NS : Notice for Establishment of an Estimated Selling Amount of Cross-Shareholdings with the Aim to Secure Funds for Growth Investments

April 28, 2022

Company name: NS Solutions Corporation Representative: Hiroyuki Morita Representative Director & President (Code ：2327 TSE Prime Market)

Contact: Hideki Komatsu

Director, Accounting & Finance Department (TEL. (+81)3-6899-6000)

Notice for Establishment of an Estimated Selling Amount of Cross-Shareholdings with the Aim to Secure

Funds for Growth Investments

This is to announce as follows that, in view of the 2021-2025 mid-term business policy, we have established an estimated selling amount of shares to be cross-held with the aim to secure funds for growth investments.

1. Estimated Selling Amount 20 billion yen

2. Timing of Sale FY2022-FY2025

3. Purpose of Funds Funds for accelerated DX investments, loans and investments for M&As, etc., and other growth investments

4. Impact on Current Operating Performance

We will consider the issues of the shares to be sold and the timing of sale in the future. Accordingly, as of now, the selling amount and gain on sale of the current term are yet to be determined. We will promptly disclose any matters that should be disclosed.

