from core NRWuselong term crews.
Recruiting and retaining workforce (WA) in Mining contracts is expected to remain a challenge. Some pressure on pecific trades (particularly fitters) - labour cost rates generally mitigated through rise and fall clauses.
NRW Operator Training Centre at capacity to support WA Mining business.
Primero core teams in place for Strandline and Covalent - sourcing electricians remains challenging.
SUPPLY CHAIN
• Key procurement risks included in contract commercial terms.
• Some shipping delays on capital equipment - mitigating actions in place.
• Some shipping delays on overseas supplied items being mitigated through project schedules.
WORKFORCE AND SAFETY
SAFETY
TRIFR
Safety - improvement in TRIFR (Total Recordable Injury Frequency Rate) from 6.11 (Jun 21) to 4.70 (Dec 21).
PEOPLE
• Continued focus on the retention, training and development of our workforce of 6,200 (Dec 21).
98 apprentices employed.
o Development and training of 79 graduates and undergraduates.
o Leadership and development courses completed by 332 staff.
o In excess of 6,000 Learning Management System courses completed.
• NRW Operator Training Centre providing training to new recruits and upskilling current employees.
o Fully operational training facility - fleet of equipment up to 90 tonne dump truck.
Working at heights, confined space, 4WD, lighting tower training and simulators.
o Verification of Competency (VOC) training and assessment undertaken by NRW trainers.
o 60% of training centre graduates to date are female.
Indigenous trainee engagement.
o Recent graduates already mobilised to projects including Mt Webber, Dalgaranga and Iron Bridge.
Recent graduates with trainer Dianne Pearce.
Equipment training underway at NRW Operations Training Centre.
Training room at NRW Operations Training Centre.
CIVIL
• Volumes down as major Pilbara projects complete in FY21 - reducing pressure on labour market which impacted margins last year.
• Project margins recovering although residual impact of lower volumes on business cost base will continue to impact overall margin until volumes increase as anticipated in FY23.
• New work secured in resources includes projects for Rio Tinto at Nammuldi and West Angelas (circa $50M) and for BMA at Boomerang Creek, and Ironbark coal mine (combined
• Work secured in infrastructure includes the smart freeways program for Main Roads in JV (NRW share circa $25M) and work for the University of Queensland ($14M).
• Urban business in South East Queensland - remains very busy.
• Next phase of iron ore projects expected second half calendar 2022 (will increase iron ore c mmodity mix in future years).
FH FY22
FH FY21
Revenue ($M)
226.9
474.7
EBIT ($M)
9.9
16.3
Margin (%)
4.4%
3.4%
• Currently bidding several major infrastructure projects in WA and QLD with calendar 2023
commencement.
PROJECT TIMELINE
Koodaideri Southern Rail
Iron Bridge Bulk Earthworks
Iron Bridge TSF
Gudai-Darri Solar Farm Project
Nammuldi WFSF Stage 3
West Angeles G2
FAL
BORR
Mitchell Freeway H2H
I telligent Freeways Alliance
South Walker Creek
Peak Downs
Ironbark
Boomerang Creek
Lendlease - Yarrabilba P4
20
21
22
23
24
5
