NRW : Rottnest Conference Presentation

Coronado Curragh Pty Ltd - Contract being finalized will add circa $1B to current order book

• Baralaba - Binding letter of intent received for 5.5 year contract - $800M

• Interim dividend declared at 5.5 cents per share fully franked, up 37% on pcp.

Dividend payments in the half of $22.5M.

o Net debt reduced to $40.0M compared to $171.3M at 30 June (or $88.7M proforma post Boggabri sale).

o Statutory cashflow from operations of $145.1M.

• Earnings (Operating EBIT) up 26% to $74.6M high end of guidance.

• Revenue $1,160.0M and EBITDA of $133.6M in line with guidance.

FY22 HALF YEAR RESULTS - OVERVIEW AND NEW CONTRACTS UPDATE

WORKFORCE AND SAFETY

SAFETY

Safety - improvement in TRIFR (Total Recordable Injury Frequency Rate) from 6.11 (Jun 21) to 4.70 (Dec 21).

PEOPLE

• Continued focus on the retention, training and development of our workforce of 6,200 (Dec 21).

• Borders now open but Omicron variant likely to have impact on absenteeism rates in the short term. o Current experience on Queensland projects (Dec/Jan). only o Staff numbers impacted circa 5% - 15% (5% level not unusual during flu seasons) - current trends support improvement. o Operations mitigated through actions including site optimisation, overtime and bringing staff in from alternate shift rosters. o Our experience is that project performance has not been materially impacted.

• NRW Operator Training Centre providing training to new recruits and upskilling current employees.

• NRW Operator Training Centre providing training to new recruits and upskilling current employees.

o Fully operational training facility - fleet of equipment up to 90 tonne dump truck. o 60% of training centre graduates to date are female. Recent graduates already mobilised to projects including Mt Webber, Dalgaranga and Iron Bridge.

