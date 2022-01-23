Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NRXP   US6294441000

NRX PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

(NRXP)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Shareholder Alert: Robbins LLP Reminds Investors that NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NRXP) is Being Sued for Misleading Shareholders

01/23/2022 | 01:45pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins LLP reminds investors that a shareholder filed a class action on behalf of all persons who purchased or otherwise acquired NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: NRXP) securities between June 1, 2021 and November 4, 2021, for violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. NRx is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that develops therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and life-threatening pulmonary diseases. The Company's products include, among others, ZYESAMI, an investigational pre-commercial drug for COVID-19 related respiratory failure.

If you suffered a loss due to NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc.'s misconduct, click here.

NRx Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NRXP) Misled Investors Regarding the EAU Status of its Drug Candidate

According to the complaint, in June 2021, NRx announced it had filed an application with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") requesting Emergency Use Authorization ("EUA") for ZYESAMI to treat critically ill COVID-19 patients suffering with respiratory failure. However, defendants failed to disclose that the ZYESAMI EUA application contained insufficient data regarding the potential benefits and risks of the drug and therefore, the FDA was unlikely to approve the ZYESAMI EUA application in its present form.

On November 4, 2021, NRx issued a press release announc[ing] that the [FDA] has declined to issue an [EUA] for ZYESAMI® (aviptadil). The FDA stated that it was unable to issue the EUA at this time due to insufficient data regarding the known and potential benefits of the medicine and the known and potential risks of ZYESAMI in patients suffering from Critical COVID-19 with respiratory failure.” On this news, NRx's stock price fell $2.27 per share or over 25%, to close at $6.65 per share on November 5, 2021.

If you purchased shares of NRx Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NRXP) between June 1, 2021 and November 4, 2021, you have until March 21, 2022, to ask the court to appoint you lead plaintiff for the class.

All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

Contact us to learn more:
Aaron Dumas
(800) 350-6003
adumas@robbinsllp.com
Shareholder Information Form

About Robbins LLP: A recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation, the attorneys and staff of Robbins LLP have been dedicated to helping shareholders recover losses, improve corporate governance structures, and hold company executives accountable for their wrongdoing since 2002. To be notified if a class action against NRx Pharmaceutical, Inc. settles or to receive free alerts when corporate executives engage in wrongdoing, sign up for Stock Watch today.

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about NRX PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
01:45pSHAREHOLDER ALERT : Robbins LLP Reminds Investors that NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NRXP) is..
BU
01/20Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigati..
BU
01/20SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Robbins LLP Informs Investors that NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NRXP) is..
BU
01/20The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (..
BU
01/19INVESTOR ALERT : Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of NRx Pharmaceuti..
BU
01/19Relief Therapeutics Partner NRX Expands US Access to COVID-19 Treatment Zyesami
MT
01/19NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Announces Expansion of Aviptadil U.S Expanded Access & Right ..
CI
01/18NRX Pharmaceuticals Secures Expansion of Zyesami in Expanded Access, Right to Try Progr..
MT
01/18NRx Pharmaceuticals Announces Expansion of ZYESAMI® (aviptadil) US Expanded Access and ..
AQ
01/18NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Announces Expansion of Zyesami US Expanded Access and Right t..
CI
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -51,8 M - -
Net cash 2020 1,06 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -5,11x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 195 M 195 M -
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Chart NRX PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
Duration : Period :
NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NRX PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Jonathan C. Javitt Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
James Brandon Chief Financial Officer
Robert Besthof Chief Commercial & Patent Officer, Head-Operations
Patrick J. Flynn Independent Director
Daniel E. Troy Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NRX PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-30.75%195
MODERNA, INC.-36.98%64 900
LONZA GROUP AG-15.65%52 307
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-14.60%46 031
SEAGEN INC.-17.50%23 323
ICON PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY-18.65%20 508