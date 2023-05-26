NRXP Jakubowitz Law Notifies Shareholders of an Investigation into the Fairness of NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc.'s De-SPAC Merger

NEW YORK, May 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jakubowitz Law announces that a merger investigation has commenced on behalf of shareholders of NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (f/k/a Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp.) ("NRXP" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: NRXP) who purchased stock prior to May 24, 2021 and still hold such stock.

This investigation concerns the fairness of NRXP's 2021 de-SPAC merger. Shortly after the NRXP 2021 de-SPAC merger closed, NRXP stock began spiraling downwards.

To be contacted by a member of our team, fill out the form:

https://claimyourloss.com/mergeracquisition/nrx-pharmaceuticals-merger-investigation-information-request-form/

The NRXP de-SPAC merger investigation concerns whether this transaction unfairly harmed stockholders and whether all material facts were properly disclosed to stockholders.

