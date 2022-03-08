NRW : Rottnest Conference Presentation
NRW HOLDINGS
Rottnest conference 2022
onlyuse
Mainersonal Roads WA.
FY22 HALF YEAR RESULTS - OVERVIEW AND NEW CONTRACTS UPDATE
FINANCIAL
• Revenue $1,160.0M and EBITDA of $133.6M in line with guidance.
• Earnings (Operating EBIT) up 26% to $74.6M high end of guidance.
• Significant improvement in Capital management.
only
o Cash balance at 31 December $195.9M.
o Statutory cashflow from operations of $145.1M.
o Cash conversion circa 113% .
o Net debt reduced to $40.0M compared to $171.3M at 30 June (or $88.7M proforma post Boggabri sale).
o
Gearing at 7%.
use
o
Dividend payments in the half of $22.5M.
• Interim dividend declared at 5.5 cents per share fully franked, up 37% on pcp.
CONTRACTS UPDATE
• Baralaba - Binding letter of intent received for 5.5 year contract - $800M
ersonal
•
Coronado Curragh Pty Ltd - Contract being finalized will add circa $1B to current order book
•
Current order book circa $4.3B (excluding Curragh)
2
WORKFORCE AND SAFETY
SAFETY
Safety - improvement in TRIFR (Total Recordable Injury Frequency Rate) from 6.11 (Jun 21) to 4.70 (Dec 21).
PEOPLE
• Continued focus on the retention, training and development of our workforce of 6,200 (Dec 21).
• Borders now open but Omicron variant likely to have impact on absenteeism rates in the short term.
o Current experience on Queensland projects (Dec/Jan).
only
o Staff numbers impacted circa 5% - 15% (5% level not unusual during flu seasons) - current trends
support improvement.
o Operations mitigated through actions including site optimisation, overtime and bringing staff in from
alternate shift rosters.
o Our experience is that project performance has not been materially impacted.
• NRW Operator Training Centre providing training to new recruits and upskilling current employees.
o Fully operational training facility - fleet of equipment up to 90 tonne dump truck.
o 60% of training centre graduates to date are female.
Recent graduates already mobilised to projects including Mt Webber,
Dalgaranga and Iron Bridge.
use
Recent g aduates with trainer Dianne Pearce.
Equipment training underway at NRW Operations Training Centre.
Training room at NRW Operations Training Centre.
ersonal
3
CIVIL
Project margins recovering although residual impact of lower volumes on business cost base will continue to impact overall margin until volumes increase as anticipated in FY23.
Urban business in South East Queensland - remains very busy.
FH FY22
FH FY21
Revenue
($M)
226.9
474.7
EBIT
($M)
9.9
16.3
Margin (%)
4.4%
3.4%
Next phase of iron ore projects expected second half calendar 2022 - Replacement tonnes onlyand growth projects planned. Also, Increasing focus on developing Magnetite mines.
Currently bidding several major infrastructure projects in WA and QLD with calendar 2023 commencement.
Risk mitigation approach to new contracts in managing challenging labour and supply chain environment
Active tenders $880M
use
PROJECT TIMELINE
Koodaideri Southern Rail
Iron Bridge Bulk Earthworks
Iron Bridge TSF
Gudai-Darri Solar Farm Project
ersonal
Nammuldi WFSF Stage 3
West Angeles G2
FAL
BORR
Mitchell Freeway H2H
I telligent Freeways Alliance
South Walker Creek
Peak Downs
Ironbark
Boomerang Creek
Lendlease - Yarrabilba P4
20
21
22
23
24
4
MINING
• Most of FY22 expected revenue now secured following extensions at Curragh,
FH FY22
FH FY21
Phosphate Hill, Baralaba, Kogan Creek and South Middleback Ranges.
$M
%
$M
%
• Binding letter of intent received for 5.5 year contract extension at Baralaba - $800M
Revenue
611.3
585.4
• Coal market very strong - additional seventh fleet deployed at Curragh and new
EBITDA
98.6
16.1%
104.5
17.9%
Depreciation
(49.1)
(64.6)
Broadlea contract will increment second half revenues.
• Karara Iron Ore - $702M contract commenced as planned in March 2022 utilising
EBIT
49.5
8.1%
39.9
6.8%
new Mining fleet. Recruited 250 strong workforce.
• Growth sector Green Tech (copper, lithium, nickel).
• Currently bidding several large iron ore and Lithium prospects.
• Active tenders $4.0B
only
PROJECT TIMELINE
use
Mt Webber
Dalgaranga
Roper Bar
Karara
Isaac Plains East
Kogan Creek
Curragh
Baralaba
Phosphate Hill
ersonal
Boggabri
SA operations
Broadlea
20
21
22
23
24
25
Order Book
LOI
Expected Client extension
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document
here.
Disclaimer
NRW Holdings Limited published this content on 08 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2022 22:40:16 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
All news about NRW HOLDINGS LIMITED
Sales 2022
2 443 M
1 771 M
1 771 M
Net income 2022
94,6 M
68,6 M
68,6 M
Net Debt 2022
93,4 M
67,7 M
67,7 M
P/E ratio 2022
9,67x
Yield 2022
5,53%
Capitalization
925 M
671 M
671 M
EV / Sales 2022
0,42x
EV / Sales 2023
0,38x
Nbr of Employees
6 200
Free-Float
94,9%
Chart NRW HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends NRW HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bullish Bullish
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
6
Last Close Price
2,06 AUD
Average target price
2,53 AUD
Spread / Average Target
23,0%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.