NRx Pharmaceuticals to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results on March 30, 2023

03/17/2023 | 06:48am EDT
RADNOR, Pa., March 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: NRXP) ("NRx Pharmaceuticals", the "Company"), a clinical-stage CNS biopharmaceutical company, a Delaware Corporation, today announced that it will release its fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results after the market closes on Thursday, March 30, 2023, via press release, which will be available on the Company's website at https://ir.nrxpharma.com/. The Company will host a conference call to discuss the financial results as well as provide a clinical and corporate update at 4:30 p.m. ET the same day.

A live webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's website at https://ir.nrxpharma.com/news-events/ir-calendar. An archive of the webcast will be available on the Company's website. 

Participants that are unable to join the webcast can access the conference call via telephone by dialing domestically +1 (833) 630-1956 or internationally +1 (412) 317-1837.

About NRx Pharmaceuticals

Clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, specifically suicidal depression and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). The company's lead program NRX-101, an oral, fixed-dose combination of D-cycloserine and lurasidone, targets the brain's NMDA receptor and is being investigated in a Phase 3 trial under an FDA Special Protocol Agreement and Breakthrough Therapy Designation in patients with bipolar depression and suicidal ideation, an indication for which the only approved treatment is electroshock therapy. NRx Pharmaceuticals has also initiated a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with Sub-Acute Suicidality, a substantially broader indication. The Breakthrough Therapy Designation and Special Protocol Agreement were awarded by the FDA based on the Company's prior STABIL-B trial that demonstrated substantial improvement over available therapy in reducing depression and suicidality compared to placebo when patients were treated with NRX-101 after a single dose of ketamine.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nrx-pharmaceuticals-to-report-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2022-financial-results-on-march-30-2023-301774809.html

SOURCE NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc.


