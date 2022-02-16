NRW : Half Year Results Presentation

• Volumes down as major Pilbara projects complete in FY21 - reducing pressure on labour market which impacted margins last year.

• Project margins recovering although residual impact of lower volumes on business cost base will continue to impact overall margin until volumes increase as anticipated in FY23.

• New work secured in resources includes projects for Rio Tinto at Nammuldi and West Angelas (circa $50M) and for BMA at Boomerang Creek, and Ironbark coal mine (combined

onlyvalue of circa $45M).

• Work secured in infrastructure includes the smart freeways program for Main Roads in JV (NRW share circa $25M) and work for the University of Queensland ($14M).

• Urban business in South East Queensland - remains very busy.

• Next phase of iron ore projects expected second half calendar 2022 (will increase iron ore c mmodity mix in future years).