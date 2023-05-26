Advanced search
NRXP Jakubowitz Law Notifies Shareholders of an Investigation into the Fairness of NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc.'s De-SPAC Merger

05/26/2023 | 09:16am EDT
NEW YORK, May 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jakubowitz Law announces that a merger investigation has commenced on behalf of shareholders of NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc.  (f/k/a Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp.) ("NRXP" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: NRXP) who purchased stock prior to May 24, 2021 and still hold such stock.

This investigation concerns the fairness of NRXP's 2021 de-SPAC merger. Shortly after the NRXP 2021 de-SPAC merger closed, NRXP stock began spiraling downwards.

To be contacted by a member of our team, fill out the form:
https://claimyourloss.com/mergeracquisition/nrx-pharmaceuticals-merger-investigation-information-request-form/

The NRXP de-SPAC merger investigation concerns whether this transaction unfairly harmed stockholders and whether all material facts were properly disclosed to stockholders.

Jakubowitz Law is vigorous in pursuit of justice for shareholders who have been the victim of securities fraud. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
JAKUBOWITZ LAW
1140 Avenue of the Americas
9th Floor
New York, New York 10036
T: (628) 895-0423
F: (212) 537-5887

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nrxp-shareholder-alert-jakubowitz-law-notifies-shareholders-of-an-investigation-into-the-fairness-of-nrx-pharmaceuticals-incs-de-spac-merger-301830890.html

SOURCE Jakubowitz Law


© PRNewswire 2023
