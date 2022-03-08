Log in
    NWH   AU000000NWH5

NRW HOLDINGS LIMITED

(NWH)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

NRW : Rottnest Conference Presentation

03/08/2022 | 05:41pm EST
NRW HOLDINGS

Rottnest conference 2022

FY22 HALF YEAR RESULTS - OVERVIEW AND NEW CONTRACTS UPDATE

FINANCIAL

Revenue $1,160.0M and EBITDA of $133.6M in line with guidance.

Earnings (Operating EBIT) up 26% to $74.6M high end of guidance.

Significant improvement in Capital management.

o Cash balance at 31 December $195.9M.

o Statutory cashflow from operations of $145.1M.

o Cash conversion circa 113%.

o Net debt reduced to $40.0M compared to $171.3M at 30 June (or $88.7M proforma post Boggabri sale).

o

Gearing at 7%.

o

Dividend payments in the half of $22.5M.

Interim dividend declared at 5.5 cents per share fully franked, up 37% on pcp.

CONTRACTS UPDATE

Baralaba - Binding letter of intent received for 5.5 year contract - $800M

Coronado Curragh Pty Ltd - Contract being finalized will add circa $1B to current order book

Current order book circa $4.3B (excluding Curragh)

2

WORKFORCE AND SAFETY

SAFETY

  • Safety - improvement in TRIFR (Total Recordable Injury Frequency Rate) from 6.11 (Jun 21) to 4.70 (Dec 21).

PEOPLE

Continued focus on the retention, training and development of our workforce of 6,200 (Dec 21).

Borders now open but Omicron variant likely to have impact on absenteeism rates in the short term.

o Current experience on Queensland projects (Dec/Jan).

only

o Staff numbers impacted circa 5% - 15% (5% level not unusual during flu seasons) - current trends

support improvement.

o Operations mitigated through actions including site optimisation, overtime and bringing staff in from

alternate shift rosters.

o Our experience is that project performance has not been materially impacted.

NRW Operator Training Centre providing training to new recruits and upskilling current employees.

o Fully operational training facility - fleet of equipment up to 90 tonne dump truck.

o 60% of training centre graduates to date are female.

Recent graduates already mobilised to projects including Mt Webber, Dalgaranga and Iron Bridge.

Recent g aduates with trainer Dianne Pearce.

Equipment training underway at NRW Operations Training Centre.

Training room at NRW Operations Training Centre.

3

CIVIL

  • Project margins recovering although residual impact of lower volumes on business cost base will continue to impact overall margin until volumes increase as anticipated in FY23.
  • Urban business in South East Queensland - remains very busy.

FH FY22

FH FY21

Revenue ($M)

226.9

474.7

EBIT ($M)

9.9

16.3

Margin (%)

4.4%

3.4%

  • Next phase of iron ore projects expected second half calendar 2022 - Replacement tonnes onlyand growth projects planned. Also, Increasing focus on developing Magnetite mines.
  • Currently bidding several major infrastructure projects in WA and QLD with calendar 2023 commencement.
  • Risk mitigation approach to new contracts in managing challenging labour and supply chain environment
  • Active tenders $880M

use

PROJECT TIMELINE

Koodaideri Southern Rail

Iron Bridge Bulk Earthworks

Iron Bridge TSF

Gudai-Darri Solar Farm Project

Nammuldi WFSF Stage 3

West Angeles G2

FAL

BORR

Mitchell Freeway H2H

I telligent Freeways Alliance

South Walker Creek

Peak Downs

Ironbark

Boomerang Creek

Lendlease - Yarrabilba P4

20

21

22

23

24

4

MINING

Most of FY22 expected revenue now secured following extensions at Curragh,

FH FY22

FH FY21

Phosphate Hill, Baralaba, Kogan Creek and South Middleback Ranges.

$M

%

$M

%

Binding letter of intent received for 5.5 year contract extension at Baralaba - $800M

Revenue

611.3

585.4

Coal market very strong - additional seventh fleet deployed at Curragh and new

EBITDA

98.6

16.1%

104.5

17.9%

Depreciation

(49.1)

(64.6)

Broadlea contract will increment second half revenues.

Karara Iron Ore - $702M contract commenced as planned in March 2022 utilising

EBIT

49.5

8.1%

39.9

6.8%

new Mining fleet. Recruited 250 strong workforce.

Growth sector Green Tech (copper, lithium, nickel).

Currently bidding several large iron ore and Lithium prospects.

Active tenders $4.0B

only

PROJECT TIMELINE

use

Mt Webber

Dalgaranga

Roper Bar

Karara

Isaac Plains East

Kogan Creek

Curragh

Baralaba

Phosphate Hill

ersonal

Boggabri

SA operations

Broadlea

20

21

22

23

24

25

Order Book

LOI

Expected Client extension

5

Disclaimer

NRW Holdings Limited published this content on 08 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2022 22:40:16 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 2 443 M 1 771 M 1 771 M
Net income 2022 94,6 M 68,6 M 68,6 M
Net Debt 2022 93,4 M 67,7 M 67,7 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,67x
Yield 2022 5,53%
Capitalization 925 M 671 M 671 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,42x
EV / Sales 2023 0,38x
Nbr of Employees 6 200
Free-Float 94,9%
Chart NRW HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
NRW Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NRW HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 2,06 AUD
Average target price 2,53 AUD
Spread / Average Target 23,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Julian Alexander Pemberton Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Andrew J. Walsh Chief Financial Officer
Michael Norman Arnett Chairman
Jeffrey Phillip Dowling Independent Non-Executive Director
Peter Brendan Johnston Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NRW HOLDINGS LIMITED20.11%698
VINCI-11.69%50 383
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED7.40%36 308
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED-12.45%29 829
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED5.18%22 762
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION COMPANY LIMITED6.37%21 490