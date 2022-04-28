NS : Notice of the Decision on the Matters concerning Acquisition of Treasury Shares

April 28, 2022

To Whom It May Concern

Company name: NS Solutions Corporation Representative: Hiroyuki Morita Representative Director & President

(Code ：2327 TSE Prime Market) Contact: Takashi Kusaka

Director, General Administration Dept.

Corporate Administration Bureau (TEL. (+81)3-6899-6000)

Notice of the Decision on the Matters concerning Acquisition of Treasury Shares (Acquisition of treasury shares in accordance with the provisions of Articles of Incorporation under Article 459, paragraph 1 of the Companies Act)

We hereby notify you that at a meeting of the Board of Directors held on April 28, 2022, a resolution on the matters pertaining to the acquisition of treasury shares has been passed in accordance with the provisions of Article 459, paragraph 1 of the Companies Act and Article 32 of the Articles of Incorporation of the Company as follows.

1. Reason for the acquisition of treasury shares

For the Company to prepare for the introduction of the restricted stock based compensation system resolved at a meeting of the Board of Directors held on March 30, 2022, and when introduced, to use them as shares of the Company to be granted to those who are subject to the system. However, the introduction of restricted stock based compensation system is subject to the approval at the 42nd Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company to be held on June, 2022.

2. Particulars of the matters pertaining to the acquisition

(1) Type of shares to be Acquired Common shares (2) Total number of shares available for acquisition 16,700 shares (maximum) (Proportion to the total number of issued shares (excluding treasury shares): 0.02%) (3) Total share acquisition cost 50,000,000 Yen (maximum) (4) Acquisition period From May 2, 2022 to May 31, 2022 (5) Method of acquisition Purchase from the Tokyo Stock Exchange

(Reference) The status of treasury shares as of March 31, 2022

Total number of issued shares (Excluding treasury shares) 91,500,077 shares Number of treasury shares 923 shares

