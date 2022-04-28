Log in
    2327   JP3379900008

NS SOLUTIONS CORPORATION

(2327)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  04/28 02:00:00 am EDT
3900.00 JPY   -0.51%
02:04aNS : Notice of the Decision on the Matters concerning Acquisition of Treasury Shares
PU
02:04aNS : Notice of Revision of Year-End Dividend Forecast
PU
02:04aNS : Notice for Establishment of an Estimated Selling Amount of Cross-Shareholdings with the Aim to Secure Funds for Growth Investments
PU
NS : Notice for Establishment of an Estimated Selling Amount of Cross-Shareholdings with the Aim to Secure Funds for Growth Investments

04/28/2022
April 28, 2022

To Whom It May Concern

Company name: NS Solutions Corporation Representative: Hiroyuki Morita Representative Director & President (Code 2327 TSE Prime Market)

Contact: Hideki Komatsu

Director, Accounting & Finance Department (TEL. (+81)3-6899-6000)

Notice for Establishment of an Estimated Selling Amount of Cross-Shareholdings with the Aim to Secure

Funds for Growth Investments

This is to announce as follows that, in view of the 2021-2025 mid-term business policy, we have established an estimated selling amount of shares to be cross-held with the aim to secure funds for growth investments.

Body Text

  • 1. Estimated Selling Amount 20 billion yen

  • 2. Timing of Sale

    FY2022-FY2025

  • 3. Purpose of Funds

    Funds for accelerated DX investments, loans and investments for M&As, etc., and other growth investments

4. Impact on Current Operating Performance

We will consider the issues of the shares to be sold and the timing of sale in the future. Accordingly, as of now, the selling amount and gain on sale of the current term are yet to be determined. We will promptly disclose any matters that should be disclosed.

End of document

1

Disclaimer

NS Solutions Corporation published this content on 28 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 April 2022 06:03:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Income Statement Evolution
