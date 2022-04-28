NS : Notice of Revision of Year-End Dividend Forecast

April 28, 2022

To Whom It May Concern

Company name: NS Solutions Corporation Representative: Hiroyuki Morita Representative Director & President (Code ：2327 TSE Prime Market) Contact: Takashi Kusaka

Director, General Administration Dept. Corporate Administration Bureau (TEL. (+81)3-6899-6000)

Notice of Revision of Year-End Dividend Forecast

We hereby announce that we have revised our year-end dividend forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022 (April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022), which was announced on February 1, 2022, as follows.

1. Revision of Dividend Forecast

(1) Dividend Forecast

Dividends per share Interim dividend Year-end dividend Total annual dividend Previous forecast （February 1, 2022） ¥30.0 ¥34.0 ¥64.0 Current forecasts － ¥36.0 ¥66.0 Actual results ¥30.0 － － Dividends for fiscal year ended March 31, 2021 ¥25.0 ¥27.5 ¥52.5

2. Reasons for revision

The management believes it is important for the company to maintain and increase its competitiveness and to continue to enhance the company's enterprise value in the long run.

Our basic policy with respect to profit sharing is to secure fair and stable shareholder returns, while also retaining earnings that are sufficient to grow the Company's business.

We consider it important to return to shareholders profits that are in line with the company's consolidated results. We aim for a consolidated dividend payout ratio of 30%.

In accordance with the above policy, and taking into consideration the consolidated financial results for the full fiscal year ending March 31, 2022 (April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022), we have revised our year-end dividend forecast to 36 yen per share, an increase of 2 yen per share from the most recent dividend forecast. As a result, the annual dividend forecast will be 66 yen per share.

(Note) The above forecasts are based on information available as of the date of publication of this document.

End of document

1