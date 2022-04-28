Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. NS Solutions Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2327   JP3379900008

NS SOLUTIONS CORPORATION

(2327)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  04/28 02:00:00 am EDT
3900.00 JPY   -0.51%
02:04aNS : Notice of the Decision on the Matters concerning Acquisition of Treasury Shares
PU
02:04aNS : Notice of Revision of Year-End Dividend Forecast
PU
02:04aNS : Notice for Establishment of an Estimated Selling Amount of Cross-Shareholdings with the Aim to Secure Funds for Growth Investments
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

NS : Notice of the Decision on the Matters concerning Acquisition of Treasury Shares

04/28/2022 | 02:04am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

April 28, 2022

To Whom It May Concern

Company name: NS Solutions Corporation Representative: Hiroyuki Morita Representative Director & President

(Code 2327 TSE Prime Market) Contact: Takashi Kusaka

Director, General Administration Dept.

Corporate Administration Bureau (TEL. (+81)3-6899-6000)

Notice of the Decision on the Matters concerning Acquisition of Treasury Shares (Acquisition of treasury shares in accordance with the provisions of Articles of Incorporation under Article 459, paragraph 1 of the Companies Act)

We hereby notify you that at a meeting of the Board of Directors held on April 28, 2022, a resolution on the matters pertaining to the acquisition of treasury shares has been passed in accordance with the provisions of Article 459, paragraph 1 of the Companies Act and Article 32 of the Articles of Incorporation of the Company as follows.

1. Reason for the acquisition of treasury shares

For the Company to prepare for the introduction of the restricted stock based compensation system resolved at a meeting of the Board of Directors held on March 30, 2022, and when introduced, to use them as shares of the Company to be granted to those who are subject to the system. However, the introduction of restricted stock based compensation system is subject to the approval at the 42nd Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company to be held on June, 2022.

2. Particulars of the matters pertaining to the acquisition

(1) Type of shares to be

Acquired

Common shares

(2) Total number of shares available for acquisition

16,700 shares (maximum)

(Proportion to the total number of issued shares (excluding treasury shares): 0.02%)

(3) Total share acquisition cost

50,000,000 Yen (maximum)

(4) Acquisition period

From May 2, 2022 to May 31, 2022

(5) Method of acquisition

Purchase from the Tokyo Stock Exchange

End of document

(Reference) The status of treasury shares as of March 31, 2022

Total number of issued shares (Excluding treasury shares)

91,500,077 shares

Number of treasury shares

923 shares

1

Disclaimer

NS Solutions Corporation published this content on 28 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 April 2022 06:03:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about NS SOLUTIONS CORPORATION
02:04aNS : Notice of the Decision on the Matters concerning Acquisition of Treasury Shares
PU
02:04aNS : Notice of Revision of Year-End Dividend Forecast
PU
02:04aNS : Notice for Establishment of an Estimated Selling Amount of Cross-Shareholdings with t..
PU
03/31NS : Notice Concerning Endorsement of TCFD Recommendations
PU
03/30NS : Notice of introduction of share-based compensation with restriction on transfer
PU
03/30NS : Notice Regarding Voluntary Adoption of International Financial Reporting Standards (I..
PU
03/30NS SOLUTIONS CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
03/18Nokia - NS Solutions to build, operate and maintain 5G private wireless network at OMRO..
AQ
02/14NS Solutions Posts 23% Higher Attributable Profit in April-December 2021
MT
02/10NS : Consolidated Financial Results
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 272 B 2 121 M 2 121 M
Net income 2022 20 391 M 159 M 159 M
Net cash 2022 86 427 M 673 M 673 M
P/E ratio 2022 17,6x
Yield 2022 1,68%
Capitalization 359 B 2 792 M 2 792 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,00x
EV / Sales 2023 0,92x
Nbr of Employees 6 958
Free-Float 34,3%
Chart NS SOLUTIONS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
NS Solutions Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NS SOLUTIONS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 3 920,00 JPY
Average target price 4 199,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 7,12%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hiroyuki Morita President & Representative Director
Kazumasa Kondo Director, Head-Finance, General & Legal Affairs
Katsuhiko Yoshida Director & General Manager-Technology
Yaichi Aoshima Independent Outside Director
Atsuko Ishii Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NS SOLUTIONS CORPORATION10.58%2 792
VERISK ANALYTICS, INC.-8.88%33 060
SAMSUNG SDS CO.,LTD.-12.46%8 349
CHANGE HEALTHCARE INC.10.57%7 356
OTSUKA CORPORATION-22.50%6 333
REPLY S.P.A.-23.89%5 412